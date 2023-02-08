Breakthrough - EUR 50 million investment for start-up BrainRepair UG / Pivotal trial on stem cell treatment for brain damage in newborns fully funded (FOTO)
Bochum, Germany (ots) - Despite global economic and political crises, a London
based group acquires 20% shares of BrainRepair UG, a spin-off of the
Ruhr-University Bochum (RUB), Germany, that has developed a unique method based
on own (autologous) cord blood stem cells to treat brain damage and cerebral
palsy (CP) in newborns affecting 70,000 babies in the EU each year. BrainRepair
UG has been granted the worldwide first 'Orphan Drug Designations' (ODD) by the
European Commission / European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Paediatric
Investigation Plan (PIP) for the pivotal trial has been approved. The ODD
guarantees market exclusivity in all EU member states for 12 years upon market
authorisation. "We are particularly grateful to Olaf Bolwerk, Johan Nijboer, and
Dr. Alexander van der Speld who masterminded the transaction to fund our way
towards market authorisation", Prof. Dr. Arne Jensen stresses and continues,
"All our personal, scientific, clinical, and philanthropic efforts serve the
ultimate goal - to combat cerebral palsy, the most common disability in
childhood - and stop CP in children!"
About BrainRepair UG
About BrainRepair UG
BrainRepair UG is a clinical stage start-up developing cutting edge stem cell
treatments based on human cord blood for a wide range of indications related to
brain injury in children BrainRepair UG is the first Biotech company worldwide
whose stem cell products have been awarded 'Orphan Medicinal Product
Designations' for the treatment of brain injury in newborn infants (PVL, NE) by
the European Commission / European Medicines Agency, EMA. BrainRepair's
Headquarter is in Bochum, Germany. You may visit the website at
https://brainrepair.eu/ for more information.
Links:
Jensen A. Cerebral palsy - brain repair with stem cells. J Perinat Med. 2022
Dec 12. doi: 10.1
515/jpm-2022-0505. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 36503655.
https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.1515/jpm-2022-0505/html
Jensen A. Autologous Cord Blood Therapy for Infantile Cerebral Palsy: From
Bench to Bedside,
Obstet Gynecol Int vol.2014,12p;
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/ogi/2014/976321/
Jensen A, Hamelmann E. First Autologous Cord Blood Therapy for Pediatric
Ischemic Stroke and
Cerebral Palsy Caused by Cephalic Molding during Birth: Individual Treatment
with Mononuclear
Cells", Case Reports in Transplantation, vol. 2016, Article ID 1717426, 9
pages, 2016.
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/crit/2016/1717426/
Jensen A, Neuhäuser G. Association of weight-length ratio at birth with
psychomotor trajectories among preschool-
aged children. AJOG Glob Rep. 2022 Oct 2;2(4):100115. doi: 10.1016/j.xagr.
2022.100115. PMID: 36275404; PMCID: PMC9579794.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9579794/
Jensen A, Holmer B. "White Matter Damage in 4,725 Term-Born Infants Is
Determined by Head
Circumference at Birth: The Missing Link," Obstetrics and Gynecology
International, vol.
2018, Article ID 2120835, 12 pages, 2018. [doi:10.1155/2018/2120835
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/ogi/2018/2120835/]
Contact:
BrainRepair UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
Prof. Dr. med. Arne Jensen, MD, MBA
Ruhr-University Bochum
Campus Clinic Gynaecology
Universitätsstr. 136
44799 Bochum, Germany
Tel.: +49 234 588 196-0
Fax.: +49 234 588 196-19
Email: mailto:arne.jensen@brainrepair.eu
