PropTech PAYUCA acquires Series A investment (FOTO)

Vienna (ots) - Vienna-based PropTech PAYUCA has made it its mission to make

parking and charging cars in residential rental buildings as easy as possible.

Now the company successfully closed its Series A financing round.



Known for its PAYUCA Smart Parking app with over 50,000 registered users, which

enables short-term parkers in Vienna to locate and use available parking spaces

in private underground garages quickly and easily, PAYUCA has now expanded its

business model to include the digitization and electrification of the entire

garage, especially in residential rental buildings. Today, the upcoming company

is led by Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dominik Wegmayer and his brother, Co-CEO

Wolfgang Wegmayer.





PAYUCA as an ideal partner for the housing industryWith its short-term parking app, PAYUCA enables housing companies and rentalbuilding owners to efficiently provide unrented and thus vacant parking spacesto short-term parkers and thus generate an additional income. All this works viathe intelligent access system installed by PAYUCA for all relevant gates,entrance, and intermediate doors in the building, which is controlled via anapp. PAYUCA takes care of the entire transaction with the short-term parkers andpays the generated revenue directly to the owners. Via a dashboard, PAYUCA alsoenables property managers to handle the garage management of long-term parkersvia their intelligent access system. This not only makes keys and remotetransmitters obsolete, but also saves property managers the enormousadministrative effort involved in handovers, handling deposits, and in the caseof loss or theft of keys or cards. Since 2021, PAYUCA has also been offeringrental house owners uncomplicated pre-fitting of e-charging stations forpermanently rented garage parking spaces with their product "Smart Charging".In autumn 2022, PAYUCA also expanded its business model to the German market:With the Berlin housing company degewo, a German big player has already beenwon, and since then the first underground garages of Berlin apartment buildingshave already been completely digitalized and electrified.New capital for the German roll-outThe newly acquired capital from the Series A financing round will now be usedfor the further expansion of PAYUCA in Germany. In addition to Berlin, othermajor German cities are to follow soon. The aim is to convince the Germanhousing industry of PAYUCA's smart complete solutions. The financing round wasraised by the international investor ABBE-mobility AG. The exact amount of theinvestment was kept confidential.About PAYUCAPAYUCA aims to make off-street car parking and e-charging as easy as possible.With the PAYUCA Smart Parking app, the Austrian company has been successfullycovering short term parking needs for more than 50,000 registered users at over100 garage locations in Austria and Germany since 2017. With its solutions forthe housing industry, PAYUCA focuses on classic residential rental buildingswith a simple ownership structure. Property owners and property managers canthus not only monetize their vacant parking spaces and manage their long-termparkers easily and digitally, but also cost-effectively pre-equip their garagefor the ramp-up of e-mobility. PAYUCA currently employs around 35 people.Further information: http://www.payuca.com/en