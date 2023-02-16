Dare to eat for good with Knorr this 'World Eat For Good Day'

Rotterdam, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Cactus Bolognese or Cricket Pad Thai

anyone? Whether you're an expert in the kitchen or a budding cook, Knorr

(https://www.unilever.com/brands/nutrition/knorr/) , trailblazer in the world of

flavour, encourages people across the globe to rethink the way they cook and

eat. It's time to face the truth - our current food choices are no longer

sustainable and damaging our planet. This 'World Eat For Good Day' on 19th

February, Knorr launches Dare to Try , a campaign which challenges people to

dare to eat differently.



There's a world of flavours and dishes to be explored including over 20,000

edible plant species [1] . However 75% of our food supply comes from just five

animals and 12 crops. [2] Trying different foods is vital for our health and

environmental sustainability . [3] As an expert in flavour, Knorr makes daring

delicious, helping people to try new ingredients in an easy way.



