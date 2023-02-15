Syqe Medical Announces Agreement with Israeli Ministry of Defence to Provide the SyqeAir Technology to Veterans

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Syqe Medical (https://syqe.com/) , the

developer of innovative technologies in the world of medical devices, is pleased

to announce the signing of an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Defence to

supply the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to all veterans prescribed medical

cannabis by inhalation through the company's ground-breaking platform. This

first-of-its-kind agreement allows veterans treated with medical cannabis using

the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to obtain them directly in the same way they

access pharmaceutical drugs, thus, positioning SyqeAir's precise, uniform, and

consistent treatment as the standard of care in the field of medical cannabis.



The SyqeAir Inhaler is a revolutionary device that allows patients to

effectively and accurately manage their medical cannabis treatment, ensuring

optimal therapeutic benefit. It is composed of a unique, patented, metered-dose

system that precisely controls the amount of cannabis delivered to the patient

with each inhalation. This allows for precise dosing and a high level of patient

control over their treatment. The SyqeAir Inhaler is CE (European standard) and

MDL (Health Canada) approved and clinically validated by 3 clinical trials and

real-world evidence publications, demonstrating its safety and efficacy.



