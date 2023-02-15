Syqe Medical Announces Agreement with Israeli Ministry of Defence to Provide the SyqeAir Technology to Veterans
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Syqe Medical (https://syqe.com/) , the
developer of innovative technologies in the world of medical devices, is pleased
to announce the signing of an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Defence to
supply the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to all veterans prescribed medical
cannabis by inhalation through the company's ground-breaking platform. This
first-of-its-kind agreement allows veterans treated with medical cannabis using
the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to obtain them directly in the same way they
access pharmaceutical drugs, thus, positioning SyqeAir's precise, uniform, and
consistent treatment as the standard of care in the field of medical cannabis.
The SyqeAir Inhaler is a revolutionary device that allows patients to
effectively and accurately manage their medical cannabis treatment, ensuring
optimal therapeutic benefit. It is composed of a unique, patented, metered-dose
system that precisely controls the amount of cannabis delivered to the patient
with each inhalation. This allows for precise dosing and a high level of patient
control over their treatment. The SyqeAir Inhaler is CE (European standard) and
MDL (Health Canada) approved and clinically validated by 3 clinical trials and
real-world evidence publications, demonstrating its safety and efficacy.
developer of innovative technologies in the world of medical devices, is pleased
to announce the signing of an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Defence to
supply the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to all veterans prescribed medical
cannabis by inhalation through the company's ground-breaking platform. This
first-of-its-kind agreement allows veterans treated with medical cannabis using
the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to obtain them directly in the same way they
access pharmaceutical drugs, thus, positioning SyqeAir's precise, uniform, and
consistent treatment as the standard of care in the field of medical cannabis.
The SyqeAir Inhaler is a revolutionary device that allows patients to
effectively and accurately manage their medical cannabis treatment, ensuring
optimal therapeutic benefit. It is composed of a unique, patented, metered-dose
system that precisely controls the amount of cannabis delivered to the patient
with each inhalation. This allows for precise dosing and a high level of patient
control over their treatment. The SyqeAir Inhaler is CE (European standard) and
MDL (Health Canada) approved and clinically validated by 3 clinical trials and
real-world evidence publications, demonstrating its safety and efficacy.
The inhaler is designed for easy home use as well as a hospital setting. The
pre-loaded cartridge contains 60 uniform doses of pharmaceutical-grade,
standardized raw cannabis flowers grown by the Dutch company Bedrocan. From the
moment the cartridge is inserted into the inhaler, the inhaler is ready for
immediate use without any prior preparations or the need to handle the cannabis
directly so that patients can take their treatment discreetly and as part of
their daily routine like any other medication.
Hagit Kamin, CEO of SyqeAir, said: "We are proud of the strategic partnership
with the Ministry of Defence and the opportunity to bring our breakthrough
technology, the SyqeAir Inhaler, to veterans in need of medical cannabis
treatment. It is our privilege to help veterans who mainly suffer from chronic
pain and PTSD to establish a functioning daily routine for themselves, and we
are honored for the opportunity to make a positive impact on their lives.
Jacob Vogel, Director of Global Sales and Business Development, added: "It's
been a long journey to get to this point, but it's truly rewarding to see the
impact that the SyqeAir Inhaler has on the lives of our patients. The fact that
we are able to provide veterans with a treatment option that has a real,
positive impact on their daily functionality makes all the hard work worth it.
We hope this partnership will serve as a model for other countries to follow in
providing veterans with the best possible medical care."
About Syqe Medical
Syqe Medical is a pioneering MedTech company founded with the mission to relieve
the suffering of as many patients as possible, in the fastest possible way,
through advanced technologies. Syqe disrupted the pharmaceutical industry with
their revolutionary technologies capable of delivering uniform doses of
molecules by inhalation. The company's flagship product, the SyqeAir Inhaler, is
the world's only platform that enables physicians and patients to control
medical cannabis treatment with metered, precise, and consistent doses, ensuring
optimal therapeutic benefit.
Contact
Phone. tel:+972-3-376-7338
Email. mailto:info@syqemed.com
Website. http://www.syqe.com/
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002241/SyqeAir.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/syqe-medical-announces-agreement-with-israeli-ministry-of-defence-to-pr
ovide-the-syqeair-technology-to-veterans-301746526.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168538/5441426
OTS: Syqe Medical
pre-loaded cartridge contains 60 uniform doses of pharmaceutical-grade,
standardized raw cannabis flowers grown by the Dutch company Bedrocan. From the
moment the cartridge is inserted into the inhaler, the inhaler is ready for
immediate use without any prior preparations or the need to handle the cannabis
directly so that patients can take their treatment discreetly and as part of
their daily routine like any other medication.
Hagit Kamin, CEO of SyqeAir, said: "We are proud of the strategic partnership
with the Ministry of Defence and the opportunity to bring our breakthrough
technology, the SyqeAir Inhaler, to veterans in need of medical cannabis
treatment. It is our privilege to help veterans who mainly suffer from chronic
pain and PTSD to establish a functioning daily routine for themselves, and we
are honored for the opportunity to make a positive impact on their lives.
Jacob Vogel, Director of Global Sales and Business Development, added: "It's
been a long journey to get to this point, but it's truly rewarding to see the
impact that the SyqeAir Inhaler has on the lives of our patients. The fact that
we are able to provide veterans with a treatment option that has a real,
positive impact on their daily functionality makes all the hard work worth it.
We hope this partnership will serve as a model for other countries to follow in
providing veterans with the best possible medical care."
About Syqe Medical
Syqe Medical is a pioneering MedTech company founded with the mission to relieve
the suffering of as many patients as possible, in the fastest possible way,
through advanced technologies. Syqe disrupted the pharmaceutical industry with
their revolutionary technologies capable of delivering uniform doses of
molecules by inhalation. The company's flagship product, the SyqeAir Inhaler, is
the world's only platform that enables physicians and patients to control
medical cannabis treatment with metered, precise, and consistent doses, ensuring
optimal therapeutic benefit.
Contact
Phone. tel:+972-3-376-7338
Email. mailto:info@syqemed.com
Website. http://www.syqe.com/
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002241/SyqeAir.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/syqe-medical-announces-agreement-with-israeli-ministry-of-defence-to-pr
ovide-the-syqeair-technology-to-veterans-301746526.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168538/5441426
OTS: Syqe Medical
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 73 | 0 |