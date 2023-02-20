Amidst crypto credit crunch, institutional Digital Asset Lending Platform CLST appoints industry veteran, Roshan Robert as President & COO to increase transparency and efficiency of crypto loans markets
Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - CLST, an institutional peer-to-peer lending platform
for digital assets has announced the appointment of Roshan Robert as its
President & COO starting February 2023. Mr. Robert will be joining as a
cofounder to lead the expansion of the company across jurisdictions and to
enhance the product breadth in service of a larger set of institutional credit
requirements. His appointment comes at a time when increased transparency and
accountability in digital asset lending markets are sorely needed.
Roshan Robert's career spans traditional finance and digital markets. He brings
a wealth of knowledge and experience in financial services operations,
compliance, and risk management, having worked at Morgan Stanley, PwC, and
Barclays, and more recently at Hidden Road, a leading non-bank prime broker. As
a founding team member of Hidden Road, Roshan Robert was the firm's COO & CCO;
responsible for setting up processes and frameworks that helped the firm operate
across the globe.
" The events of 2022 show the need for creating a solid compliance, risk and
operational framework around digital lending & associated credit liquidity
channels. I am happy to be joining CLST at a time when the industry is seeking
solutions to some of these pressing problems. I am confident that the team here
is very well positioned to address some of these issues and create a safe and
controlled environment for institutions to access and distribute credit, " said
Roshan Robert.
The company's mission is to build a suite of solutions and services, acting as
the de-facto infrastructure for the institutional digital asset short-term loans
market. Their first solution, CLST Markets, is an institutional, peer-to-peer
lending platform that provides a compliant, transparent and consolidated lending
and borrowing environment, allowing counterparties to discover credit prices,
assess risk and manage the entire loan lifecycle. Since its soft launch in
November, the platform has onboarded over 65 institutional counterparties and
continues to grow.
Robert's appointment coincides with the company's ambition to expand its
operations globally while doubling down on its compliance and regulatory
efforts. Robert joins CLST amid the slow recovery of the entire crypto market.
The circumstances have proven to further strengthen the position of CLST, who
received additional funding at the peak of the crypto credit crunch in late
November from the likes of Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with
FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments, Pulsar Trading, and Wemade,
a South Korea-based publicly traded video game developer that launched its
gaming-related Wemix blockchain platform alongside the eponymous token in late
2019. The investment was an extension of an earlier round in 2022, during which
CLST closed an oversubscribed seed round led by Spartan Group, Kraken Venture,
Coinbase Ventures, and other global institutions.
" We are very pleased to welcome Roshan to the core executive team at CLST. His
professional track record in both the financial industry and digital asset space
speaks for itself. His experience and demonstrated leadership across digital
assets and TradFi businesses uniquely position him to help CLST navigate towards
its vision in a regulated manner ," said Michael Guzik, Founder & CEO at CLST,
commenting on the appointment.
About CLST CLST (pronounced "Caeleste") aims to be a regulated, vertically
integrated, curated loans hub for "New Money" markets, empowering institutions
to access credit and manage risk across the transaction lifecycle.
For more information:
For more information, please visit www.clst.com.
Contact: Michael Guzik, +41798780131
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004062/Roshan_Robert_CLST.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003356/CLST_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amidst-crypto-credit-crunch-i
nstitutional-digital-asset-lending-platform-clst-appoints-industry-veteran-rosha
n-robert-as-president--coo-to-increase-transparency-and-efficiency-of-crypto-loa
ns-markets-301750555.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168633/5445506
OTS: CLST AG
