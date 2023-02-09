Berlin/Nuremberg (ots) - Italy is leading the field when it comes to organically

grown produce. Italy counts among the leading producers of organic products

worldwide. Domestic sales as well as exports have increased steadily in recent

years. With an export volume estimated at 3.37 billion euros in 2022 (+ 16% in

comparison with 2021), Italy currently holds first place in the ranking of

European exporting nations and second place in a global comparison.



Joint booth of the Italian Trade Agency at BIOFACH: regional variety and

authentic enjoyment. Once again this year, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has a

joint booth at BIOFACH, in order to support selected Italian producers and

manufacturers in their marketing. 62 companies will present the organically

produced culinary delicacies they have to offer. They come from 17 of 20 Italian

regions: Abruzzo, Apulia, Basilicata, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia,

Calabria, Campania, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Piedmont, Sardinia, Sicily,

Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto.





Quality organic products from Italy will meet all expectations. The portfolio ofthe Italian exhibitors comprises of exquisite olive oils and vinegarspecialties, fresh and dried pasta, bakery products, sweet and salty snacks,sauces and pestos, spreads, coffee, lemonades, juices, wines, truffles, pickledor preserved fruit and vegetables and much more - from exclusively manufacturedproducts to new, original ingredients, e.g. truffle flakes or prickly pearextracts in gel or powder form. Quite a few of the presented products bear oneof the two EU seals of quality "protected designation of origin" or "protectedgeographical indication "."With 62 exhibiting companies, we are setting a new record this year", saysFrancesco Alfonsi, director of the ITA in Berlin. "Alongside well-establishedtraditional businesses, there are once again several newcomers, and we lookforward to supporting their entry into the international market."Continuous growth despite global crisesThe growing interest of Italian firms to take part in BIOFACH points to theimpressive dynamics of the Italian organic sector. With an increase of 181%,Italian export volume has almost tripled since 2012. In 2021, 86,144 certifiedproduction companies were reported, which corresponds to an increase of 5.4%compared to 2020.Expansion of sustainable farmland: Italy on the right trackThe organically farmed area was around 2.2 million hectares in 2021. Compared tothe other countries of the European Union, this puts Italy behind Spain andFrance in a European comparison, ahead of Germany and Austria. According toSinab (National Information System for Organic Agriculture) this area has almostdoubled since 2010. The share of organic farmland is currently 17.4% (up from16.6% in 2020). If this trend continues, a share of 25% will be reached by 2030,which is in line with the goals of the European "Green Deal".Joint booth of the Italian Trade Agency at BIOFACH 2023 (https://www.ice.it/en/markets/germany/bio-lebensmittel-und-getranke-aus-italien-auf-der-biofach-2023)14 to 17 February 2023, Messe Nürnberg, Hall 4, Booths 107/110/111/129.https://ots.de/llzFEZContact:ITA - Italian Trade Agency - Trade Promotion Office of the Italian EmbassySchlüterstrasse 39 10629 Berlin - Germany Telephone: +49 30 884403-00 E-mail:berlino@ice.itwww.ice.itAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119405/5437667OTS: Italian Trade Agency