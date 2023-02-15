Excellent development Sedus Stoll AG on course for further growth (FOTO)

Dogern (ots) - A look back at the 2022 financial year underlines the positive

trend of Germany's largest office furniture manufacturer: With a turnover of

approx. EUR 236 million, Sedus Stoll AG recorded growth of +21% compared to the

previous year, which is significantly higher than the market growth of the

industry (+8% compared to the previous year). The number of incoming orders is

also at a record high of approx. EUR 240 million, providing a tailwind for the

start of the new year.



"Sedus Stoll AG has a firm position and is, therefore, very well prepared for

the future," explains Daniel Kittner, Director of Technology and Development as

well as Marketing and Sales at Sedus Stoll AG. "Over the last few years, we have

consistently invested in solutions for New Work and modern workplace concepts in

a counter-cyclical manner, despite the pandemic and difficult general

conditions. These strategic decisions are paying off today: Winning major

projects in cooperation with specialist dealers both in Germany and abroad is a

clear demonstration of this."



