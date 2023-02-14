Swiss Start-Up "Mirai Foods" produces first cultivated tender steak / Breakthrough for Cultivated Premium Beef Steaks

Zurich (ots) -



- Three patents for key technologies in "cultivated meat"

- Food producer Angst AG takes stake in company

- Innovative bioreactor improves efficiency and reduces costs



A real new meat experience without sacrifice: Swiss start-up Mirai Foods

achieves technological breakthrough for the cultivation of thick tender steaks.

The company has developed what it calls a "Fibration Technology" that allows for

efficient cultivation of tissue that mimics conventional meat. Mirai Foods uses

exclusively natural cells, no GMO, no chemical manipulation.





This milestone underscores Mirai Foods' track record of success. "Other types ofmeat can already be produced in the lab," says Christoph Mayr, CEO andco-founder of Mirai Foods. "A fillet steak is the ultimate challenge: itconsists of different cell types, which - if combined correctly - result in acomplex meat structure. This structuring process is technologically challenging,making steaks extremely difficult to produce. That's why Mirai Foods is takingan important technological step towards sustainable meat with the firstcultivated beef tenderloin steak."The shareholder structure also reflects the company's growth: along with severalother investors, the Swiss food and meat producer Angst AG, which sees Mirai asa future supplier for its diverse range of meat products, has now joined thecompany. In a seed round, international investors have already invested nearlyUSD 5 million in Mirai Foods (including FRIBA Investment, Skyviews Life Science,Ulf Claesson, PINC, Team Global).Bioreactor and fibration technology make centimeter thick steaks possibleThe first cultivated tender steak comes from Mirai Foods' in-house developedbioreactor, "The Rocket"; it embodies the fibration technology for which MiraiFoods has filed three patents. Long, fully mature muscle fibers are cultivated,which are then joined by enzymes and supplemented with cultivated fat tissue.After five to ten days in the bioreactor, a tenderloin centerpiece is complete,from which steaks of almost any thickness can be cut.While competitors can only produce minced meat or very thin slices, Mirai Foodssucceeds in naturally recreating real steaks with a thickness of one and a halfcentimeters and more. The "Fibration Technology" developed for this purpose notonly enables better nutrition and taste, but also creates significant costadvantages in production."We have filed three international patents for this key technology," says SumanDas, CSO and co-founder of Mirai Foods. "We can deliver a real alternative toconventional meat: Using our technology, one can prepare and eat a real steak -and know that no animal had to die for it and the climate is not harmed.Nutrition is a huge lever for greater climate protection and animal welfare:demand for meat is expected to double by 2050; conventional methods of meatproduction cannot meet this demand at all, and certainly not in a sustainableway."Mirai Foods is one of only a few companies in the world working to offer naturalmeat produced in cultivators by multiplying muscle and fat cells without the useof genetic engineering. As a result, product development is geared toward thepreferences of European consumers - while maintaining the highest standards oftaste, quality and health. In the long term, the company aims to offer a widerange of meat varieties. For now, however, the start-up is focusing on premiumbeef, which has the largest environmental footprint of all meats.About Mirai FoodsMirai Foods was founded in late 2019 in Switzerland. A 20-person team works tobring delicious, high-quality cultivated meat to market at fair prices. Betterfor the planet and animals, and healthier for people. The company is currentlydeveloping its first commercial products. Mirai uses only natural cells, meaningthere is no genetic or chemical manipulation. https://www.miraifoods.com