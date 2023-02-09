checkAd

Secustos readers from sesamsec Style meets performance (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - A modern, timeless design and a wide range of options
characterize the new Secustos line of readers from access specialists sesamsec.
This makes the devices ideal for all areas of application in which equally high
demands on function and aesthetics must be met.

sesamsec offers a broad portfolio of powerful, universal readers. When
developing the Secustos line, the company focused not only on technical aspects
but also on design.

The new wall readers are characterized by their exceptionally flat design and
the use of high-quality materials such as glass and metal, making them suitable
for use in prestigious buildings where aesthetics are a priority. The reader is
available with or without a keypad and in a light silver or charcoal finish.
With options for either flush-mounting or surface mounting and heavy-duty cable
connections, Secustos is suitable both indoors and out.

Secustos readers support almost all known LF and HF contactless technologies
(125 kHz and 13.56 MHz) along with NFC or BLE-based mobile credentials, and are
available with both Wiegand and OSDP interfaces. A high level of security is
provided by encrypted data communication. Proximity and brightness sensors
enable convenient and secure use. sesamsec provides regular firmware updates and
supports field configuration for a future-proof access solution.

About sesamsec

sesamsec is an international access control specialist, from simple single-door
solutions to complex smart campus systems. Headquartered in Merching, they
develop secure, user-friendly access systems and innovative solutions such as
Physical Access Control-as-a-Service (PACaaS). sesamsec provides hardware,
software and system components as a total system or as individual elements.

For more information, visit https://www.sesamsec.com/int/

Press contact sesamsec GmbH:

Sarah Denk
Zeppelinstraße 1
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Tel.: +49 89 5529961-180
E-mail: mailto:s.denk@sesamsec.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167503/5437163
OTS: sesamsec



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  17   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Secustos readers from sesamsec Style meets performance (FOTO) A modern, timeless design and a wide range of options characterize the new Secustos line of readers from access specialists sesamsec. This makes the devices ideal for all areas of application in which equally high demands on function and aesthetics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Miral kündigt die Eröffnung von Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue, Yas Island, Abu ...
332 Leser
Medizinische Innovationen brauchen eine gesunde Industriepolitik / Auftaktveranstaltung ...
252 Leser
Absicherung für die Retter in der Not - Das sind die wichtigsten Versicherungen für ...
248 Leser
Breakthrough - EUR 50 million investment for start-up BrainRepair UG / Pivotal trial on stem cell ...
248 Leser
AfA-Erhöhung zum Endspurt des Jubiläums-Bauprojekts von Amadeus: nur noch wenige Wohneinheiten verfügbar
228 Leser
W&W-Gruppe bezieht neuen Campus
220 Leser
Rückläufige Fleischproduktion: Marktführer Tönnies spricht von "Branchenkrise"
212 Leser
nLighten startet Edge-Rechenzentrumsplattform für Unternehmen in Deutschland
204 Leser
3DOM Alliance beginnt mit Musterversand von X-SEPA, einer revolutionären Separatortechnologie
200 Leser
Marktstart von Ginger Payments in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz
192 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
684 Leser
Das CYENS Centre of Excellence und Cyta beginnen die zweite Phase ihrer Zusammenarbeit
668 Leser
EZB-Leitzinserhöhung ist ein Ritt auf der Rasierklinge
656 Leser
Fiat mehrfach verurteilt: Landgerichte sprechen Wohnmobilisten mehr als 160.000,00 Euro Schadensersatz zu (FOTO)
524 Leser
SHAMIR OPTICS WÄHLT NU4000 VON INUITIVE ALS ANTRIEB FÜR SEIN DIGITALES MESSGERÄT DER ...
500 Leser
Zahl der Beschäftigten im Rettungsdienst von 2011 bis 2021 um 71 % gestiegen
464 Leser
RISE und Insiders bieten ein One-App-Paket für Private Krankenversicherungen mit ...
464 Leser
Omni Bridgeway gibt Beförderungen für EMEA-Führung und Investmentmanagement in ...
448 Leser
Überlebende der Beirut-Explosion gründen Startup Listando (FOTO)
448 Leser
K.I. und die Investoren
416 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1328 Leser
Arnold Investments vermittelt Aktienmehrheit der FAKT AG
1264 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1220 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1132 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
1092 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
960 Leser
Quantum is expanding its activities in the Netherlands with a second parking fund / At the launch, ...
892 Leser
In 7 Schritten Mitarbeiter auf TikTok finden: So nutzen Pharmaunternehmen die junge Plattform richtig (FOTO)
880 Leser
Teurer Rückzug, Kommentar zur BASF-Tochter Wintershall Dea von Sabine Wadewitz
796 Leser
LexisNexis Risk Solutions ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Identity Verification ...
776 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8131 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7258 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6368 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6127 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5295 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4516 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3954 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3845 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3720 Leser