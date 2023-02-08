Huma, Camden Health Partners and UCLPartners launch digital-first population health programme to identify and manage cardiovascular disease

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Aim is to prevent avoidable heart attacks and strokes in North London

- Expands primary care capacity by utilising digital tools to identify and

manage high risk individuals

- Advances proactive, predictive care for people at risk of the world's leading

cause of death1



Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today

announced a partnership with Camden Health Partners

(https://www.camdenhealthpartners.com/) and UCLPartners

(https://uclpartners.com/) to deliver a digital-first programme aimed at

identifying more people living in North Central London who are at high risk of,

or who have undiagnosed, cardiovascular disease (CVD) and helping them to adopt

new behaviours to help modify the condition. The programme will form a blueprint

for potential national adoption.





Supported by a grant from the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI)Healthcare, the initiative aligns with the government's review-driven2 plans todigitise the existing National Health Service (NHS) Health Check, making it moreconvenient for patients to carry out the checks at home and reduce pressure onGPs3.People at risk of, or with, CVD are typically identified during an NHS HealthCheck. These checks require considerable face-to-face healthcare resources, andsome remain incomplete because individuals do not follow through withappointments to measure biomarkers such as blood tests. The digital-firstprogramme aims to expand the Health Check system by:- prompting individuals to complete appointments linked to the Health Checkthrough Huma's iPLATO multi-channel engagement platform- moving the majority of the Health Check to a digital format on Huma's remotepatient monitoring platform, reducing in-person appointment duration andthereby increasing population screening capacity- driving access to online, approved materials which recommend lifestyle changesin line with improving CVD status- providing enhanced access to face-to-face health checks for those who do notwish to use digital tools, to avoid digital exclusionDan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma, said "We are proud to be part of the globalmovement that is bringing health equity through digital technology to peopleeverywhere. Imagine the impact we could make by reaching tens of thousands ofpeople across London alone who may be at risk of cardiovascular disease, makingthem aware of cardiovascular health, helping educate them and encouraging themto connect with their clinicians. This is the very definition of proactive careand I am so excited that, together with our clinical partners, we have the