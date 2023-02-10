GENERATIVE AI SOLUTIONS CORP. (formerly Idle Lifestyle Inc.) Announces Change of Name and Effective Date For Share Consolidation and Provides Updated on Potential Transaction

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - GENERATIVE AI SOLUTIONS CORP. (formerly IdleLifestyle Solutions Inc.). (the " Company ") (CSE: IDLE.X) (FSE: 99L.F) (OTC:IDLSF) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Idle LifestyleInc." to "Generative AI Solutions Corp." to reflect its intended strategicdirection in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, and thateffective February 13, 2023 (the " Effective Date "), the equity securities ofthe Company, consisting of subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Subordinate Shares ") and multiple voting shares of the Company (the " MV Shares"), will be consolidated (the " Consolidation ") on the basis of one (1)post-consolidated share outstanding for every thirty (30) pre-consolidated shareof the same class. The Subordinate Shares will begin trading on a Consolidatedbasis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") at the open of markets onthe Effective Date.As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total ofapproximately 4,733,696 Subordinate Shares will be issued and outstanding,subject to adjustments for rounding, and approximately 815.670 Multiple VotingShares will be issued and outstanding with approximately 1,228,680 SubordinateShares reserved for issuance. No fractional Subordinate Shares will be issued,and any post-Consolidation fraction of a Subordinate Share will be rounded tothe nearest whole number of Subordinate Shares. The trading symbol remains as"IDLE.X". A new CUSIP number has been issued for the post-ConsolidationSubordinate Shares, being 37149M105.The exercise or conversion price and the number of Subordinate Shares issuableunder any of the Company's outstanding convertible instruments will beproportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.Shareholders of record as of the Effective Date who hold Subordinate Sharesrepresented by a physical certificate or DRS statement will receive a letter oftransmittal from the transfer agent for the Company, Endeavor Trust Company,with instructions on how to exchange their existing certificates or DRSstatements for certificates or DRS statements representing Subordinate Shares ona post-Consolidation basis.The Company also is pleased to provide an update on the status of the potentialbusiness combination transaction in the artificial intelligence technologyspace, which was announced in the Company's January 27, 2023 news release (the "Proposed Transaction "). The Company continues to negotiate the terms of adefinitive agreement (the " Transaction Agreement ") with the respective partiesand expects to enter into the Transaction Agreement in the near-term, at which