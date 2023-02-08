checkAd

Firmenich Appoints New Leadership for Integrated Perfumery & Ingredients Organization

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Ilaria Resta to take the helm of integrated Perfumery
& Ingredients Organization

Amaury Roquette to take over leadership of Ingredients activities

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has
appointed a new leadership for its integrated Perfumery & Ingredients
organization, naming current Perfumery head, Ilaria Resta as its President,
while Amaury Roquette will take the role of Senior Vice President, Ingredients.
The Perfumery & Ingredients business integrates the company's innovative
ingredients palette closely with its Perfumery activities, offering customers
significant added value. A key player in the market, the Group's Perfumery &
Ingredients business has the broadest range of ingredients in the industry, from
synthetics to naturals, and from renewable to biodegradable.

"The size, depth, scope and innovation of our Perfumery & Ingredients business
bring us significant competitive advantage and market shifting value to our
customers. It also gives me great pleasure to welcome Ilaria and Amaury to their
respective new roles within the organization," said Gilbert Ghostine, Chief
Executive Officer, Firmenich . "Ilaria has successfully led the transformation
of our Perfumery business since she joined three years ago and has been
pioneering a wide array of innovations to lead Perfumery into new markets while
driving winning performance with our customers. Together with Amaury, who has an
unparalleled understanding of both Perfumery and our Ingredients business, while
embracing our Group values for over a decade, they will take the business to new
heights."

Ilaria Resta, President of Perfumery & Ingredients, Firmenich , commented: "Our
Perfumery & Ingredients capabilities bring undisputable competitive and
differentiating advantage to our customers. Our unique value proposition,
powered by innovation and an unmatched, vertically integrated portfolio, offers
our customers a world leading palette. The superiority and variety of our
palette enables our Perfumers to create fragrances with innovative and
remarkable perfume ingredients that show our dedication to nature, green science
and cutting-edge technology. This covers natural and synthetic molecules, 99%
biodegradable and 100% renewable ingredients, plus biotech ingredients that have
functional benefits."

"I also want to welcome Amaury to the business. He has significant experience
across all units within our Group, proven leadership capabilities and the
strategic ability to leverage the clear synergies between ingredients and
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  101   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Firmenich Appoints New Leadership for Integrated Perfumery & Ingredients Organization Ilaria Resta to take the helm of integrated Perfumery & Ingredients Organization Amaury Roquette to take over leadership of Ingredients activities Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has appointed a new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Configit Ace® wird eine von Unity verifizierte Lösung, die Kunden ein lebensechtes ...
200 Leser
Gerresheimer und Corning geben Joint Venture bekannt, um die wachsende Nachfrage nach ...
192 Leser
Erdbeben in der Türkei und Syrien: VDI-Experte bemängelt komplexe europäische Normungsarbeit
184 Leser
KfW warnt vor Fake-Websites und Phishing-Mails
176 Leser
2022 wurden 8,3 % weniger Zigaretten versteuert als im Vorjahr
172 Leser
Datenleck: Landgericht Paderborn verurteilt Facebook in fünf Verfahren zur Zahlung von Schadensersatz
148 Leser
HEIDELBERG liegt voll auf Kurs nach drei Quartalen im GJ 2022/23 (FOTO)
148 Leser
HEIDELBERG well on track after three quarters of FY 2022/23
148 Leser
Rückläufiger Zigarrenmarkt 2022 / Erhöhung der Mindeststeuer zeigt Wirkung, aber ...
148 Leser
DEG: 15 Mio. EUR für afrikanischen Tech-Fonds / Beteiligung am Partech Africa Fund II
140 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1132 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
684 Leser
Exporte im Dezember 2022: -6,3 % zum November 2022 / Exporte im Jahr 2022: +14,3 % zum Vorjahr - Exportüberschuss mehr ...
672 Leser
OANDA erhält die höchsten Branchenauszeichnungen: die Auszeichnung "Most Popular Broker" von TradingView und die Auszeichnung "Best in ...
624 Leser
Das CYENS Centre of Excellence und Cyta beginnen die zweite Phase ihrer Zusammenarbeit
612 Leser
SecPod stellt das Produkt "SanerNow Continuous Posture Anomaly Management (CPAM)" vor, ...
564 Leser
Praxis führt gehostete Zahlungsfelder ein
560 Leser
Weltkrebstag: Zahl der stationären Krebsbehandlungen 2021 auf neuem Tiefstand
544 Leser
Fiat mehrfach verurteilt: Landgerichte sprechen Wohnmobilisten mehr als 160.000,00 Euro Schadensersatz zu (FOTO)
524 Leser
RISE und Insiders bieten ein One-App-Paket für Private Krankenversicherungen mit ...
464 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1692 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1328 Leser
Arnold Investments vermittelt Aktienmehrheit der FAKT AG
1264 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1220 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1132 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
1088 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
1040 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
960 Leser
Quantum is expanding its activities in the Netherlands with a second parking fund / At the launch, ...
892 Leser
In 7 Schritten Mitarbeiter auf TikTok finden: So nutzen Pharmaunternehmen die junge Plattform richtig (FOTO)
804 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8131 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7202 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6256 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6127 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5287 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4436 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3954 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3845 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3720 Leser