Nichia Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against CoreStaff for Selling Bridgelux LEDs that Use KSF Phosphor Technology

Tokyo (ots) - On February 13, 2023, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") filed a patent
infringement lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court, seeking damages and to enjoin
trading company CoreStaff Co., Ltd., from selling products from the F90 family
of LEDs made by U.S.-based Bridgelux, Inc.

The asserted patent in the lawsuit, Japanese Patent No. 4974310, as well as
related patents owned by Nichia in the U.S., Germany, and China, relates to LEDs
incorporating KSF (PFS) phosphors. KSF phosphors enable efficient and reliable
LEDs that deliver excellent light quality with accurate color rendering. Nichia
owns more than 120 patents in over 12 countries covering aspects of this
technology, which is one of the most promising technologies in the lighting
market and important to the LCD backlight and automotive markets. Nichia
believes that its patent portfolio is fundamental and cannot be avoided by a
license from another manufacturer.

While Nichia welcomes fair competition and believes it often leads to improved
innovation, which ultimately serves the greater good of the industry and its
consumers, Nichia will not shrink from steadfastly protecting its intellectual
property, including its KSF phosphor-LED patent portfolio. As a leading
innovator, known for producing high quality LEDs and ever improving the nature
of light and optical mechanisms, Nichia's intellectual property serves as a
springboard for its own future innovation, and therefore must be defended.

About NICHIA Corporation

Having "Ever Researching for a Brighter World" as a motto, NICHIA takes great
pride in being the technology leader and world's largest LED manufacturer.
Founded in 1956 as a specialist chemical producer, NICHIA quickly became the
leader in luminescent materials (phosphors). NICHIA later developed and
commercialized the first high brightness blue LED in 1993 and the first white
LED in 1996. Additional nitride-based LEDs in various colors were developed,
including ultraviolet and visible laser diodes. NICHIA believes that its
products will remain at the forefront of energy efficient solutions throughout
the world for years to come.

The accused products in this lawsuit are the following Bridgelux's products:
BXFN-30G-11L-3C3-00-0-3

BXFN-27G-11L-3C3-00-0-3

BXFN-40G-11L-3C3-00-0-3

BXFN-27G-21L-3C4-00-0-3

BXFN-30G-21L-3C4-00-00-0-3

BXFN-40G-21L-3C4-00-00-0-3

BXFN-50G-11L-3C3-00-00-0-3

Contact:

Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
TEL: +81-884-22-2311
FAX: +81-884-23-7717

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/5441754
OTS: Nichia Corporation



