CAPEX.com announces Zach King as its Brand Ambassador and continues the 'Free Share' promotional series

Nicosia, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - CAPEX.com, a leading online broker, is proud
to announce its new Brand Ambassador, the social media personality Zach King. As
part of their partnership, 'Experience the Magic of Trading Anywhere, Anytime,
Anything', the broker continues its popular promotional series.

Founded by a team of experienced traders, the fintech group has built a
reputation for providing a user-friendly platform and competitive fees. It gives
access to over 5000 US, EU, and UK-listed shares and to more than 100 ETFs from
10 major exchanges. With a mission to empower traders worldwide to make informed
decisions, CAPEX.com has become the go-to destination for traders of all levels.

The collaboration with Zach King brings a new level of excitement and
engagement. He will demonstrate the ease-of-use and user-friendliness of
CAPEX.com's award-winning mobile app. Moreover, the broker will continue its
popular promotional series to set the tone for the newfound partnership,
entitled 'Experience the Magic of Trading Anywhere, Anytime, Anything'. All new
customers will get a free share at one of the top companies in the world.

"It's a real pleasure to announce our collaboration with Zach King. He is a
source of inspiration for people worldwide, similar to what we represent for our
traders. We truly feel that his creativity, out-of-the-box thinking, and unique
style perfectly match our offering here at CAPEX.com. Together, we are set on
making investing as easy as possible for everyone," says Octavian Patrascu, CEO
and founder of CAPEX.com.

"I'm thrilled to be working with CAPEX.com and taking part in this magical
campaign across the world of investing. It's been a super fun project so far,"
Zach King added.

Overall, the partnership between CAPEX.com and Zach King is a perfect match. The
combination of the company's commitment to providing a seamless trading
experience and Zach's entertainment value is sure to make for an exciting and
engaging campaign. Traders and others interested in investing are encouraged to
visit the broker's platform, where they can find a multitude of financial
products.

About CAPEX.com

CAPEX.com is a leading online trading platform that offers a wide range of
financial instruments, from simple products to more complex. The company is
committed to providing its customers with a user-friendly and secure trading
environment.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000922/CAPEX_Zach_King.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534723/CAPEX_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capexcom-annou
nces-zach-king-as-its-brand-ambassador-and-continues-the-free-share-promotional-
series-301744924.html

Contact:

Christina Koullapi,
christina.koullapi@keywayinvestments.com,
+35722000936

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157435/5439496
OTS: CAPEX.com



