Skyservice Expands to Vancouver, British Columbia

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Providing Full Business Aviation Service at Canada's
Second-Busiest Airport

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice" or
"the Company"), a North American leader in business aviation, is expanding its
full-service business aviation operations to Vancouver International Airport
("YVR"), Canada.

Skyservice Vancouver will offer fixed-based operations (FBO), maintenance,
repair and overhaul (MRO), charter, aircraft management, and aircraft sales and
acquisition services. This property is the eleventh full-service private jet
center for Skyservice. The company has two additional locations specifically
designated for avionics, aircraft upgrades and heavy maintenance in Muskoka,
Ontario, and the newly acquired 80,000 square-foot hangar at Montreal-Trudeau
International Airport.

"We are thrilled to add Vancouver to our growing network of award-winning
business aviation jet centers in Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest,"
commented Benjamin Murray, President and CEO, Skyservice. "Increasingly,
business aviation clients are looking for providers who deliver full aircraft
support, from aircraft consultation and management to maintenance and full
ground and fuel support with impeccable fixed-base operation facilities. We are
proud to now offer this level of service in Vancouver."

The company has agreed to a long-term lease with World Fuel Services at Canada's
second-busiest airport with plans to modernize the existing property and further
invest in the buildout of the location's business aviation service capacity.

Skyservice is committed to providing high quality business aviation service and
support across North America. In February, the company will open in Napa,
California and begin work on a new private jet hangar in Seattle to replace its
Boeing Field site. This past year, Skyservice also finished construction of a
new FBO facility in Redmond, Oregon, and added hangar capacity in Bend, Oregon,
to accommodate the region's expanding business aviation traffic.

About Skyservice(TM)

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to
innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating
its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business
aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our
skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities,
first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and
acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and
beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/ (https://c212.net/c/link
/?t=0&l=en&o=3786109-1&h=3821653018&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.skyservice.com%2F&a=http%
3A%2F%2Fwww.skyservice.com%2F) .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyservice-exp
ands-to-vancouver-british-columbia-301749115.html

Contact:

+1 416.523.1089,
Email: Vanessa_Engel@skyservice.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167207/5443324
OTS: Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON



