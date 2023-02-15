BMO Announces Executive Appointment

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group today announced the appointment

of Nadim Hirji as Group Head, BMO Commercial Banking. Mr. Hirji will report to

Chief Executive Officer Darryl White and join the bank's Executive Committee.

His appointment is effective March 1, 2023.



"Across North America, BMO's commercial bankers are fueling the growth and

resilience of our clients' businesses that help our economy thrive and our

clients make progress on their goals," said Mr. White. "Nadim is a

purpose-driven leader who deeply understands the power that comes from the

connection of BMO's performance and the progress we can make when we deliver for

our clients. His leadership has always focused on our clients' success and I am

very pleased he is taking on this new opportunity to serve them."



