Effective Reskilling, Talent Diversity, and Digital Tool Automation Can Drive $1.4 Trillion of Revenue and $282 Billion in Profit Infosys Study
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Flexible, diverse, and digital: Infosys
research report titled 'Future of Work 2023' finds the levers that drive
revenue, profit growth and retention for businesses
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled
a global research report titled 'Future of Work 2023'. According to the report,
up to $1.4 trillion in revenue and $282 billion in new profit could be generated
through digital tools automation, diversifying talent pool, and improving skills
development amongst employees. It highlights how the workplace of the 21st
century will see more hybrid working and digital engagement, enabling firms to
build more diverse and creative teams.
The survey was conducted by the Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), the research
arm of Infosys, and surveyed 2,500 senior executives and managers involved in
workplace and workforce planning for large companies with more than $1 billion
in annual revenue. The survey covered 12 industries across the US, UK, France,
Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. The study focused on how shifting trends
and pressures on workforce, workplace, and workstyles relate to revenue growth,
profitability, and employee retention.
The key findings from the survey are as follows:
- Shifting to a flexible, diverse, and digital work model is correlated with 7.7
percentage points higher profit growth and 6.7 percentage points higher
revenue growth.
- Retention of employees is critical. Companies that increased their staff
retention between 2020 and 2022 were almost a fifth more likely to see
increased revenue and profit compared with those that saw retention fall
during this period.
- Almost two-thirds of senior executives practice remote working rather than
in-office working and expect flexible or remote workspaces to grow in the
future.
- 65% of senior executives concurred that incorporating remote working resulted
in better staff retention. Companies that incorporated wellness initiatives,
home office stipends, and reskilling programs saw an increase in staff
retention. Modernization and automation of digital tools, compensation rise,
and bring-your-own-device strategies were also impactful on retention.
- Automation and modernization of digital tools are set to become the top
investment priority for firms in the next two years and expected to bring in
up to $123 billion in profit.
- Successful businesses of the future are likely to focus less on the employees'
