checkAd

Syqe Medical Announces Agreement with Israeli Ministry of Defence to Provide the SyqeAir Technology to Veterans

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Syqe Medical (https://syqe.com/) , the
developer of innovative technologies in the world of medical devices, is pleased
to announce the signing of an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Defence to
supply the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to all veterans prescribed medical
cannabis by inhalation through the company's ground-breaking platform. This
first-of-its-kind agreement allows veterans treated with medical cannabis using
the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to obtain them directly in the same way they
access pharmaceutical drugs, thus, positioning SyqeAir's precise, uniform, and
consistent treatment as the standard of care in the field of medical cannabis.

The SyqeAir Inhaler is a revolutionary device that allows patients to
effectively and accurately manage their medical cannabis treatment, ensuring
optimal therapeutic benefit. It is composed of a unique, patented, metered-dose
system that precisely controls the amount of cannabis delivered to the patient
with each inhalation. This allows for precise dosing and a high level of patient
control over their treatment. The SyqeAir Inhaler is CE (European standard) and
MDL (Health Canada) approved and clinically validated by 3 clinical trials and
real-world evidence publications, demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

The inhaler is designed for easy home use as well as a hospital setting. The
pre-loaded cartridge contains 60 uniform doses of pharmaceutical-grade,
standardized raw cannabis flowers grown by the Dutch company Bedrocan. From the
moment the cartridge is inserted into the inhaler, the inhaler is ready for
immediate use without any prior preparations or the need to handle the cannabis
directly so that patients can take their treatment discreetly and as part of
their daily routine like any other medication.

Hagit Kamin, CEO of SyqeAir, said: "We are proud of the strategic partnership
with the Ministry of Defence and the opportunity to bring our breakthrough
technology, the SyqeAir Inhaler, to veterans in need of medical cannabis
treatment. It is our privilege to help veterans who mainly suffer from chronic
pain and PTSD to establish a functioning daily routine for themselves, and we
are honored for the opportunity to make a positive impact on their lives.

Jacob Vogel, Director of Global Sales and Business Development, added: "It's
been a long journey to get to this point, but it's truly rewarding to see the
impact that the SyqeAir Inhaler has on the lives of our patients. The fact that
we are able to provide veterans with a treatment option that has a real,
positive impact on their daily functionality makes all the hard work worth it.
We hope this partnership will serve as a model for other countries to follow in
providing veterans with the best possible medical care."

About Syqe Medical

Syqe Medical is a pioneering MedTech company founded with the mission to relieve
the suffering of as many patients as possible, in the fastest possible way,
through advanced technologies. Syqe disrupted the pharmaceutical industry with
their revolutionary technologies capable of delivering uniform doses of
molecules by inhalation. The company's flagship product, the SyqeAir Inhaler, is
the world's only platform that enables physicians and patients to control
medical cannabis treatment with metered, precise, and consistent doses, ensuring
optimal therapeutic benefit.

Contact

Phone. tel:+972-3-376-7338

Email. mailto:info@syqemed.com

Website. http://www.syqe.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002241/SyqeAir.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/syqe-medical-announces-agreement-with-israeli-ministry-of-defence-to-pr
ovide-the-syqeair-technology-to-veterans-301746526.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168538/5441426
OTS: Syqe Medical



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  73   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Syqe Medical Announces Agreement with Israeli Ministry of Defence to Provide the SyqeAir Technology to Veterans Syqe Medical (https://syqe.com/) , the developer of innovative technologies in the world of medical devices, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Defence to supply the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to all …

Nachrichten des Autors

dogado group übernimmt Geschäft des Private Cloud-Experten Filoo GmbH (FOTO)
356 Leser
Gleich vier Mal auf Platz 1: PAYBACK siegt in allen Kategorien der "Deutschen Bonus Awards" (FOTO)
304 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
296 Leser
Mit klarer Überzeugung: dennree Gruppe investiert umfassend in die Zukunft (FOTO)
292 Leser
GLS Crowd startet Finanzierungskampagne für die Unternehmensanleihe BMS Zukunftsenergie ...
292 Leser
SALD mit hoher Nachfrage ins Jahr 2023 gestartet / CEO Frank Verhage: "Unser mehrfach patentiertes Verfahren der Spatial Atomic Layer Deposition beschert uns eine ...
284 Leser
"Blauer Engel" für Veranstaltungen / Branche will Wandel - Konferenz in DBU und ...
256 Leser
Wüst fordert von Ford fairen Umgang mit Mitarbeitern - "Stellenabbau ...
228 Leser
Sprit für 99,9 ct entlang der Transport-Routen / OG Clean Fuels bietet im Lkw-Basisnetz ...
224 Leser
Schufa-Eintrag nach Privatinsolvenz: Wartet BGH mit Urteil auf Europäischen Gerichtshof?
208 Leser
Effektives Hotelmarketing - 5 Tipps, wie Hotels ihre Skalierung vorantreiben (FOTO)
660 Leser
Neuprodukt in der Tiefkühltruhe: EDEKA-Verbund führt exklusiv "Baywatch Berlin"-Pizza ein (FOTO)
616 Leser
EverWind Fuels erhält Umweltgenehmigung für das erste Projekt im industriellen ...
448 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe deckt Verstöße gegen Mehrwegangebotspflicht selbst bei millionenschweren Unternehmen auf: Rechtliche Schritte gegen Starbucks, Cinemaxx & Co. eingeleitet
444 Leser
UmweltBank schließt Geschäftsjahr 2022 erfolgreich ab und beginnt umfassende ...
440 Leser
Variety & Enjoyment: At the BIOFACH joint booth of the Italian Trade Agency, 62 businesses from all over Italy present ...
424 Leser
Miral kündigt die Eröffnung von Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue, Yas Island, Abu ...
424 Leser
Plusnet blickt sehr zufrieden auf das vergangene Jahr 2022
412 Leser
Einlagenmanagement in Zeiten steigender Zinsen: Womit sehen sich Institute konfrontiert?
392 Leser
Energiewende scheitert an fehlenden Fachkräften im Handwerk / Handwerkskammerpräsident ...
388 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1508 Leser
Arnold Investments vermittelt Aktienmehrheit der FAKT AG
1380 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1328 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1156 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
960 Leser
SHAMIR OPTICS WÄHLT NU4000 VON INUITIVE ALS ANTRIEB FÜR SEIN DIGITALES MESSGERÄT DER ...
928 Leser
brighter AI erhält Investment von der Deutschen Bahn (FOTO)
920 Leser
In 7 Schritten Mitarbeiter auf TikTok finden: So nutzen Pharmaunternehmen die junge Plattform richtig (FOTO)
916 Leser
Teurer Rückzug, Kommentar zur BASF-Tochter Wintershall Dea von Sabine Wadewitz
796 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
792 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8419 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7510 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6480 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6227 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5299 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4564 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4034 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3897 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3848 Leser