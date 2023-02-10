checkAd

GENERATIVE AI SOLUTIONS CORP. (formerly Idle Lifestyle Inc.) Announces Change of Name and Effective Date For Share Consolidation and Provides Updated on Potential Transaction

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - GENERATIVE AI SOLUTIONS CORP. (formerly Idle
Lifestyle Solutions Inc.). (the " Company ") (CSE: IDLE.X) (FSE: 99L.F) (OTC:
IDLSF) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Idle Lifestyle
Inc." to "Generative AI Solutions Corp." to reflect its intended strategic
direction in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, and that
effective February 13, 2023 (the " Effective Date "), the equity securities of
the Company, consisting of subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "
Subordinate Shares ") and multiple voting shares of the Company (the " MV Shares
"), will be consolidated (the " Consolidation ") on the basis of one (1)
post-consolidated share outstanding for every thirty (30) pre-consolidated share
of the same class. The Subordinate Shares will begin trading on a Consolidated
basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") at the open of markets on
the Effective Date.

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of
approximately 4,733,696 Subordinate Shares will be issued and outstanding,
subject to adjustments for rounding, and approximately 815.670 Multiple Voting
Shares will be issued and outstanding with approximately 1,228,680 Subordinate
Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional Subordinate Shares will be issued,
and any post-Consolidation fraction of a Subordinate Share will be rounded to
the nearest whole number of Subordinate Shares. The trading symbol remains as
"IDLE.X". A new CUSIP number has been issued for the post-Consolidation
Subordinate Shares, being 37149M105.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of Subordinate Shares issuable
under any of the Company's outstanding convertible instruments will be
proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Shareholders of record as of the Effective Date who hold Subordinate Shares
represented by a physical certificate or DRS statement will receive a letter of
transmittal from the transfer agent for the Company, Endeavor Trust Company,
with instructions on how to exchange their existing certificates or DRS
statements for certificates or DRS statements representing Subordinate Shares on
a post-Consolidation basis.

The Company also is pleased to provide an update on the status of the potential
business combination transaction in the artificial intelligence technology
space, which was announced in the Company's January 27, 2023 news release (the "
Proposed Transaction "). The Company continues to negotiate the terms of a
definitive agreement (the " Transaction Agreement ") with the respective parties
and expects to enter into the Transaction Agreement in the near-term, at which
