Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Munich (ots) - Storage systems are important elements of a resilient energyindustry able to supply electricity even in times of crisis. There are variousfactors that contribute to this: the new role of private households andcompanies as prosumers, storage systems that are connected to create a swarmgrid and large-scale, grid-serving battery storage systems. The pioneers andmarket leaders of the storage industry will be meeting at ees Europe 2023,Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energystorage systems. ees Europe is part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largestplatform for the energy industry, and will take place from June 14-16, 2023, atMesse München.Our national energy supplies are threatened by several events: attacks orextreme weather can make the power grid unstable and even cause blackouts. Toprevent this from happening, our supply system must be resilient, in other wordsit needs to provide energy even during difficult times. Storage systems have animportant role to play here, and their importance is growing. The same goes fora group which used to be just consumers: private households and companies.Nowadays, these former consumers operate solar installations and storagesystems, thus complementing the traditional energy industry. As prosumers, theycan contribute to building the resilience of our power grid.Flexible electricity tariffs and base rates for prosumer servicesSo far, private households as prosumers generally do not get any remunerationfor helping to stabilize the grid. Even though more and more people installclimate-friendly heat pumps to heat their houses and produce electricity withroof-top PV installations that feed into wallboxes for charging an electric car,residential storage systems are currently only used to reduce the maximum gridload at the connection point: a kind of mini peak shaving. Residential storagesystems avoid having to feed electricity into the grid and reduce the amount ofelectricity bought from the grid. But the effect of this is not measured and notcontrolled by the grid; instead, they depend on the PV generating party'sbehavior and load curve. Flexible electricity tariffs and base rates couldchange this: Producing their own PV power is already worth-while, and providingtheir grid stabilizing service could soon become lucrative for prosumers.Business models digitally connecting residential storage systems to create aswarm are already able to contribute to grid stability today. sonnen, Next