Skyservice Expands to Vancouver, British Columbia

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Providing Full Business Aviation Service at Canada's

Second-Busiest Airport



TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice" or

"the Company"), a North American leader in business aviation, is expanding its

full-service business aviation operations to Vancouver International Airport

("YVR"), Canada.



Skyservice Vancouver will offer fixed-based operations (FBO), maintenance,

repair and overhaul (MRO), charter, aircraft management, and aircraft sales and

acquisition services. This property is the eleventh full-service private jet

center for Skyservice. The company has two additional locations specifically

designated for avionics, aircraft upgrades and heavy maintenance in Muskoka,

Ontario, and the newly acquired 80,000 square-foot hangar at Montreal-Trudeau

International Airport.





"We are thrilled to add Vancouver to our growing network of award-winningbusiness aviation jet centers in Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest,"commented Benjamin Murray, President and CEO, Skyservice. "Increasingly,business aviation clients are looking for providers who deliver full aircraftsupport, from aircraft consultation and management to maintenance and fullground and fuel support with impeccable fixed-base operation facilities. We areproud to now offer this level of service in Vancouver."The company has agreed to a long-term lease with World Fuel Services at Canada'ssecond-busiest airport with plans to modernize the existing property and furtherinvest in the buildout of the location's business aviation service capacity.Skyservice is committed to providing high quality business aviation service andsupport across North America. In February, the company will open in Napa,California and begin work on a new private jet hangar in Seattle to replace itsBoeing Field site. This past year, Skyservice also finished construction of anew FBO facility in Redmond, Oregon, and added hangar capacity in Bend, Oregon,to accommodate the region's expanding business aviation traffic.About Skyservice(TM)Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated toinnovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebratingits 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the businessaviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Ourskilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities,first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales andacquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above andbeyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/ (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3786109-1&h=3821653018&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.skyservice.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.skyservice.com%2F) .View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyservice-expands-to-vancouver-british-columbia-301749115.htmlContact:+1 416.523.1089,Email: Vanessa_Engel@skyservice.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167207/5443324OTS: Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON