ACPS Automotive opens office in China (FOTO)

Ingersheim, Germany (ots) - ACPS Automotive is expanding into Asia. The market

and technology leader in towbars for cars, SUVs and vans opened a sales and

development office in the Pudong district of Shanghai, China, in February. This

is an important step towards strengthening and building on existing business

contacts in China. "China is a strategic market for ACPS Automotive. Many of our

customers are located here and it's important for us to be on site," said Caspar

Baumhauer, CEO of ACPS Automotive.



ACPS Automotive based in Ingersheim in the Stuttgart Metropolitan Region

(Germany) has opened its own office in Shanghai, China. From there, it intends

to cultivate existing relationships and acquire new business in the future. Its

customers are automobile manufacturers who add towbars to their vehicles

destined for export to Europe and North America, as well as increasingly the

local Chinese market. "Our decision to enter the Chinese market is based on the

changing needs of many Chinese customers and new statutory provisions in force

since last year in respect of vehicles towing trailers," explained Thorsten

Thomassen, Vice President Original Equipment at ACPS Automotive. Chinese drivers

can now obtain a driving licence that also entitles them to operate a vehicle

pulling a trailer or transport a bike carrier. Accordingly, the local Chinese

market has been opened up for private use of ACPS Automotive's technologically

cutting-edge towbars.



