Excellent development Sedus Stoll AG on course for further growth (FOTO)

Dogern (ots) - A look back at the 2022 financial year underlines the positive
trend of Germany's largest office furniture manufacturer: With a turnover of
approx. EUR 236 million, Sedus Stoll AG recorded growth of +21% compared to the
previous year, which is significantly higher than the market growth of the
industry (+8% compared to the previous year). The number of incoming orders is
also at a record high of approx. EUR 240 million, providing a tailwind for the
start of the new year.

"Sedus Stoll AG has a firm position and is, therefore, very well prepared for
the future," explains Daniel Kittner, Director of Technology and Development as
well as Marketing and Sales at Sedus Stoll AG. "Over the last few years, we have
consistently invested in solutions for New Work and modern workplace concepts in
a counter-cyclical manner, despite the pandemic and difficult general
conditions. These strategic decisions are paying off today: Winning major
projects in cooperation with specialist dealers both in Germany and abroad is a
clear demonstration of this."

In addition to the targeted development of state-of-the-art product solutions
for New Work, the company has invested in digitalisation and smart solutions for
hybrid working. Furthermore, Sedus has continuously promoted and advanced
sustainable production methods.

Good future prospects: Targeted investments secure positive forecast for 2023

The commissioning of the new "Futura 2" production facility at the Geseke site
will provide a significant boost to production in the first half of 2023.
"Futura 2" will complement the existing production line from 2012, which can be
used to manufacture box furniture starting from batch size one and according to
individual customer specifications. The automated panel cutting process will
significantly reduce production cycle times and speed up manufacturing
processes.

"The investment in the new production line is the largest single investment in
the history of Sedus Stoll AG," explains Kittner. "Due to the consistent
expansion of the product range, particularly over the last few years, the load
on our production facilities has also increased. With the commissioning of
'Futura 2', we are creating more capacity to meet the demand faster."

In 2023, Sedus will continue to launch new products in two phases, in spring and
autumn. The company will focus on solutions that are in line with mega-trends
such as New Work, digitalisation and sustainability.

