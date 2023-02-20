checkAd

Xior Student Housing Selects Yardi as its Pan-European Operations Platform

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Belgian-based real estate company will utilise real
estate cloud-based solution to help drive business transformation and growth
strategy across Europe

Xior Student Housing, a listed real estate player specialised in PBSA (Purpose
Built Student Accommodation), has selected Yardi's innovative end-to-end
platform to drive operational efficiency, scalability and depth of reporting to
help drive growth.

The company will adopt Yardi's Student Housing Suite
(https://www.yardi.eu/products/yardi-student-housing-suite/) , a single
connected platform approach that utilises Yardi Voyager®
(https://www.yardi.eu/products/voyager-student-housing/) , RentCafe®
(https://www.yardi.eu/rentcafe-student-housing/) , RentCafe® CRM Flex
(https://www.yardi.eu/rentcafe-crm-student-housing/) and Yardi® Procure to Pay
(https://www.yardi.eu/products/yardi-procure-to-pay/) . Xior will also implement
Yardi® Investment Accounting
(https://www.yardi.eu/products/investment-accounting/) , part of the Yardi®
Investment Suite (https://www.yardi.eu/products/yardi-investment-suite/) to
automate reporting processes particular to a listed REIT.

The Yardi® platform will help Xior create modern and dynamic marketing websites
to increase brand awareness and demand, provide online bookings, including
e-signature and online payments, together with enhanced residential services
through a mobile app and portal to improve the customer experience. The property
management and financial accounting platform will also deliver further
efficiencies across maintenance, inspections and drive time savings on bulk
move-ins and move-outs, as well as financial accounting and reporting.

"Yardi's end-to-end solution for student housing will provide us a single
platform where we can enhance and automate operational, financial and reporting
processes," said Dimitri Huygen, director of transformation and integration for
Xior. "With Yardi, we can further scale our business, create internal synergies
and digitise the customer journey to provide a frictionless experience to
students as well as helping drive investor returns."

"We're excited to partner with Xior, a leader and innovator in the pan-European
student housing market, to help them achieve their growth and operational
ambitions," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi . The
Yardi solution will help Xior gain better insights into asset and portfolio
performance with one source of truth to enhance decision-making and streamline
operations while increasing the level of service that they can provide to their
customers."

See how Yardi can help you gain an end-to-end solution
(https://www.yardi.eu/products/yardi-student-housing-suite/) that scales with
you, simplifies complex processes and nurtures student communities.

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is a Belgian real estate company that specialises in the
student housing sector that manages more than 18,000 student units across 8
countries in Europe including Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal,
Germany, Denmark and Sweden. Since 2007, as owner and operator, Xior Student
Housing has been building high-quality and reliable student housing for students
who are looking for somewhere they can study, live and enjoy life under ideal
conditions. For more information, visit https://www.xior.be/en/ .

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management
software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees,
Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the
real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for
Tomorrow, visit Yardi.EU (https://www.yardi.eu/) .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005164/Xior_Selects_Yardi.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xior-student-h
ousing-selects-yardi-as-its-pan-european-operations-platform-301750061.html

Contact:

Martin Gedny,
Yardi Systems Inc.,
+44 (0) 1908 308400,
Martin.Gedny@Yardi.com

