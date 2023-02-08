Firmenich Appoints New Leadership for Integrated Perfumery & Ingredients Organization

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Ilaria Resta to take the helm of integrated Perfumery

& Ingredients Organization



Amaury Roquette to take over leadership of Ingredients activities



Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has

appointed a new leadership for its integrated Perfumery & Ingredients

organization, naming current Perfumery head, Ilaria Resta as its President,

while Amaury Roquette will take the role of Senior Vice President, Ingredients.

The Perfumery & Ingredients business integrates the company's innovative

ingredients palette closely with its Perfumery activities, offering customers

significant added value. A key player in the market, the Group's Perfumery &

Ingredients business has the broadest range of ingredients in the industry, from

synthetics to naturals, and from renewable to biodegradable.





"The size, depth, scope and innovation of our Perfumery & Ingredients businessbring us significant competitive advantage and market shifting value to ourcustomers. It also gives me great pleasure to welcome Ilaria and Amaury to theirrespective new roles within the organization," said Gilbert Ghostine, ChiefExecutive Officer, Firmenich . "Ilaria has successfully led the transformationof our Perfumery business since she joined three years ago and has beenpioneering a wide array of innovations to lead Perfumery into new markets whiledriving winning performance with our customers. Together with Amaury, who has anunparalleled understanding of both Perfumery and our Ingredients business, whileembracing our Group values for over a decade, they will take the business to newheights."Ilaria Resta, President of Perfumery & Ingredients, Firmenich , commented: "OurPerfumery & Ingredients capabilities bring undisputable competitive anddifferentiating advantage to our customers. Our unique value proposition,powered by innovation and an unmatched, vertically integrated portfolio, offersour customers a world leading palette. The superiority and variety of ourpalette enables our Perfumers to create fragrances with innovative andremarkable perfume ingredients that show our dedication to nature, green scienceand cutting-edge technology. This covers natural and synthetic molecules, 99%biodegradable and 100% renewable ingredients, plus biotech ingredients that havefunctional benefits.""I also want to welcome Amaury to the business. He has significant experienceacross all units within our Group, proven leadership capabilities and thestrategic ability to leverage the clear synergies between ingredients and