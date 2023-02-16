checkAd

Elatec at embedded world / Universal readers (FOTO)

Munich/Nuremberg (ots) - Elatec, an international leader in multifrequency
readers for user authentication and identification, will be at embedded world
2023 (Nuremberg) with innovative solutions for EV charging, machine
authentication and more. In Hall 3,Booth 3-220, Elatec will present its
portfolio along with access control partner sesamsec.

With the combination of innovative products, advanced software and comprehensive
service and support, Elatec sets standards in the field of authentication. Their
multifrequency readers, which support 60+ RFID technologies (LF and HF) along
with mobile authentication via NFC or BLE, enable digital transformation and
"all in one" access solutions. At embedded world, the company, headquartered in
Puchheim near Munich, will show a selection of its powerful devices.

· TWN4 MultiTech HF Mini: Perfectly suited for implementing a secure and
powerful authentication solution for e-charging stations and other embedded
systems.

· TWN4 MultiTech Nano M: A compact, customizable multifrequency reader designed
for use in machine authentication and similar applications.

· TWN4 Palon Compact Panel: Designed specifically for integration with
third-party products and devices, this reader supports a variety of interfaces,
including RS-485.

· TWN4 Slim: A compact, externally connected reader perfect for computers,
multifunction printers and other devices.

Access management specialist sesamsec, a partner company of Elatec, will also be
present to demonstrate their elegant and powerful new Secustos line of readers,
among other access solutions.

About Elatec

ELATEC is a global leader in user authentication and identification solutions
for business and consumer applications. They work with their global partners to
develop innovative RFID and mobile credentialing systems that enable secure,
convenient and frictionless access to places, devices, equipment and data.

Contact:

Sarah Denk
Zeppelinstraße 1
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Tel: +49 89 5529961-180
E-mail: mailto:S.Denk@elatec.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158412/5443266
OTS: Elatec



