Gerresheimer and Corning announce joint venture to meet growing demand for Velocity® Vials, accelerating the delivery of lifesaving treatments

Düsseldorf (ots) - Gerresheimer AG, the leading global provider of healthcare,
beauty, and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech, and cosmetics, today
announced a joint venture with Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), a leading
innovator in materials science and manufacturing, to increase global access to
the Velocity® Vial technology platform , addressing the need for a high-quality
and cost-effective injectable drug filling process.

"As the leading solution provider for the pharma and biotech industry,
Gerresheimer is dedicated to offering our customers best-in-class solutions to
the industry's toughest challenges," said Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, Member of the
Management Board of Gerresheimer AG. "By expanding our long-standing
relationship with Corning, we add another integrated solution to deliver value
for our customers. Our market-leading position in vials is further strengthened
by this innovative vial technology. In combination with our Gx Pharma Plus, Gx
Elite glass vials or Gx RTF solution, we can meet the highest quality
standards."

Velocity Vials can improve filling-line efficiency by up to 50% as a drop-in
solution, thereby lowering costs while improving quality and providing a
streamlined regulatory process. Compared with conventional vials, Velocity Vials
can also protect against damage that could lead to particles, breaks, and
cracks.

"Over the past two years, we've seen first-hand how vital Corning Velocity Vials
have been to improving pharmaceutical-manufacturing performance and quality.
Now, Corning is expanding access to Velocity Vials by partnering with
Gerresheimer to co-manufacture and sell the product," said Brendan Mosher, vice
president and general manager of Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies. "The new
model expands Velocity's manufacturing footprint, localizes its supply chains,
and gives customers the option to purchase directly from Corning or
Gerresheimer. We are excited to welcome Gerresheimer as the first partner to
join the Velocity Vial technology platform."

