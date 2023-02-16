checkAd

IFCO achieves 2 billion reusable packaging shipment milestone enabling customer environmental savings

Munich (ots) - IFCO (https://www.ifco.com/) , the world's leading provider of
Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) delivered over 2 billion reusable packaging
shipments of fresh produce, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other fresh
grocery products during 2022. With a circular economy business model based on
share-reduce-reuse principles, IFCO enabled its supply chain customers to
achieve substantial environmental savings.

In comparison with single-use packaging alternatives, IFCO RPCs reduce carbon
emissions, water and energy usage, solid and food waste generation, and timber
consumption. By sharing and reusing IFCO RPCs across global fresh product supply
chains, in 2022 IFCO customers saved:

- 614,072 metric tons of CO2e - equivalent to driving to the moon 8,900 times
- 11.8 million cubic meters of water - equivalent to 4,736 Olympic sized pools
- 42,214 terajoules of electricity - enough to power over 5.2 million electric
vehicles for a year
- 339,116 metric tons of solid waste - equivalent to 41,535 truckloads of waste
- 55,140 metric tons of food product waste - equivalent to over 88 million meals

IFCO calculates and quantifies these science-based savings through independent
Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) scientific studies and awards customers with their
portion of the savings through annual environmental savings certificates. These
certificates help fresh food growers, producers, and retail customers quantify
the environmental benefits of IFCO´s solutions and how these contribute to their
own sustainability KPIs.

"Two billion trips at a global scale is a monumental accomplishment. The
magnitude of the environmental savings created through our circular business
model reflect IFCO's ability to achieve our purpose of making the fresh grocery
supply chain sustainable and our capacity to enable our customers to achieve
their own sustainability goals.", says Michael Pooley, CEO of IFCO.

In recognition of its efforts in managing their ESG program, IFCO has recently
been recognized by Sustainalytics, a leading independent ESG Risk Rating Agency,
as a 2023 ESG Top-Rated Company in Europe. (https://www.ifco.com/ifco-recognized
-by-sustainalytics-as-a-2023-esg-european-top-rated-company/)

1 Environmental savings are calculated based on the following external studies:

"Carbon Footprint of Food Packaging" conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute for
Building Physics (IBP), peer-reviewed in accordance with the international
standards on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) ISO 14040/44,

"Determination of spoilage levels of fresh fruit and vegetables according to the
type of packaging" conducted by Fraunhofer Institute for Logistics and Material
flow.

"Comparative life cycle assessment of reusable plastic containers and display-
and non-display-ready corrugated containers used for fresh produce applications"
conducted by Franklin Associates, peer-reviewed in accordance with the
international standards on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) ISO14040/14044,

Conversion factors are sourced from various well recognized organizations such
as the Environmental Protection Agency

Picture material is available under: https://ots.de/MtTlEZ

Additional information

IFCO is the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh
foods, serving customers in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 370
million Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for 2
billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs,
bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs
ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and
lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use
packaging. More: http://www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/28877/)

For more information, contact:

Inigo Canalejo
Vice President, ESG and Strategic Marketing
mailto:marketing@ifco.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130931/5443270
OTS: IFCO Systems



