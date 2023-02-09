checkAd

Effective Reskilling, Talent Diversity, and Digital Tool Automation Can Drive $1.4 Trillion of Revenue and $282 Billion in Profit Infosys Study

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Flexible, diverse, and digital: Infosys
research report titled 'Future of Work 2023' finds the levers that drive
revenue, profit growth and retention for businesses

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled
a global research report titled 'Future of Work 2023'. According to the report,
up to $1.4 trillion in revenue and $282 billion in new profit could be generated
through digital tools automation, diversifying talent pool, and improving skills
development amongst employees. It highlights how the workplace of the 21st
century will see more hybrid working and digital engagement, enabling firms to
build more diverse and creative teams.

The survey was conducted by the Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), the research
arm of Infosys, and surveyed 2,500 senior executives and managers involved in
workplace and workforce planning for large companies with more than $1 billion
in annual revenue. The survey covered 12 industries across the US, UK, France,
Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. The study focused on how shifting trends
and pressures on workforce, workplace, and workstyles relate to revenue growth,
profitability, and employee retention.

The key findings from the survey are as follows:

- Shifting to a flexible, diverse, and digital work model is correlated with 7.7
percentage points higher profit growth and 6.7 percentage points higher
revenue growth.
- Retention of employees is critical. Companies that increased their staff
retention between 2020 and 2022 were almost a fifth more likely to see
increased revenue and profit compared with those that saw retention fall
during this period.
- Almost two-thirds of senior executives practice remote working rather than
in-office working and expect flexible or remote workspaces to grow in the
future.
- 65% of senior executives concurred that incorporating remote working resulted
in better staff retention. Companies that incorporated wellness initiatives,
home office stipends, and reskilling programs saw an increase in staff
retention. Modernization and automation of digital tools, compensation rise,
and bring-your-own-device strategies were also impactful on retention.
- Automation and modernization of digital tools are set to become the top
investment priority for firms in the next two years and expected to bring in
up to $123 billion in profit.
- Successful businesses of the future are likely to focus less on the employees'
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  53   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Effective Reskilling, Talent Diversity, and Digital Tool Automation Can Drive $1.4 Trillion of Revenue and $282 Billion in Profit Infosys Study Flexible, diverse, and digital: Infosys research report titled 'Future of Work 2023' finds the levers that drive revenue, profit growth and retention for businesses Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Miral kündigt die Eröffnung von Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue, Yas Island, Abu ...
332 Leser
Medizinische Innovationen brauchen eine gesunde Industriepolitik / Auftaktveranstaltung ...
252 Leser
Breakthrough - EUR 50 million investment for start-up BrainRepair UG / Pivotal trial on stem cell ...
252 Leser
Absicherung für die Retter in der Not - Das sind die wichtigsten Versicherungen für ...
248 Leser
AfA-Erhöhung zum Endspurt des Jubiläums-Bauprojekts von Amadeus: nur noch wenige Wohneinheiten verfügbar
228 Leser
W&W-Gruppe bezieht neuen Campus
224 Leser
Rückläufige Fleischproduktion: Marktführer Tönnies spricht von "Branchenkrise"
212 Leser
nLighten startet Edge-Rechenzentrumsplattform für Unternehmen in Deutschland
204 Leser
3DOM Alliance beginnt mit Musterversand von X-SEPA, einer revolutionären Separatortechnologie
200 Leser
Marktstart von Ginger Payments in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz
192 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
684 Leser
Das CYENS Centre of Excellence und Cyta beginnen die zweite Phase ihrer Zusammenarbeit
668 Leser
EZB-Leitzinserhöhung ist ein Ritt auf der Rasierklinge
656 Leser
Fiat mehrfach verurteilt: Landgerichte sprechen Wohnmobilisten mehr als 160.000,00 Euro Schadensersatz zu (FOTO)
524 Leser
SHAMIR OPTICS WÄHLT NU4000 VON INUITIVE ALS ANTRIEB FÜR SEIN DIGITALES MESSGERÄT DER ...
500 Leser
Zahl der Beschäftigten im Rettungsdienst von 2011 bis 2021 um 71 % gestiegen
464 Leser
RISE und Insiders bieten ein One-App-Paket für Private Krankenversicherungen mit ...
464 Leser
Omni Bridgeway gibt Beförderungen für EMEA-Führung und Investmentmanagement in ...
448 Leser
Überlebende der Beirut-Explosion gründen Startup Listando (FOTO)
448 Leser
K.I. und die Investoren
416 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1328 Leser
Arnold Investments vermittelt Aktienmehrheit der FAKT AG
1264 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1220 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1132 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
1092 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
960 Leser
Quantum is expanding its activities in the Netherlands with a second parking fund / At the launch, ...
892 Leser
In 7 Schritten Mitarbeiter auf TikTok finden: So nutzen Pharmaunternehmen die junge Plattform richtig (FOTO)
880 Leser
Teurer Rückzug, Kommentar zur BASF-Tochter Wintershall Dea von Sabine Wadewitz
796 Leser
LexisNexis Risk Solutions ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Identity Verification ...
776 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8131 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7258 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6368 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6127 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5295 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4516 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3954 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3845 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3720 Leser