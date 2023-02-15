VisIC Technologies paves the way to high-power GaN traction inverters, successfully operating a BEV motor
Ness Ziona, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - VisIC Technologies demonstrates an
efficient Gallium Nitride based 3-phase traction inverter with an
automotive-grade PMSM motor
VisIC Technologies Ltd (https://visic-tech.com/) . successfully tested its 2.2m?
650V half-bridge power module, consisting of 4 parallel 8m? Power FET, in a
3-phase configuration on a dyno-test-bench using a PMSM motor at a major
automotive OEM.
Thanks to this, VisIC Technologies has proven that their D³GaN (Direct Drive
D-Mode Gallium-Nitride) semiconductor technology is well-suited even for the
most challenging high-power automotive applications. Concerns about
parallelization and oscillations caused by fast-switching transients have been
addressed.
The inverter phase current reached 350Arms (500A peak) at 400V, although test
system set-up limitations prevented higher currents, which the 2.2m? Power
Module is capable of.
Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) driving cycle testing
was executed and achieved comparable efficiency with commercial Silicon
Carbide-based modules, despite using early non-optimized module prototypes. This
means that D³GaN will deliver its promise of the highest efficiency, improving
car costs through lighter, smaller power systems and a smaller battery size,
without compromising the car's driving range. In addition, the D³GaN technology,
based on GaN-on-Silicon semiconductor process, is delivering better than Silicon
Carbide (SiC) performance at the more competitive Silicon cost level.
"With this great accomplishment, acknowledged by a leading automotive OEM, VisIC
Technologies has provided overwhelming evidence for higher-efficiency at
lower-cost future EV traction inverters, for the automotive world," said Dr.
Tamara Baksht, CEO & Co-founder of VisIC technologies. "The automotive market
demands high-power, high-voltage, high-reliability GaN, and our D³GaN die and
module solutions are the answer."
VisIC Technologies 3-phase prototype inverter system will be available for
testing across additional customer sites towards the end of the 2nd quarter of
2023.
About VisIC Technologies (https://visic-tech.com/about/)
VisIC Technologies is a world leader in GaN semiconductors for EV applications,
focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable
https://visic-tech.com/gan-based-products/ are based on profound technological
knowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience.
Press contact:
Yael Manor
Marketing & communications Manager
VisIC Technologies LTD.
mailto:yael@visic-tech.com
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002926/VisIC_Tech_3_phase_prototype_inv
erter.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134462/VisIC_Technologies_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/visic-technolo
gies-paves-the-way-to-high-power-gan-traction-inverters-successfully-operating-a
-bev-motor-301747410.html
Contact:
+972-8-6833063
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129506/5442016
OTS: VisIC Technologies
