VisIC Technologies paves the way to high-power GaN traction inverters, successfully operating a BEV motor

Thanks to this, VisIC Technologies has proven that their D³GaN (Direct DriveD-Mode Gallium-Nitride) semiconductor technology is well-suited even for themost challenging high-power automotive applications. Concerns aboutparallelization and oscillations caused by fast-switching transients have beenaddressed.The inverter phase current reached 350Arms (500A peak) at 400V, although testsystem set-up limitations prevented higher currents, which the 2.2m? PowerModule is capable of.Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) driving cycle testingwas executed and achieved comparable efficiency with commercial SiliconCarbide-based modules, despite using early non-optimized module prototypes. Thismeans that D³GaN will deliver its promise of the highest efficiency, improvingcar costs through lighter, smaller power systems and a smaller battery size,without compromising the car's driving range. In addition, the D³GaN technology,based on GaN-on-Silicon semiconductor process, is delivering better than SiliconCarbide (SiC) performance at the more competitive Silicon cost level."With this great accomplishment, acknowledged by a leading automotive OEM, VisICTechnologies has provided overwhelming evidence for higher-efficiency atlower-cost future EV traction inverters, for the automotive world," said Dr.Tamara Baksht, CEO & Co-founder of VisIC technologies. "The automotive marketdemands high-power, high-voltage, high-reliability GaN, and our D³GaN die andmodule solutions are the answer."VisIC Technologies 3-phase prototype inverter system will be available fortesting across additional customer sites towards the end of the 2nd quarter of2023.About VisIC Technologies (https://visic-tech.com/about/)VisIC Technologies is a world leader in GaN semiconductors for EV applications,focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalablehttps://visic-tech.com/gan-based-products/ are based on profound technologicalknowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience.