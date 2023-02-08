Euroclear group delivers another record year
Results for the Year Ending 31 December 2022
Highlights
Record performance in an exceptional operating environment
- Euroclear delivered a record business and financial performance in 2022,
demonstrating its resilience against a challenging backdrop.
- In 2022, both equity and fixed-income valuations declined for the first time
since 1969, with high levels of volatility, lower equity volumes, and lower
funds market performance.
- High levels of inflation led to rising interest rates across major
international markets and increased expense levels.
New strategic vision with ambitious targets to grow stakeholder value
- Euroclear defined its corporate purpose as: " We innovate to bring safety,
efficiency, and connections to financial markets for sustainable economic
growth ."
- Set out a long-term vision to become a digital and data-enabled financial
market infrastructure: an open, shared platform providing services to all
market players.
- Launched a new strategy with core client focus, while further developing ESG,
data and digital capabilities, as well as expanding global business.
- Strategy is expected to further diversify the business model and generate
value for clients, employees, shareholders, and society.
Strong underlying business and financial performance
- Business income (which is the income generated by fees) grew by 5% to EUR
1,607 million reflecting the resilience of the subscription-like model. Rising
interest rates enhanced revenues generated through interest income, adding to
the resilience of the model. Excluding earnings related to Russia sanctions,
interest income rose by 289% to EUR 348 million.
- Total operating income grew by 21% underlying to EUR 1,955 million.
- Underlying operating expenses increased by 15% to EUR 1,133 million,
reflecting inflationary pressures and increased investment to both implement
the strategy and increase further business resilience.
Implications of sanctions related to Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Resulted in market-wide application of international sanctions related to
Russia, and as a financial market infrastructure Euroclear complied with those
sanctions.
- Co-operating with clients and other involved stakeholders to address market
challenges that Russian countermeasures continue to impose.
- Despite a material growth in Euroclear Bank's balance sheet and additional
interest income, normal business operations have been maintained.
