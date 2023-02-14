ACPS Automotive opens office in China (FOTO)
Ingersheim, Germany (ots) - ACPS Automotive is expanding into Asia. The market
and technology leader in towbars for cars, SUVs and vans opened a sales and
development office in the Pudong district of Shanghai, China, in February. This
is an important step towards strengthening and building on existing business
contacts in China. "China is a strategic market for ACPS Automotive. Many of our
customers are located here and it's important for us to be on site," said Caspar
Baumhauer, CEO of ACPS Automotive.
ACPS Automotive based in Ingersheim in the Stuttgart Metropolitan Region
(Germany) has opened its own office in Shanghai, China. From there, it intends
to cultivate existing relationships and acquire new business in the future. Its
customers are automobile manufacturers who add towbars to their vehicles
destined for export to Europe and North America, as well as increasingly the
local Chinese market. "Our decision to enter the Chinese market is based on the
changing needs of many Chinese customers and new statutory provisions in force
since last year in respect of vehicles towing trailers," explained Thorsten
Thomassen, Vice President Original Equipment at ACPS Automotive. Chinese drivers
can now obtain a driving licence that also entitles them to operate a vehicle
pulling a trailer or transport a bike carrier. Accordingly, the local Chinese
market has been opened up for private use of ACPS Automotive's technologically
cutting-edge towbars.
The company has initially established a presence for itself in China by opening
an office with local sales and development experts, with staff numbers expected
to grow. "We believe that our office in Shanghai will give us an important
location advantage by allowing us to quickly build on our contacts with
automakers and bring highly skilled workers on board over the coming years,"
said Thorsten Thomassen.
ACPS Automotive in China will operate under the company name "ORIS Automotive
Systems (Shanghai) Ltd.". With China being at the forefront of e-mobility, the
company considers it an important driving force for its European business. ACPS
Automotive's decision to expand into China is a strategic move with respect to
development in Europe. "We're now the market leader in Europe, where we work
with virtually all automobile manufacturers. China is an enormous market with
high technological standards and impressive speed of innovation. We expect the
insights gained there to provide important momentum for our global activities,"
said Caspar Baumhauer in summary.
The company
ACPS Automotive is the market leader for towbars for cars, SUVs and vans. Its
more than 140 patents worldwide are evidence of its technology and innovation
leadership, with the company playing a significant role in shaping technological
progress in the towbar sector. As a developer and manufacturer of transport
solution technology, ACPS Automotive sets standards at its headquarters in
Ingersheim and eleven locations worldwide. To the benefit of its customers -
namely, the international automotive industry in the original equipment sector
and companies in the aftermarket and retrofitting business. The towbars provide
for especially safe and convenient connection between vehicles and caravans,
bicycle racks, and boat and horse trailers in the private and commercial sector.
ACPS Automotive has around 2,000 employees. It was established in 1955 near
Stuttgart and is known under the ORIS brand. Annual sales of around EUR360
million were generated in 2022.
Contact:
ACPS Automotive GmbH
Dagmar Hinz
Manager Communication & Marketing
Bertha-Benz-Str. 2
74379 Ingersheim
Germany
Tel.: +49 7142 9930-124
Mobile: +49 172 54 68 310
E-mail: mailto:dagmar.hinz@acps-automotive.com
https://www.acps-automotive.com/en/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133010/5440353
OTS: ACPS Automotive GmbH
