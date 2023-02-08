Huma, Camden Health Partners and UCLPartners launch digital-first population health programme to identify and manage cardiovascular disease
- Aim is to prevent avoidable heart attacks and strokes in North London
- Expands primary care capacity by utilising digital tools to identify and
manage high risk individuals
- Advances proactive, predictive care for people at risk of the world's leading
cause of death1
Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today
announced a partnership with Camden Health Partners
(https://www.camdenhealthpartners.com/) and UCLPartners
(https://uclpartners.com/) to deliver a digital-first programme aimed at
identifying more people living in North Central London who are at high risk of,
or who have undiagnosed, cardiovascular disease (CVD) and helping them to adopt
new behaviours to help modify the condition. The programme will form a blueprint
for potential national adoption.
Supported by a grant from the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI)
Healthcare, the initiative aligns with the government's review-driven2 plans to
digitise the existing National Health Service (NHS) Health Check, making it more
convenient for patients to carry out the checks at home and reduce pressure on
GPs3.
People at risk of, or with, CVD are typically identified during an NHS Health
Check. These checks require considerable face-to-face healthcare resources, and
some remain incomplete because individuals do not follow through with
appointments to measure biomarkers such as blood tests. The digital-first
programme aims to expand the Health Check system by:
- prompting individuals to complete appointments linked to the Health Check
through Huma's iPLATO multi-channel engagement platform
- moving the majority of the Health Check to a digital format on Huma's remote
patient monitoring platform, reducing in-person appointment duration and
thereby increasing population screening capacity
- driving access to online, approved materials which recommend lifestyle changes
in line with improving CVD status
- providing enhanced access to face-to-face health checks for those who do not
wish to use digital tools, to avoid digital exclusion
Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma, said "We are proud to be part of the global
movement that is bringing health equity through digital technology to people
everywhere. Imagine the impact we could make by reaching tens of thousands of
people across London alone who may be at risk of cardiovascular disease, making
them aware of cardiovascular health, helping educate them and encouraging them
to connect with their clinicians. This is the very definition of proactive care
and I am so excited that, together with our clinical partners, we have the
