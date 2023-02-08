Gerresheimer and Corning announce joint venture to meet growing demand for Velocity® Vials, accelerating the delivery of lifesaving treatments

Düsseldorf (ots) - Gerresheimer AG, the leading global provider of healthcare,beauty, and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech, and cosmetics, todayannounced a joint venture with Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), a leadinginnovator in materials science and manufacturing, to increase global access tothe Velocity® Vial technology platform , addressing the need for a high-qualityand cost-effective injectable drug filling process."As the leading solution provider for the pharma and biotech industry,Gerresheimer is dedicated to offering our customers best-in-class solutions tothe industry's toughest challenges," said Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, Member of theManagement Board of Gerresheimer AG. "By expanding our long-standingrelationship with Corning, we add another integrated solution to deliver valuefor our customers. Our market-leading position in vials is further strengthenedby this innovative vial technology. In combination with our Gx Pharma Plus, GxElite glass vials or Gx RTF solution, we can meet the highest qualitystandards."Velocity Vials can improve filling-line efficiency by up to 50% as a drop-insolution, thereby lowering costs while improving quality and providing astreamlined regulatory process. Compared with conventional vials, Velocity Vialscan also protect against damage that could lead to particles, breaks, andcracks."Over the past two years, we've seen first-hand how vital Corning Velocity Vialshave been to improving pharmaceutical-manufacturing performance and quality.Now, Corning is expanding access to Velocity Vials by partnering withGerresheimer to co-manufacture and sell the product," said Brendan Mosher, vicepresident and general manager of Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies. "The newmodel expands Velocity's manufacturing footprint, localizes its supply chains,and gives customers the option to purchase directly from Corning orGerresheimer. We are excited to welcome Gerresheimer as the first partner tojoin the Velocity Vial technology platform."Contact press:Ueli UtzingerT +49 211 6181-345mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5435724OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

