Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Flexible, diverse, and digital: Infosys

research report titled 'Future of Work 2023' finds the levers that drive

revenue, profit growth and retention for businesses



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled

a global research report titled 'Future of Work 2023'. According to the report,

up to $1.4 trillion in revenue and $282 billion in new profit could be generated

through digital tools automation, diversifying talent pool, and improving skills

development amongst employees. It highlights how the workplace of the 21st

century will see more hybrid working and digital engagement, enabling firms to

build more diverse and creative teams.





The survey was conducted by the Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), the researcharm of Infosys, and surveyed 2,500 senior executives and managers involved inworkplace and workforce planning for large companies with more than $1 billionin annual revenue. The survey covered 12 industries across the US, UK, France,Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. The study focused on how shifting trendsand pressures on workforce, workplace, and workstyles relate to revenue growth,profitability, and employee retention.The key findings from the survey are as follows:- Shifting to a flexible, diverse, and digital work model is correlated with 7.7percentage points higher profit growth and 6.7 percentage points higherrevenue growth.- Retention of employees is critical. Companies that increased their staffretention between 2020 and 2022 were almost a fifth more likely to seeincreased revenue and profit compared with those that saw retention fallduring this period.- Almost two-thirds of senior executives practice remote working rather thanin-office working and expect flexible or remote workspaces to grow in thefuture.- 65% of senior executives concurred that incorporating remote working resultedin better staff retention. Companies that incorporated wellness initiatives,home office stipends, and reskilling programs saw an increase in staffretention. Modernization and automation of digital tools, compensation rise,and bring-your-own-device strategies were also impactful on retention.- Automation and modernization of digital tools are set to become the topinvestment priority for firms in the next two years and expected to bring inup to $123 billion in profit.- Successful businesses of the future are likely to focus less on the employees'