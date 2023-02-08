German-Dutch Oryx Stainless Signs Framework Agreement with SIRIM QAS International Enabling Malaysia to Realise Major Climate Protection Goals

Shah Alam (ots) - One of Western Europe's and the world's leading suppliers of

One tonne of recycled stainless steel saves more than 4.3 tonnes of carbondioxide (CO2) which is equivalent to the emissions of a 23,000-kilometre carride, according to a study by the German Fraunhofer Institute.Annually, Oryx Stainless Group delivers more than 500,000 metric tonnes ofhigh-quality stainless steel blends to global premium stainless steel smelters,saving CO2 well above two million tonnes of greenhouse gases per year. In 2021,Oryx Stainless Group saved about 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 with its supplies ofrecycled raw materials.As part of its pledge to improve environmental protection, the Malaysiangovernment decreed in 2022 tighter controls on to the import of any scrapmaterials into the country. Although stainless steel is one of the cleanest ofall imported materials, the new import legislation requires thorough inspectionof every shipment into the country and SIRIM QAS International was appointed tooversee scrap imports nationwide.The agreements signed yesterday assure both the government's mandate to keepharmful substances out of Malaysia and expedite the speedy and professionalinspection of Oryx Stainless' frequent shipments of clean, recyclable stainlesssteel scrap into Malaysia. SIRIM QAS International inspectors will workside-by-side with Oryx Stainless to ensure every import shipment is incompliance with the guidelines."Today's agreement signing evidences the trust, and understanding developed overmany years with SIRIM QAS International, the Malaysian Investment DevelopmentAuthority (MIDA) and all government departments we have met. We never take ourcircular business model for granted but operating accountably, transparently,and reliably to the same standards all over the world, we are confident to winover even the greatest sceptics at some point in time. Our company serves in themost sustainable ways to produce high-quality raw materials through recycling.