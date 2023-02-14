checkAd

Swiss Start-Up "Mirai Foods" produces first cultivated tender steak / Breakthrough for Cultivated Premium Beef Steaks

Zurich (ots) -

- Three patents for key technologies in "cultivated meat"
- Food producer Angst AG takes stake in company
- Innovative bioreactor improves efficiency and reduces costs

A real new meat experience without sacrifice: Swiss start-up Mirai Foods
achieves technological breakthrough for the cultivation of thick tender steaks.
The company has developed what it calls a "Fibration Technology" that allows for
efficient cultivation of tissue that mimics conventional meat. Mirai Foods uses
exclusively natural cells, no GMO, no chemical manipulation.

This milestone underscores Mirai Foods' track record of success. "Other types of
meat can already be produced in the lab," says Christoph Mayr, CEO and
co-founder of Mirai Foods. "A fillet steak is the ultimate challenge: it
consists of different cell types, which - if combined correctly - result in a
complex meat structure. This structuring process is technologically challenging,
making steaks extremely difficult to produce. That's why Mirai Foods is taking
an important technological step towards sustainable meat with the first
cultivated beef tenderloin steak."

The shareholder structure also reflects the company's growth: along with several
other investors, the Swiss food and meat producer Angst AG, which sees Mirai as
a future supplier for its diverse range of meat products, has now joined the
company. In a seed round, international investors have already invested nearly
USD 5 million in Mirai Foods (including FRIBA Investment, Skyviews Life Science,
Ulf Claesson, PINC, Team Global).

Bioreactor and fibration technology make centimeter thick steaks possible

The first cultivated tender steak comes from Mirai Foods' in-house developed
bioreactor, "The Rocket"; it embodies the fibration technology for which Mirai
Foods has filed three patents. Long, fully mature muscle fibers are cultivated,
which are then joined by enzymes and supplemented with cultivated fat tissue.
After five to ten days in the bioreactor, a tenderloin centerpiece is complete,
from which steaks of almost any thickness can be cut.

While competitors can only produce minced meat or very thin slices, Mirai Foods
succeeds in naturally recreating real steaks with a thickness of one and a half
centimeters and more. The "Fibration Technology" developed for this purpose not
only enables better nutrition and taste, but also creates significant cost
advantages in production.

"We have filed three international patents for this key technology," says Suman
Das, CSO and co-founder of Mirai Foods. "We can deliver a real alternative to
conventional meat: Using our technology, one can prepare and eat a real steak -
and know that no animal had to die for it and the climate is not harmed.
Nutrition is a huge lever for greater climate protection and animal welfare:
demand for meat is expected to double by 2050; conventional methods of meat
production cannot meet this demand at all, and certainly not in a sustainable
way."

Mirai Foods is one of only a few companies in the world working to offer natural
meat produced in cultivators by multiplying muscle and fat cells without the use
of genetic engineering. As a result, product development is geared toward the
preferences of European consumers - while maintaining the highest standards of
taste, quality and health. In the long term, the company aims to offer a wide
range of meat varieties. For now, however, the start-up is focusing on premium
beef, which has the largest environmental footprint of all meats.

About Mirai Foods

Mirai Foods was founded in late 2019 in Switzerland. A 20-person team works to
bring delicious, high-quality cultivated meat to market at fair prices. Better
for the planet and animals, and healthier for people. The company is currently
developing its first commercial products. Mirai uses only natural cells, meaning
there is no genetic or chemical manipulation. https://www.miraifoods.com

