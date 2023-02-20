Xior Student Housing Selects Yardi as its Pan-European Operations Platform

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Belgian-based real estate company will utilise real

estate cloud-based solution to help drive business transformation and growth

strategy across Europe



Xior Student Housing, a listed real estate player specialised in PBSA (Purpose

Built Student Accommodation), has selected Yardi's innovative end-to-end

platform to drive operational efficiency, scalability and depth of reporting to

help drive growth.





The company will adopt Yardi's Student Housing Suite(https://www.yardi.eu/products/yardi-student-housing-suite/) , a singleconnected platform approach that utilises Yardi Voyager®(https://www.yardi.eu/products/voyager-student-housing/) , RentCafe®(https://www.yardi.eu/rentcafe-student-housing/) , RentCafe® CRM Flex(https://www.yardi.eu/rentcafe-crm-student-housing/) and Yardi® Procure to Pay(https://www.yardi.eu/products/yardi-procure-to-pay/) . Xior will also implementYardi® Investment Accounting(https://www.yardi.eu/products/investment-accounting/) , part of the Yardi®Investment Suite (https://www.yardi.eu/products/yardi-investment-suite/) toautomate reporting processes particular to a listed REIT.The Yardi® platform will help Xior create modern and dynamic marketing websitesto increase brand awareness and demand, provide online bookings, includinge-signature and online payments, together with enhanced residential servicesthrough a mobile app and portal to improve the customer experience. The propertymanagement and financial accounting platform will also deliver furtherefficiencies across maintenance, inspections and drive time savings on bulkmove-ins and move-outs, as well as financial accounting and reporting."Yardi's end-to-end solution for student housing will provide us a singleplatform where we can enhance and automate operational, financial and reportingprocesses," said Dimitri Huygen, director of transformation and integration forXior. "With Yardi, we can further scale our business, create internal synergiesand digitise the customer journey to provide a frictionless experience tostudents as well as helping drive investor returns.""We're excited to partner with Xior, a leader and innovator in the pan-Europeanstudent housing market, to help them achieve their growth and operationalambitions," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi . TheYardi solution will help Xior gain better insights into asset and portfolioperformance with one source of truth to enhance decision-making and streamlineoperations while increasing the level of service that they can provide to theircustomers."See how Yardi can help you gain an end-to-end solution(https://www.yardi.eu/products/yardi-student-housing-suite/) that scales withyou, simplifies complex processes and nurtures student communities.About Xior Student HousingXior Student Housing NV is a Belgian real estate company that specialises in thestudent housing sector that manages more than 18,000 student units across 8countries in Europe including Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal,Germany, Denmark and Sweden. Since 2007, as owner and operator, Xior StudentHousing has been building high-quality and reliable student housing for studentswho are looking for somewhere they can study, live and enjoy life under idealconditions. For more information, visit https://www.xior.be/en/ .About YardiYardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property managementsoftware for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees,Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in thereal estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised forTomorrow, visit Yardi.EU (https://www.yardi.eu/) .Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005164/Xior_Selects_Yardi.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xior-student-housing-selects-yardi-as-its-pan-european-operations-platform-301750061.htmlContact:Martin Gedny,Yardi Systems Inc.,+44 (0) 1908 308400,Martin.Gedny@Yardi.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130272/5444979OTS: Yardi