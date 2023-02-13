CAPEX.com announces Zach King as its Brand Ambassador and continues the 'Free Share' promotional series

Nicosia, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - CAPEX.com, a leading online broker, is proud

to announce its new Brand Ambassador, the social media personality Zach King. As

part of their partnership, 'Experience the Magic of Trading Anywhere, Anytime,

Anything', the broker continues its popular promotional series.



Founded by a team of experienced traders, the fintech group has built a

reputation for providing a user-friendly platform and competitive fees. It gives

access to over 5000 US, EU, and UK-listed shares and to more than 100 ETFs from

10 major exchanges. With a mission to empower traders worldwide to make informed

decisions, CAPEX.com has become the go-to destination for traders of all levels.





The collaboration with Zach King brings a new level of excitement andengagement. He will demonstrate the ease-of-use and user-friendliness ofCAPEX.com's award-winning mobile app. Moreover, the broker will continue itspopular promotional series to set the tone for the newfound partnership,entitled 'Experience the Magic of Trading Anywhere, Anytime, Anything'. All newcustomers will get a free share at one of the top companies in the world."It's a real pleasure to announce our collaboration with Zach King. He is asource of inspiration for people worldwide, similar to what we represent for ourtraders. We truly feel that his creativity, out-of-the-box thinking, and uniquestyle perfectly match our offering here at CAPEX.com. Together, we are set onmaking investing as easy as possible for everyone," says Octavian Patrascu, CEOand founder of CAPEX.com."I'm thrilled to be working with CAPEX.com and taking part in this magicalcampaign across the world of investing. It's been a super fun project so far,"Zach King added.Overall, the partnership between CAPEX.com and Zach King is a perfect match. Thecombination of the company's commitment to providing a seamless tradingexperience and Zach's entertainment value is sure to make for an exciting andengaging campaign. Traders and others interested in investing are encouraged tovisit the broker's platform, where they can find a multitude of financialproducts.About CAPEX.comCAPEX.com is a leading online trading platform that offers a wide range offinancial instruments, from simple products to more complex. The company iscommitted to providing its customers with a user-friendly and secure tradingenvironment.