BMO Announces Executive Appointment

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group today announced the appointment
of Nadim Hirji as Group Head, BMO Commercial Banking. Mr. Hirji will report to
Chief Executive Officer Darryl White and join the bank's Executive Committee.
His appointment is effective March 1, 2023.

"Across North America, BMO's commercial bankers are fueling the growth and
resilience of our clients' businesses that help our economy thrive and our
clients make progress on their goals," said Mr. White. "Nadim is a
purpose-driven leader who deeply understands the power that comes from the
connection of BMO's performance and the progress we can make when we deliver for
our clients. His leadership has always focused on our clients' success and I am
very pleased he is taking on this new opportunity to serve them."

Joining BMO in 2003, Nadim has served clients in roles across BMO Commercial
Banking, including regional leadership roles in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, and
Prairies. Prior to his national leadership role as Co-Head of BMO Commercial
Banking in Canada, Nadim served as a leader in BMO's Enterprise Risk and
Portfolio Management group with accountability for teams across North America.

In concert with the appointment of Mr. Hirji, BMO also announced that David
Casper will continue to serve as U.S. CEO of BMO Financial Group and a member of
the bank's Executive Committee. Mr. Casper will continue to serve as a board
member for the bank's U.S. holding company, BMO Financial Corporation, in
addition to his numerous community leadership roles across the U.S.

Biographical notes for Mr. Hirji and Mr. Casper are available here: Nadim Hirji
(https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3785137-1&h=366588905&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcomme
rcial.bmo.com%2Fen%2Fca%2Four-bankers%2Fnadim-hirji%2F&a=Nadim+Hirji) and David
Casper (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3785137-1&h=1865746618&u=https%3A%2F
%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fmain%2Fabout-bmo%2Fcorporate-information%2Fexecutive-bios%2Fdav
id-casper%2F&a=David+Casper) .

About BMO Financial Group Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a
highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by
assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31,
2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad
range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment
banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business
through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth
Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Internet: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3785137-1&h=1485155405&u=http%3A%2
F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia

For News Media Inquiries: John Fenton, Toronto, mailto:John.Fenton@bmo.com ,
(416) 867-3996

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003486/BMO_Financial_Group_BMO_Announc
es_Executive_Appointment.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3785137-1&h=95
0867062&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F2003486%2FBMO_Financial_Gro
up_BMO_Announces_Executive_Appointment.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2F
media%2F2003486%2FBMO_Financial_Group_BMO_Announces_Executive_Appointment.jpg)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003487/BMO_Financial_Group_BMO_Announc
es_Executive_Appointment.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3785137-1&h=21
12225762&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F2003487%2FBMO_Financial_Gr
oup_BMO_Announces_Executive_Appointment.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2
Fmedia%2F2003487%2FBMO_Financial_Group_BMO_Announces_Executive_Appointment.jpg)

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmo-announces-
executive-appointment-301748151.html

