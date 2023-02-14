Yanfeng recognized for global environmental leadership from CDP / CDP confirms Yanfeng's performance for second consecutive year with A- rating (FOTO)

Shanghai (ots) - Leading global automotive supplier, Yanfeng achieved an A-

listing from Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) recently. The company has been

awarded a second consecutive A-rating by CDP for the group's global leadership

in transparency and action on climate change in 2022. In total, nearly 15,000

companies were rated based on data which they submitted to the organization.

Yanfeng also received an Environmental Leadership Award by CDP China.



CDP is a non-profit organization which operates a global disclosure system to

enable investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their

environmental impacts. Every year, several thousand companies worldwide are

analyzed about their strategic approach to the challenges of climate change and

their climate management activities are rated on the basis of a comprehensive

list of criteria. CDP's annual environmental disclosure and rating process is

widely recognized as the gold standard for corporate environmental transparency.





"At Yanfeng, we strive to be proactive in our approach to mitigating climaterisk. This rating confirms that we are on the right track," said Gunnar Büchter, Vice President of Global Sustainability at Yanfeng. "We place great emphasison pursuing multiple ways to reduce our CO2 footprint and increasing oursustainability. Our employees and business partners are highly motivated byenvironmental actions. I'm proud of what the team has accomplished and that wecontinue to show progress year after year."Yanfeng improved its scores in value chain engagement and climate-relatedrequirements for suppliers, as well as targets for increasing low-carbon energyconsumption or production.Yanfeng - a leader in its peer group Yanfeng began reporting five years ago andhas significantly improved its rating since then. The company operates in theplastic product manufacturing sector and is a leader among its peers in thisindustry. Yanfeng received an A - rating, which is in the Leadership band. Thisis considerably higher than the Asian regional average of C, and the plasticproduct manufacturing sector average of C."As our company-wide target for carbon neutrality, we aim to achieve 100% of ourtotal energy consumption from renewable energy sources by 2030," said Büchter.About CDP CDP is a global environmental impact non-profit organization, whichprovides a platform for companies, cities, states, and regions to reportinformation on their climate, deforestation, and water security impacts. Theglobal economy regards the CDP as the gold standard for environmental reporting,and we hold the world's largest and most comprehensive database on howcompanies, cities, states, and regions measure, understand, and address theirenvironmental impacts. We aim to make environmental reporting mainstream,providing the detailed insights and analysis which is needed to drive the urgentaction to achieve a climate-safe, deforestation-free, and water-secure world.About Yanfeng Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing oninterior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng hasmore than 240 locations and approximately 67,000 employees worldwide. Thetechnical team of 4,200 experts is in 10 R&D centers and other regional offices,with complete capabilities including engineering & software development,styling, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweighttechnology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobile spaces andprovide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visithttp://www.yanfeng.com .All European plants converted to renewable energy by the beginning of 2022, andother regions also increased their utilization of renewable energy sources.Significant progress has been made in China. By end of 2021 a total of 30% ofenergy came from renewable sources.For more information please contact:Yanfeng InternationalJagenbergstraße 141468 Neuss, GermanyAstrid SchafmeisterTel.: +49 2131 609-3028E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5440789OTS: Yanfeng