Firmenich Appoints New Leadership for Integrated Perfumery & Ingredients Organization
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Ilaria Resta to take the helm of integrated Perfumery
& Ingredients Organization
Amaury Roquette to take over leadership of Ingredients activities
Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has
appointed a new leadership for its integrated Perfumery & Ingredients
organization, naming current Perfumery head, Ilaria Resta as its President,
while Amaury Roquette will take the role of Senior Vice President, Ingredients.
The Perfumery & Ingredients business integrates the company's innovative
ingredients palette closely with its Perfumery activities, offering customers
significant added value. A key player in the market, the Group's Perfumery &
Ingredients business has the broadest range of ingredients in the industry, from
synthetics to naturals, and from renewable to biodegradable.
"The size, depth, scope and innovation of our Perfumery & Ingredients business
bring us significant competitive advantage and market shifting value to our
customers. It also gives me great pleasure to welcome Ilaria and Amaury to their
respective new roles within the organization," said Gilbert Ghostine, Chief
Executive Officer, Firmenich . "Ilaria has successfully led the transformation
of our Perfumery business since she joined three years ago and has been
pioneering a wide array of innovations to lead Perfumery into new markets while
driving winning performance with our customers. Together with Amaury, who has an
unparalleled understanding of both Perfumery and our Ingredients business, while
embracing our Group values for over a decade, they will take the business to new
heights."
Ilaria Resta, President of Perfumery & Ingredients, Firmenich , commented: "Our
Perfumery & Ingredients capabilities bring undisputable competitive and
differentiating advantage to our customers. Our unique value proposition,
powered by innovation and an unmatched, vertically integrated portfolio, offers
our customers a world leading palette. The superiority and variety of our
palette enables our Perfumers to create fragrances with innovative and
remarkable perfume ingredients that show our dedication to nature, green science
and cutting-edge technology. This covers natural and synthetic molecules, 99%
biodegradable and 100% renewable ingredients, plus biotech ingredients that have
functional benefits."
"I also want to welcome Amaury to the business. He has significant experience
across all units within our Group, proven leadership capabilities and the
strategic ability to leverage the clear synergies between ingredients and
