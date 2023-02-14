Yanfeng recognized for global environmental leadership from CDP / CDP confirms Yanfeng's performance for second consecutive year with A- rating (FOTO)
Shanghai (ots) - Leading global automotive supplier, Yanfeng achieved an A-
listing from Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) recently. The company has been
awarded a second consecutive A-rating by CDP for the group's global leadership
in transparency and action on climate change in 2022. In total, nearly 15,000
companies were rated based on data which they submitted to the organization.
Yanfeng also received an Environmental Leadership Award by CDP China.
CDP is a non-profit organization which operates a global disclosure system to
enable investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their
environmental impacts. Every year, several thousand companies worldwide are
analyzed about their strategic approach to the challenges of climate change and
their climate management activities are rated on the basis of a comprehensive
list of criteria. CDP's annual environmental disclosure and rating process is
widely recognized as the gold standard for corporate environmental transparency.
"At Yanfeng, we strive to be proactive in our approach to mitigating climate
risk. This rating confirms that we are on the right track," said Gunnar Büchter
, Vice President of Global Sustainability at Yanfeng. "We place great emphasis
on pursuing multiple ways to reduce our CO2 footprint and increasing our
sustainability. Our employees and business partners are highly motivated by
environmental actions. I'm proud of what the team has accomplished and that we
continue to show progress year after year."
Yanfeng improved its scores in value chain engagement and climate-related
requirements for suppliers, as well as targets for increasing low-carbon energy
consumption or production.
Yanfeng - a leader in its peer group Yanfeng began reporting five years ago and
has significantly improved its rating since then. The company operates in the
plastic product manufacturing sector and is a leader among its peers in this
industry. Yanfeng received an A - rating, which is in the Leadership band. This
is considerably higher than the Asian regional average of C, and the plastic
product manufacturing sector average of C.
"As our company-wide target for carbon neutrality, we aim to achieve 100% of our
total energy consumption from renewable energy sources by 2030," said Büchter.
About CDP CDP is a global environmental impact non-profit organization, which
provides a platform for companies, cities, states, and regions to report
information on their climate, deforestation, and water security impacts. The
global economy regards the CDP as the gold standard for environmental reporting,
and we hold the world's largest and most comprehensive database on how
companies, cities, states, and regions measure, understand, and address their
environmental impacts. We aim to make environmental reporting mainstream,
providing the detailed insights and analysis which is needed to drive the urgent
action to achieve a climate-safe, deforestation-free, and water-secure world.
About Yanfeng Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on
interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has
more than 240 locations and approximately 67,000 employees worldwide. The
technical team of 4,200 experts is in 10 R&D centers and other regional offices,
with complete capabilities including engineering & software development,
styling, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweight
technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobile spaces and
provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
http://www.yanfeng.com .
All European plants converted to renewable energy by the beginning of 2022, and
other regions also increased their utilization of renewable energy sources.
Significant progress has been made in China. By end of 2021 a total of 30% of
energy came from renewable sources.
For more information please contact:
Yanfeng International
Jagenbergstraße 1
41468 Neuss, Germany
Astrid Schafmeister
Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5440789
OTS: Yanfeng
0
