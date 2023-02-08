Euroclear group delivers another record year

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Continued strategic progress while navigating an

exceptional operating environment



Results for the Year Ending 31 December 2022



Highlights





Record performance in an exceptional operating environment- Euroclear delivered a record business and financial performance in 2022,demonstrating its resilience against a challenging backdrop.- In 2022, both equity and fixed-income valuations declined for the first timesince 1969, with high levels of volatility, lower equity volumes, and lowerfunds market performance.- High levels of inflation led to rising interest rates across majorinternational markets and increased expense levels.New strategic vision with ambitious targets to grow stakeholder value- Euroclear defined its corporate purpose as: " We innovate to bring safety,efficiency, and connections to financial markets for sustainable economicgrowth ."- Set out a long-term vision to become a digital and data-enabled financialmarket infrastructure: an open, shared platform providing services to allmarket players.- Launched a new strategy with core client focus, while further developing ESG,data and digital capabilities, as well as expanding global business.- Strategy is expected to further diversify the business model and generatevalue for clients, employees, shareholders, and society.Strong underlying business and financial performance- Business income (which is the income generated by fees) grew by 5% to EUR1,607 million reflecting the resilience of the subscription-like model. Risinginterest rates enhanced revenues generated through interest income, adding tothe resilience of the model. Excluding earnings related to Russia sanctions,interest income rose by 289% to EUR 348 million.- Total operating income grew by 21% underlying to EUR 1,955 million.- Underlying operating expenses increased by 15% to EUR 1,133 million,reflecting inflationary pressures and increased investment to both implementthe strategy and increase further business resilience.Implications of sanctions related to Russian invasion of Ukraine- Resulted in market-wide application of international sanctions related toRussia, and as a financial market infrastructure Euroclear complied with thosesanctions.- Co-operating with clients and other involved stakeholders to address marketchallenges that Russian countermeasures continue to impose.- Despite a material growth in Euroclear Bank's balance sheet and additionalinterest income, normal business operations have been maintained.