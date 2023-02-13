iTAC shows how manufacturing can benefit from the Artificial Internet of Things

Montabaur (ots) - Combining AI with IoT (AIoT) opens up new potential for

creating value from data. The focus is on collecting, analyzing and interpreting

data from machines and sensors with the help of an MES/MOM. In this way,

predictions can be derived and self-learning processes can be developed. The

MES/MOM specialist iTAC ( http://www.itacsoftware.com ) demonstrates the

possibilities for implementation.



"With the Internet of Things and a multitude of networked machines, more data is

available. However, this data is worthless if it cannot be used in

decision-making processes. It must therefore be processed and evaluated by AI

applications as quickly as possible. Artificial intelligence can also draw

comparisons with other processes, systems and their data and, by learning from

experience, independently solve future tasks, avoid errors and optimize

processes," explains Martin Heinz, board member of the iTAC Software AG.



