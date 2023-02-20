Solidarity donation of 1 million Euros by Marios Iliopoulos and Seajets to the quake-stricken people of Türkiye

Athens, Greece (ots/PRNewswire) - On February 15th Marios Iliopoulos had a

meeting with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, in

Ankara to express his practical support and solidarity for the neighbouring

country and to announce his donation of 1 million Euros for the support of those

affected by the earthquake. In that context, he also met with the ex-Prime

Minister of Türkiye, Binali Yildirim, and also had a brief discussion with the

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



During the course of discussions, the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister, Mevlüt

Çavusoglu, stated among others: "Thank you very much for the particularly

touching and meaningful gesture, which is very important and constructive for

both countries. Your presence here today symbolizes solidarity, respect, love

and humanity which is so essential between Türkiye and Greece."



