Elatec at embedded world / Universal readers (FOTO)

Munich/Nuremberg (ots) - Elatec, an international leader in multifrequency

readers for user authentication and identification, will be at embedded world

2023 (Nuremberg) with innovative solutions for EV charging, machine

authentication and more. In Hall 3,Booth 3-220, Elatec will present its

portfolio along with access control partner sesamsec.



With the combination of innovative products, advanced software and comprehensive

service and support, Elatec sets standards in the field of authentication. Their

multifrequency readers, which support 60+ RFID technologies (LF and HF) along

with mobile authentication via NFC or BLE, enable digital transformation and

"all in one" access solutions. At embedded world, the company, headquartered in

Puchheim near Munich, will show a selection of its powerful devices.



