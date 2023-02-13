iTAC shows how manufacturing can benefit from the Artificial Internet of Things
Montabaur (ots) - Combining AI with IoT (AIoT) opens up new potential for
creating value from data. The focus is on collecting, analyzing and interpreting
data from machines and sensors with the help of an MES/MOM. In this way,
predictions can be derived and self-learning processes can be developed. The
MES/MOM specialist iTAC ( http://www.itacsoftware.com ) demonstrates the
possibilities for implementation.
"With the Internet of Things and a multitude of networked machines, more data is
available. However, this data is worthless if it cannot be used in
decision-making processes. It must therefore be processed and evaluated by AI
applications as quickly as possible. Artificial intelligence can also draw
comparisons with other processes, systems and their data and, by learning from
experience, independently solve future tasks, avoid errors and optimize
processes," explains Martin Heinz, board member of the iTAC Software AG.
The IoT structure therefore needs artificial intelligence, which in turn needs
the Internet of Things as a source of data. The iTAC.IIoT.Edge software, a part
of the MOM system (Manufacturing Operations Management), combines IIoT data with
MES data to form flat data structures for a real time analysis.
"Machine learning and AI-based applications in the field of analytics enable
more sophisticated and higher-quality analyses than conventional technologies.
Artificial intelligence can, for example, find complex patterns in the data and
make predictions," explains Martin Heinz.
By using iTAC's edge solution, numerous ML/AI use cases can be developed for
advanced and digitalized manufacturing, for example in the area of prediction.
The corresponding monitoring of machine and sensor data makes it possible to
predict machine failures (reduction of almost 70%).
The possibilities are numerous. iTAC offers a use case library that enables
customers to implement applications quickly and easily.
