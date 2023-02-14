checkAd

EES EUROPE Storage Systems for a resilient Energy Supply

Munich (ots) - Storage systems are important elements of a resilient energy
industry able to supply electricity even in times of crisis. There are various
factors that contribute to this: the new role of private households and
companies as prosumers, storage systems that are connected to create a swarm
grid and large-scale, grid-serving battery storage systems. The pioneers and
market leaders of the storage industry will be meeting at ees Europe 2023,
Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy
storage systems. ees Europe is part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest
platform for the energy industry, and will take place from June 14-16, 2023, at
Messe München.

Our national energy supplies are threatened by several events: attacks or
extreme weather can make the power grid unstable and even cause blackouts. To
prevent this from happening, our supply system must be resilient, in other words
it needs to provide energy even during difficult times. Storage systems have an
important role to play here, and their importance is growing. The same goes for
a group which used to be just consumers: private households and companies.
Nowadays, these former consumers operate solar installations and storage
systems, thus complementing the traditional energy industry. As prosumers, they
can contribute to building the resilience of our power grid.

Flexible electricity tariffs and base rates for prosumer services

So far, private households as prosumers generally do not get any remuneration
for helping to stabilize the grid. Even though more and more people install
climate-friendly heat pumps to heat their houses and produce electricity with
roof-top PV installations that feed into wallboxes for charging an electric car,
residential storage systems are currently only used to reduce the maximum grid
load at the connection point: a kind of mini peak shaving. Residential storage
systems avoid having to feed electricity into the grid and reduce the amount of
electricity bought from the grid. But the effect of this is not measured and not
controlled by the grid; instead, they depend on the PV generating party's
behavior and load curve. Flexible electricity tariffs and base rates could
change this: Producing their own PV power is already worth-while, and providing
their grid stabilizing service could soon become lucrative for prosumers.

Business models digitally connecting residential storage systems to create a
swarm are already able to contribute to grid stability today. sonnen, Next
