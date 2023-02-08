Breakthrough - EUR 50 million investment for start-up BrainRepair UG / Pivotal trial on stem cell treatment for brain damage in newborns fully funded (FOTO)

Bochum, Germany (ots) - Despite global economic and political crises, a London

based group acquires 20% shares of BrainRepair UG, a spin-off of the

Ruhr-University Bochum (RUB), Germany, that has developed a unique method based

on own (autologous) cord blood stem cells to treat brain damage and cerebral

palsy (CP) in newborns affecting 70,000 babies in the EU each year. BrainRepair

UG has been granted the worldwide first 'Orphan Drug Designations' (ODD) by the

European Commission / European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Paediatric

Investigation Plan (PIP) for the pivotal trial has been approved. The ODD

guarantees market exclusivity in all EU member states for 12 years upon market

authorisation. "We are particularly grateful to Olaf Bolwerk, Johan Nijboer, and

Dr. Alexander van der Speld who masterminded the transaction to fund our way

towards market authorisation", Prof. Dr. Arne Jensen stresses and continues,

"All our personal, scientific, clinical, and philanthropic efforts serve the

ultimate goal - to combat cerebral palsy, the most common disability in

childhood - and stop CP in children!"



About BrainRepair UG



