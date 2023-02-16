Dare to eat for good with Knorr this 'World Eat For Good Day'
Rotterdam, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Cactus Bolognese or Cricket Pad Thai
anyone? Whether you're an expert in the kitchen or a budding cook, Knorr
(https://www.unilever.com/brands/nutrition/knorr/) , trailblazer in the world of
flavour, encourages people across the globe to rethink the way they cook and
eat. It's time to face the truth - our current food choices are no longer
sustainable and damaging our planet. This 'World Eat For Good Day' on 19th
February, Knorr launches Dare to Try , a campaign which challenges people to
dare to eat differently.
There's a world of flavours and dishes to be explored including over 20,000
edible plant species [1] . However 75% of our food supply comes from just five
animals and 12 crops. [2] Trying different foods is vital for our health and
environmental sustainability . [3] As an expert in flavour, Knorr makes daring
delicious, helping people to try new ingredients in an easy way.
These alternative foods will help drive towards a more sustainable way of eating
- not only good for the planet and people, but also delicious. Ingredients like
cacti, tomatillos, watercress are highly nutritious.[4] There are even 2,000
edible insects that we're yet to explore which make for tasty additions to
recipes.[5]
Frank Haresnape, Global VP Knorr & Scratch Cooking: " On 'World Eat For Good
Day', we're inviting people across the globe to join us on our journey and dare
to eat something different that is good for the planet. As one of the world's
biggest food brands, we already have over 10 on-the-ground programmes that
educate people to Eat for Good. Food is the strongest lever to optimise our
health and improve environmental sustainability. Of course we will not ask
people to start eating insects from now on.
There are much better options such as the Cactus Bolognese recipe we created
with our chefs.
We hope these dishes will inspire people to discover new, fun ways of cooking
with vegetables and plants."
Note to Editors
(https://we.tl/t-i6yzB5Hc5J) , Recipes (https://we.tl/t-d9yUmH8ahY)
[1] Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. 2004. What is
happening to agrobiodiversity? Available at: What is Agrobiodiversity? (fao.org)
(https://www.fao.org/3/y5609e/y5609e02.htm) [Last accessed November 2018]
[2] https://www.nature.com/articles/s43016-021-00358-x
[3] Eat Lancet
[4] Knorr's Future 50 Foods (https://www.knorr.com/content/dam/unilever/knorr_wo
rld/global/online_comms_/knorr_future_50_report_online_final_version-1539191.pdf
)
[5] Edible Insects versus Meat-Nutritional Comparison: Knowledge of Their
Composition Is the Key to Good Health - PMC (nih.gov)
(https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8067469/#B9-nutrients-13-01207) -
see bullet 9 and 12
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003385/Knorr_WEFGD_2023.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dare-to-eat-fo
r-good-with-knorr-this-world-eat-for-good-day-301747930.html
Contact:
Margriet de Ruijter,
MdeRuijter@webershandwick.com,
+31703121070
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168581/5442662
OTS: Knorr (Unilever)
Note to Editors
