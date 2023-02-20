Amidst crypto credit crunch, institutional Digital Asset Lending Platform CLST appoints industry veteran, Roshan Robert as President & COO to increase transparency and efficiency of crypto loans markets

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - CLST, an institutional peer-to-peer lending platform

" The events of 2022 show the need for creating a solid compliance, risk andoperational framework around digital lending & associated credit liquiditychannels. I am happy to be joining CLST at a time when the industry is seekingsolutions to some of these pressing problems. I am confident that the team hereis very well positioned to address some of these issues and create a safe andcontrolled environment for institutions to access and distribute credit, " saidRoshan Robert.The company's mission is to build a suite of solutions and services, acting asthe de-facto infrastructure for the institutional digital asset short-term loansmarket. Their first solution, CLST Markets, is an institutional, peer-to-peerlending platform that provides a compliant, transparent and consolidated lendingand borrowing environment, allowing counterparties to discover credit prices,assess risk and manage the entire loan lifecycle. Since its soft launch inNovember, the platform has onboarded over 65 institutional counterparties andcontinues to grow.Robert's appointment coincides with the company's ambition to expand itsoperations globally while doubling down on its compliance and regulatoryefforts. Robert joins CLST amid the slow recovery of the entire crypto market.The circumstances have proven to further strengthen the position of CLST, whoreceived additional funding at the peak of the crypto credit crunch in lateNovember from the likes of Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated withFMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments, Pulsar Trading, and Wemade,a South Korea-based publicly traded video game developer that launched itsgaming-related Wemix blockchain platform alongside the eponymous token in late2019. The investment was an extension of an earlier round in 2022, during whichCLST closed an oversubscribed seed round led by Spartan Group, Kraken Venture,Coinbase Ventures, and other global institutions." We are very pleased to welcome Roshan to the core executive team at CLST. Hisprofessional track record in both the financial industry and digital asset spacespeaks for itself. His experience and demonstrated leadership across digitalassets and TradFi businesses uniquely position him to help CLST navigate towardsits vision in a regulated manner ," said Michael Guzik, Founder & CEO at CLST,commenting on the appointment.About CLST CLST (pronounced "Caeleste") aims to be a regulated, verticallyintegrated, curated loans hub for "New Money" markets, empowering institutionsto access credit and manage risk across the transaction lifecycle.