The new wall readers are characterized by their exceptionally flat design andthe use of high-quality materials such as glass and metal, making them suitablefor use in prestigious buildings where aesthetics are a priority. The reader isavailable with or without a keypad and in a light silver or charcoal finish.With options for either flush-mounting or surface mounting and heavy-duty cableconnections, Secustos is suitable both indoors and out.Secustos readers support almost all known LF and HF contactless technologies(125 kHz and 13.56 MHz) along with NFC or BLE-based mobile credentials, and areavailable with both Wiegand and OSDP interfaces. A high level of security isprovided by encrypted data communication. Proximity and brightness sensorsenable convenient and secure use. sesamsec provides regular firmware updates andsupports field configuration for a future-proof access solution.About sesamsecsesamsec is an international access control specialist, from simple single-doorsolutions to complex smart campus systems. Headquartered in Merching, theydevelop secure, user-friendly access systems and innovative solutions such asPhysical Access Control-as-a-Service (PACaaS). sesamsec provides hardware,software and system components as a total system or as individual elements.For more information, visit https://www.sesamsec.com/int/Press contact sesamsec GmbH:Sarah DenkZeppelinstraße 182178 PuchheimGermanyTel.: +49 89 5529961-180E-mail: mailto:s.denk@sesamsec.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167503/5437163OTS: sesamsec