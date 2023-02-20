checkAd

Amidst crypto credit crunch, institutional Digital Asset Lending Platform CLST appoints industry veteran, Roshan Robert as President & COO to increase transparency and efficiency of crypto loans markets

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - CLST, an institutional peer-to-peer lending platform
for digital assets has announced the appointment of Roshan Robert as its
President & COO starting February 2023. Mr. Robert will be joining as a
cofounder to lead the expansion of the company across jurisdictions and to
enhance the product breadth in service of a larger set of institutional credit
requirements. His appointment comes at a time when increased transparency and
accountability in digital asset lending markets are sorely needed.

Roshan Robert's career spans traditional finance and digital markets. He brings
a wealth of knowledge and experience in financial services operations,
compliance, and risk management, having worked at Morgan Stanley, PwC, and
Barclays, and more recently at Hidden Road, a leading non-bank prime broker. As
a founding team member of Hidden Road, Roshan Robert was the firm's COO & CCO;
responsible for setting up processes and frameworks that helped the firm operate
across the globe.

" The events of 2022 show the need for creating a solid compliance, risk and
operational framework around digital lending & associated credit liquidity
channels. I am happy to be joining CLST at a time when the industry is seeking
solutions to some of these pressing problems. I am confident that the team here
is very well positioned to address some of these issues and create a safe and
controlled environment for institutions to access and distribute credit, " said
Roshan Robert.

The company's mission is to build a suite of solutions and services, acting as
the de-facto infrastructure for the institutional digital asset short-term loans
market. Their first solution, CLST Markets, is an institutional, peer-to-peer
lending platform that provides a compliant, transparent and consolidated lending
and borrowing environment, allowing counterparties to discover credit prices,
assess risk and manage the entire loan lifecycle. Since its soft launch in
November, the platform has onboarded over 65 institutional counterparties and
continues to grow.

Robert's appointment coincides with the company's ambition to expand its
operations globally while doubling down on its compliance and regulatory
efforts. Robert joins CLST amid the slow recovery of the entire crypto market.
The circumstances have proven to further strengthen the position of CLST, who
received additional funding at the peak of the crypto credit crunch in late
November from the likes of Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with
FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments, Pulsar Trading, and Wemade,
a South Korea-based publicly traded video game developer that launched its
gaming-related Wemix blockchain platform alongside the eponymous token in late
2019. The investment was an extension of an earlier round in 2022, during which
CLST closed an oversubscribed seed round led by Spartan Group, Kraken Venture,
Coinbase Ventures, and other global institutions.

" We are very pleased to welcome Roshan to the core executive team at CLST. His
professional track record in both the financial industry and digital asset space
speaks for itself. His experience and demonstrated leadership across digital
assets and TradFi businesses uniquely position him to help CLST navigate towards
its vision in a regulated manner ," said Michael Guzik, Founder & CEO at CLST,
commenting on the appointment.

About CLST CLST (pronounced "Caeleste") aims to be a regulated, vertically
integrated, curated loans hub for "New Money" markets, empowering institutions
to access credit and manage risk across the transaction lifecycle.

For more information:

For more information, please visit www.clst.com.
Contact: Michael Guzik, +41798780131
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004062/Roshan_Robert_CLST.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003356/CLST_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amidst-crypto-credit-crunch-i
nstitutional-digital-asset-lending-platform-clst-appoints-industry-veteran-rosha
n-robert-as-president--coo-to-increase-transparency-and-efficiency-of-crypto-loa
ns-markets-301750555.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168633/5445506
OTS: CLST AG



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  73   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Amidst crypto credit crunch, institutional Digital Asset Lending Platform CLST appoints industry veteran, Roshan Robert as President & COO to increase transparency and efficiency of crypto loans markets CLST, an institutional peer-to-peer lending platform for digital assets has announced the appointment of Roshan Robert as its President & COO starting February 2023. Mr. Robert will be joining as a cofounder to lead the expansion of the company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Absturz der Preise: Erbschaftssteuer spült Immobilien auf den Markt? Immobilienexperte gibt einen Ausblick auf ...
156 Leser
Geywitz muss Baukosten senken
152 Leser
Industrienationen setzen auf den Wasserstoffmotor (FOTO)
120 Leser
Haufe Group unterstützt D21-Digital-Index 2022/2023
116 Leser
Krisenalarm in Deutschland: Wie sich Unternehmer gegen schlechte Nachrichten wappnen (FOTO)
116 Leser
Mitarbeiterbindung: Emotionale Verbundenheit ist entscheidend (FOTO)
112 Leser
Arctech stärkt die Energieunabhängigkeit Litauens
112 Leser
3.000 Euro Bonus erhalten: Finanzexperte verrät, wie man das Geld an der Börse richtig anlegt (FOTO)
112 Leser
Insights-X 2023: Geballte Rückkehr starker Marken / Faber-Castell, duo schreib & spiel, die Iden Gruppe und ...
108 Leser
Auto-Abos als "Seismograf der Automobilbranche" - Report 2023 (FOTO)
108 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
896 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
888 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
852 Leser
Taurus erhält 65 Millionen US-Dollar, um seine Digital-Asset-Plattform weiterzuentwickeln und ...
712 Leser
Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC) erzielt 2022 einen Nettogewinn von 30,5 Millionen USD
708 Leser
IKEA unterstützt Lieferanten in zehn weiteren Märkten dabei, auf Strom aus erneuerbaren ...
612 Leser
Claus Kleber in der Jury des Vordenker Forum
564 Leser
Fast ein Drittel aller Geburten im Jahr 2021 durch Kaiserschnitt
544 Leser
MetallRente baut Position als größtes deutsches Branchenversorgungswerk 2022 weiter aus ...
516 Leser
dogado group übernimmt Geschäft des Private Cloud-Experten Filoo GmbH (FOTO)
496 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1168 Leser
brighter AI erhält Investment von der Deutschen Bahn (FOTO)
1008 Leser
SHAMIR OPTICS WÄHLT NU4000 VON INUITIVE ALS ANTRIEB FÜR SEIN DIGITALES MESSGERÄT DER ...
928 Leser
In 7 Schritten Mitarbeiter auf TikTok finden: So nutzen Pharmaunternehmen die junge Plattform richtig (FOTO)
916 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
896 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
888 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
852 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
792 Leser
Pressemitteilung "Verbraucherpreisindex, vorläufige Ergebnisse, Januar 2023" des ...
788 Leser
LexisNexis Risk Solutions ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Identity Verification ...
780 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8607 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7726 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6516 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6375 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5331 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4580 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4560 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4038 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3900 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3897 Leser