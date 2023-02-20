checkAd

Solidarity donation of 1 million Euros by Marios Iliopoulos and Seajets to the quake-stricken people of Türkiye

Athens, Greece (ots/PRNewswire) - On February 15th Marios Iliopoulos had a
meeting with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, in
Ankara to express his practical support and solidarity for the neighbouring
country and to announce his donation of 1 million Euros for the support of those
affected by the earthquake. In that context, he also met with the ex-Prime
Minister of Türkiye, Binali Yildirim, and also had a brief discussion with the
Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the course of discussions, the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister, Mevlüt
Çavusoglu, stated among others: "Thank you very much for the particularly
touching and meaningful gesture, which is very important and constructive for
both countries. Your presence here today symbolizes solidarity, respect, love
and humanity which is so essential between Türkiye and Greece."

Marios Iliopoulos, in turn, declared: "In ancient times when Greece cried, Rome
did not rejoice. Today, when Türkiye is crying, Greece cannot rejoice. Tens of
Thousands of our fellow human beings lost their lives due to the powerful
earthquake which struck Kahramanmaras, and many more today are suffering because
of this catastrophe. Solidarity, Love, Respect, and Humanity. We offer 1 million
Euros for the support of the families left homeless. Greece and Türkiye,
together within the framework of friendship, are capable of being the strength
of the Eastern Mediterranean, with the advantage of History, Inventive minds,
and Diplomacy, given the Geographical positions of the two Countries. During
natural disasters, we should come forward, with Solidarity, because the Universe
observes everything and decides. It is our wish and our dream to have a friendly
and mutually beneficial relationship between the Greek and Turkish people; even
though in the past we have had many reasons to divide us, at present there is
much to unite us for a fruitful future for both nations. My family, I and
Seajets placed the first founding stone on this route".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005195/Seajets_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005196/Seajets_2.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solidarity-don
ation-of-1-million-euros-by-marios-iliopoulos-and-seajets-to-the-quake-stricken-
people-of-turkiye-301750591.html

Contact:

Dimitris Pantazis,
+30 6936132691,
marketing@seajets.gr

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168630/5445132
OTS: Seajets



