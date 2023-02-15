Nichia Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against CoreStaff for Selling Bridgelux LEDs that Use KSF Phosphor Technology

Tokyo (ots) - On February 13, 2023, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") filed a patent

infringement lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court, seeking damages and to enjoin

trading company CoreStaff Co., Ltd., from selling products from the F90 family

of LEDs made by U.S.-based Bridgelux, Inc.



The asserted patent in the lawsuit, Japanese Patent No. 4974310, as well as

related patents owned by Nichia in the U.S., Germany, and China, relates to LEDs

incorporating KSF (PFS) phosphors. KSF phosphors enable efficient and reliable

LEDs that deliver excellent light quality with accurate color rendering. Nichia

owns more than 120 patents in over 12 countries covering aspects of this

technology, which is one of the most promising technologies in the lighting

market and important to the LCD backlight and automotive markets. Nichia

believes that its patent portfolio is fundamental and cannot be avoided by a

license from another manufacturer.



