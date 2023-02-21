checkAd

PropTech PAYUCA acquires Series A investment (FOTO)

Vienna (ots) - Vienna-based PropTech PAYUCA has made it its mission to make
parking and charging cars in residential rental buildings as easy as possible.
Now the company successfully closed its Series A financing round.

Known for its PAYUCA Smart Parking app with over 50,000 registered users, which
enables short-term parkers in Vienna to locate and use available parking spaces
in private underground garages quickly and easily, PAYUCA has now expanded its
business model to include the digitization and electrification of the entire
garage, especially in residential rental buildings. Today, the upcoming company
is led by Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dominik Wegmayer and his brother, Co-CEO
Wolfgang Wegmayer.

PAYUCA as an ideal partner for the housing industry

With its short-term parking app, PAYUCA enables housing companies and rental
building owners to efficiently provide unrented and thus vacant parking spaces
to short-term parkers and thus generate an additional income. All this works via
the intelligent access system installed by PAYUCA for all relevant gates,
entrance, and intermediate doors in the building, which is controlled via an
app. PAYUCA takes care of the entire transaction with the short-term parkers and
pays the generated revenue directly to the owners. Via a dashboard, PAYUCA also
enables property managers to handle the garage management of long-term parkers
via their intelligent access system. This not only makes keys and remote
transmitters obsolete, but also saves property managers the enormous
administrative effort involved in handovers, handling deposits, and in the case
of loss or theft of keys or cards. Since 2021, PAYUCA has also been offering
rental house owners uncomplicated pre-fitting of e-charging stations for
permanently rented garage parking spaces with their product "Smart Charging".

In autumn 2022, PAYUCA also expanded its business model to the German market:
With the Berlin housing company degewo, a German big player has already been
won, and since then the first underground garages of Berlin apartment buildings
have already been completely digitalized and electrified.

New capital for the German roll-out

The newly acquired capital from the Series A financing round will now be used
for the further expansion of PAYUCA in Germany. In addition to Berlin, other
major German cities are to follow soon. The aim is to convince the German
housing industry of PAYUCA's smart complete solutions. The financing round was
raised by the international investor ABBE-mobility AG. The exact amount of the
investment was kept confidential.

About PAYUCA

PAYUCA aims to make off-street car parking and e-charging as easy as possible.
With the PAYUCA Smart Parking app, the Austrian company has been successfully
covering short term parking needs for more than 50,000 registered users at over
100 garage locations in Austria and Germany since 2017. With its solutions for
the housing industry, PAYUCA focuses on classic residential rental buildings
with a simple ownership structure. Property owners and property managers can
thus not only monetize their vacant parking spaces and manage their long-term
parkers easily and digitally, but also cost-effectively pre-equip their garage
for the ramp-up of e-mobility. PAYUCA currently employs around 35 people.

Further information: http://www.payuca.com/en

Photo credit

The use of the pictures is free of charge for editorial purposes if the photo
credit "Philipp Schuster" is mentioned.

Contact:

PAYUCA GmbH
Wolfgang WegmayerCo-CEO
T: +436765062129
E: mailto:ww@payuca.com

Press inquiries:
epmedia Werbeagentur GmbH Celine Whyte
T: +43699 17193118
E: mailto:celine.whyte@epmedia.at

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168636/5445844
OTS: PAYUCA



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  93   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

PropTech PAYUCA acquires Series A investment (FOTO) Vienna-based PropTech PAYUCA has made it its mission to make parking and charging cars in residential rental buildings as easy as possible. Now the company successfully closed its Series A financing round. Known for its PAYUCA Smart Parking app with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Haufe Group unterstützt D21-Digital-Index 2022/2023
256 Leser
Vor 20 Jahren wurde das weltweit erste Seniorenhandy vorgestellt
176 Leser
Wunderwaffe Werbeanzeige? - 5 Gründe, warum Apotheken ihr Marketing für die Gewinnung ...
160 Leser
Mitarbeiterbindung: Emotionale Verbundenheit ist entscheidend (FOTO)
156 Leser
Investment der neuen Generation - Wie Linden Concept neue Wege beschreitet (FOTO)
140 Leser
/R E P E A T -- Cumucore in die Liste der "100 besten Edge-Unternehmen, die Sie im Auge ...
140 Leser
Angel Yeast kündigt Pläne zur Verstärkung der Liefer- und ...
132 Leser
Industrienationen setzen auf den Wasserstoffmotor (FOTO)
128 Leser
Amidst crypto credit crunch, institutional Digital Asset Lending Platform CLST appoints industry ...
128 Leser
Insights-X 2023: Geballte Rückkehr starker Marken / Faber-Castell, duo schreib & spiel, die Iden Gruppe und ...
108 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
924 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
900 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
856 Leser
Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC) erzielt 2022 einen Nettogewinn von 30,5 Millionen USD
708 Leser
IKEA unterstützt Lieferanten in zehn weiteren Märkten dabei, auf Strom aus erneuerbaren ...
612 Leser
Claus Kleber in der Jury des Vordenker Forum
564 Leser
Fast ein Drittel aller Geburten im Jahr 2021 durch Kaiserschnitt
544 Leser
MetallRente baut Position als größtes deutsches Branchenversorgungswerk 2022 weiter aus ...
516 Leser
dogado group übernimmt Geschäft des Private Cloud-Experten Filoo GmbH (FOTO)
500 Leser
1,1 Millionen Zuzüge von Menschen aus der Ukraine im Jahr 2022
488 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1168 Leser
brighter AI erhält Investment von der Deutschen Bahn (FOTO)
1016 Leser
SHAMIR OPTICS WÄHLT NU4000 VON INUITIVE ALS ANTRIEB FÜR SEIN DIGITALES MESSGERÄT DER ...
928 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
924 Leser
In 7 Schritten Mitarbeiter auf TikTok finden: So nutzen Pharmaunternehmen die junge Plattform richtig (FOTO)
916 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
900 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
856 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
792 Leser
Pressemitteilung "Verbraucherpreisindex, vorläufige Ergebnisse, Januar 2023" des ...
792 Leser
LexisNexis Risk Solutions ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Identity Verification ...
780 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8607 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7746 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6516 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6375 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5339 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4588 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4560 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4038 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3900 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3897 Leser