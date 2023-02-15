Jessica Klinger - resilience in action.

To begin with, Jessica is a well-known entrepreneur. She's a thriving role model with numerous awards for her remarkable achievements in various fields.

Jessica is a trailblazing entrepreneur based in Germany, known for her incredible success story. She is regarded as Germany's most successful network marketer and has a global reputation as one of the most prominent businesswomen. But how did she get here? What is the story behind her success?

Like any successful person, Jessica had her ups and downs, but her story stood out to hundreds and thousands of people because, unfortunately, she was deaf.

We live in a world where people with disabilities are looked down upon and pitied, but Jessica shut down all those stereotypes and gave her best in every field she entered. Be it networking, entrepreneurship or sport. By turning her disability into an asset, she now stands with grace and pride as the true embodiment of resilience.

Jessica was born with a hearing impairment that required her to work extra hard to do well in school, which negatively affected her as a young child. She found it difficult to learn words because she couldn't hear anyone. All of this conflicted young Jessica and led to constant arguments with her peers as an adult, causing her to question herself.





Image source: Jessica Klinger

After hitting rock bottom and feeling helpless, she decided that her success was in her own hands and that she couldn't just give up on herself. She then dedicated her time and effort to developing her professional career.

Crypto trading was a new world for Jessica to discover. Crypto is a digital currency that uses cryptography to make transactions. She worked hard in crypto to gain an understanding of the intricacies and workings of the field.

Another area that piqued her interest was network marketing. Network marketing uses a pyramid marketing model where you earn directly through sales commissions.

Jessica made her way into the network industry in 2017 and has a track record of over $10,000,000 in sales. She entered the multi-level marketing field and has never looked back.

Jessica's magnetic personality was a perfect fit for this field and made her shine in this career path. She has currently won the Award for Best Leadership in Network Marketing.

She joined the team in mid 2019 and has since generated millions in revenue, worked with thousands of affiliates and founded the largest Deaf movement in Germany.

Since then, Jessica's success has skyrocketed, winning the Best Newcomer and Top Affiliates Award 2019 for crypto trading.

Jessica's dynamic and hardworking personality led her to accumulate the Top Leader Award for crypto trading and the Diamond Rank Award in 2023.

Her main motivation for working her way up in the industry was to show people that nothing can limit you if you are dedicated to your work. The reason for her rapidly growing success is her hunger for knowledge and the resilience to overcome any obstacle that comes her way.

A passionate and driven entrepreneur, Jessica thrives on making a difference through her work. As the founder of the world's largest deaf movement, her goal is to give people equal opportunities to work without compromising their dignity.

"My priority is to show people what is possible if you are willing to work on your dreams and live success," she says, and this strategic approach to her business has earned her widespread recognition. She is recognized as one of today's most respected and admired entrepreneurs and a remarkable role model.

After a difficult childhood of judgement, argument and rejection, Jessica has not let this affect her success today. Instead, she used it as a steppingstone to climb over and pave the way for her success and for all the other people who have suffered like her to achieve and shine in their careers without having to face the struggles she did. This makes her an exceptional human being and an outstanding role model for today's generation.





Image sources: Jessica Klinger