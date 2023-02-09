Secustos readers from sesamsec Style meets performance (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - A modern, timeless design and a wide range of options
characterize the new Secustos line of readers from access specialists sesamsec.
This makes the devices ideal for all areas of application in which equally high
demands on function and aesthetics must be met.
sesamsec offers a broad portfolio of powerful, universal readers. When
developing the Secustos line, the company focused not only on technical aspects
but also on design.
The new wall readers are characterized by their exceptionally flat design and
the use of high-quality materials such as glass and metal, making them suitable
for use in prestigious buildings where aesthetics are a priority. The reader is
available with or without a keypad and in a light silver or charcoal finish.
With options for either flush-mounting or surface mounting and heavy-duty cable
connections, Secustos is suitable both indoors and out.
Secustos readers support almost all known LF and HF contactless technologies
(125 kHz and 13.56 MHz) along with NFC or BLE-based mobile credentials, and are
available with both Wiegand and OSDP interfaces. A high level of security is
provided by encrypted data communication. Proximity and brightness sensors
enable convenient and secure use. sesamsec provides regular firmware updates and
supports field configuration for a future-proof access solution.
About sesamsec
sesamsec is an international access control specialist, from simple single-door
solutions to complex smart campus systems. Headquartered in Merching, they
develop secure, user-friendly access systems and innovative solutions such as
Physical Access Control-as-a-Service (PACaaS). sesamsec provides hardware,
software and system components as a total system or as individual elements.
For more information, visit https://www.sesamsec.com/int/
Press contact sesamsec GmbH:
Sarah Denk
Zeppelinstraße 1
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Tel.: +49 89 5529961-180
E-mail: mailto:s.denk@sesamsec.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167503/5437163
OTS: sesamsec
