German-Dutch Oryx Stainless Signs Framework Agreement with SIRIM QAS International Enabling Malaysia to Realise Major Climate Protection Goals

Shah Alam (ots) - One of Western Europe's and the world's leading suppliers of
stainless steel raw materials from recycling Oryx Stainless Group has signed a
framework agreement with Malaysia's principal testing, inspection, and
certification body SIRIM QAS International to ensure the imports of stainless
steel scrap fully comply with the country's green agenda.

A key enabler of a sustainable tomorrow, stainless steel is a 100% recyclable
material and a shining example of the circular economy, where raw materials can
be used repeatedly without any downcycling. Its main benefits include the
preservation of natural resources and the reduction of production-related
emissions.

One tonne of recycled stainless steel saves more than 4.3 tonnes of carbon
dioxide (CO2) which is equivalent to the emissions of a 23,000-kilometre car
ride, according to a study by the German Fraunhofer Institute.

Annually, Oryx Stainless Group delivers more than 500,000 metric tonnes of
high-quality stainless steel blends to global premium stainless steel smelters,
saving CO2 well above two million tonnes of greenhouse gases per year. In 2021,
Oryx Stainless Group saved about 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 with its supplies of
recycled raw materials.

As part of its pledge to improve environmental protection, the Malaysian
government decreed in 2022 tighter controls on to the import of any scrap
materials into the country. Although stainless steel is one of the cleanest of
all imported materials, the new import legislation requires thorough inspection
of every shipment into the country and SIRIM QAS International was appointed to
oversee scrap imports nationwide.

The agreements signed yesterday assure both the government's mandate to keep
harmful substances out of Malaysia and expedite the speedy and professional
inspection of Oryx Stainless' frequent shipments of clean, recyclable stainless
steel scrap into Malaysia. SIRIM QAS International inspectors will work
side-by-side with Oryx Stainless to ensure every import shipment is in
compliance with the guidelines.

"Today's agreement signing evidences the trust, and understanding developed over
many years with SIRIM QAS International, the Malaysian Investment Development
Authority (MIDA) and all government departments we have met. We never take our
circular business model for granted but operating accountably, transparently,
and reliably to the same standards all over the world, we are confident to win
over even the greatest sceptics at some point in time. Our company serves in the
most sustainable ways to produce high-quality raw materials through recycling.
