IFCO achieves 2 billion reusable packaging shipment milestone enabling customer environmental savings

Munich (ots) - IFCO (https://www.ifco.com/) , the world's leading provider of

Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) delivered over 2 billion reusable packaging

shipments of fresh produce, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other fresh

grocery products during 2022. With a circular economy business model based on

share-reduce-reuse principles, IFCO enabled its supply chain customers to

achieve substantial environmental savings.



In comparison with single-use packaging alternatives, IFCO RPCs reduce carbon

emissions, water and energy usage, solid and food waste generation, and timber

consumption. By sharing and reusing IFCO RPCs across global fresh product supply

chains, in 2022 IFCO customers saved:





- 614,072 metric tons of CO2e - equivalent to driving to the moon 8,900 times- 11.8 million cubic meters of water - equivalent to 4,736 Olympic sized pools- 42,214 terajoules of electricity - enough to power over 5.2 million electricvehicles for a year- 339,116 metric tons of solid waste - equivalent to 41,535 truckloads of waste- 55,140 metric tons of food product waste - equivalent to over 88 million mealsIFCO calculates and quantifies these science-based savings through independentLife Cycle Analysis (LCA) scientific studies and awards customers with theirportion of the savings through annual environmental savings certificates. Thesecertificates help fresh food growers, producers, and retail customers quantifythe environmental benefits of IFCO´s solutions and how these contribute to theirown sustainability KPIs."Two billion trips at a global scale is a monumental accomplishment. Themagnitude of the environmental savings created through our circular businessmodel reflect IFCO's ability to achieve our purpose of making the fresh grocerysupply chain sustainable and our capacity to enable our customers to achievetheir own sustainability goals.", says Michael Pooley, CEO of IFCO.In recognition of its efforts in managing their ESG program, IFCO has recentlybeen recognized by Sustainalytics, a leading independent ESG Risk Rating Agency,as a 2023 ESG Top-Rated Company in Europe. (https://www.ifco.com/ifco-recognized-by-sustainalytics-as-a-2023-esg-european-top-rated-company/)1 Environmental savings are calculated based on the following external studies:"Carbon Footprint of Food Packaging" conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute forBuilding Physics (IBP), peer-reviewed in accordance with the internationalstandards on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) ISO 14040/44,"Determination of spoilage levels of fresh fruit and vegetables according to thetype of packaging" conducted by Fraunhofer Institute for Logistics and Materialflow."Comparative life cycle assessment of reusable plastic containers and display-and non-display-ready corrugated containers used for fresh produce applications"conducted by Franklin Associates, peer-reviewed in accordance with theinternational standards on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) ISO14040/14044,Conversion factors are sourced from various well recognized organizations suchas the Environmental Protection AgencyIFCO is the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for freshfoods, serving customers in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 370million Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for 2billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs,bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCsensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality andlowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-usepackaging.