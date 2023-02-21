PropTech PAYUCA acquires Series A investment (FOTO)
Vienna (ots) - Vienna-based PropTech PAYUCA has made it its mission to make
parking and charging cars in residential rental buildings as easy as possible.
Now the company successfully closed its Series A financing round.
Known for its PAYUCA Smart Parking app with over 50,000 registered users, which
enables short-term parkers in Vienna to locate and use available parking spaces
in private underground garages quickly and easily, PAYUCA has now expanded its
business model to include the digitization and electrification of the entire
garage, especially in residential rental buildings. Today, the upcoming company
is led by Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dominik Wegmayer and his brother, Co-CEO
Wolfgang Wegmayer.
parking and charging cars in residential rental buildings as easy as possible.
Now the company successfully closed its Series A financing round.
Known for its PAYUCA Smart Parking app with over 50,000 registered users, which
enables short-term parkers in Vienna to locate and use available parking spaces
in private underground garages quickly and easily, PAYUCA has now expanded its
business model to include the digitization and electrification of the entire
garage, especially in residential rental buildings. Today, the upcoming company
is led by Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dominik Wegmayer and his brother, Co-CEO
Wolfgang Wegmayer.
PAYUCA as an ideal partner for the housing industry
With its short-term parking app, PAYUCA enables housing companies and rental
building owners to efficiently provide unrented and thus vacant parking spaces
to short-term parkers and thus generate an additional income. All this works via
the intelligent access system installed by PAYUCA for all relevant gates,
entrance, and intermediate doors in the building, which is controlled via an
app. PAYUCA takes care of the entire transaction with the short-term parkers and
pays the generated revenue directly to the owners. Via a dashboard, PAYUCA also
enables property managers to handle the garage management of long-term parkers
via their intelligent access system. This not only makes keys and remote
transmitters obsolete, but also saves property managers the enormous
administrative effort involved in handovers, handling deposits, and in the case
of loss or theft of keys or cards. Since 2021, PAYUCA has also been offering
rental house owners uncomplicated pre-fitting of e-charging stations for
permanently rented garage parking spaces with their product "Smart Charging".
In autumn 2022, PAYUCA also expanded its business model to the German market:
With the Berlin housing company degewo, a German big player has already been
won, and since then the first underground garages of Berlin apartment buildings
have already been completely digitalized and electrified.
New capital for the German roll-out
The newly acquired capital from the Series A financing round will now be used
for the further expansion of PAYUCA in Germany. In addition to Berlin, other
major German cities are to follow soon. The aim is to convince the German
housing industry of PAYUCA's smart complete solutions. The financing round was
raised by the international investor ABBE-mobility AG. The exact amount of the
investment was kept confidential.
About PAYUCA
PAYUCA aims to make off-street car parking and e-charging as easy as possible.
With the PAYUCA Smart Parking app, the Austrian company has been successfully
covering short term parking needs for more than 50,000 registered users at over
100 garage locations in Austria and Germany since 2017. With its solutions for
the housing industry, PAYUCA focuses on classic residential rental buildings
with a simple ownership structure. Property owners and property managers can
thus not only monetize their vacant parking spaces and manage their long-term
parkers easily and digitally, but also cost-effectively pre-equip their garage
for the ramp-up of e-mobility. PAYUCA currently employs around 35 people.
Further information: http://www.payuca.com/en
Photo credit
The use of the pictures is free of charge for editorial purposes if the photo
credit "Philipp Schuster" is mentioned.
Contact:
PAYUCA GmbH
Wolfgang WegmayerCo-CEO
T: +436765062129
E: mailto:ww@payuca.com
Press inquiries:
epmedia Werbeagentur GmbH Celine Whyte
T: +43699 17193118
E: mailto:celine.whyte@epmedia.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168636/5445844
OTS: PAYUCA
With its short-term parking app, PAYUCA enables housing companies and rental
building owners to efficiently provide unrented and thus vacant parking spaces
to short-term parkers and thus generate an additional income. All this works via
the intelligent access system installed by PAYUCA for all relevant gates,
entrance, and intermediate doors in the building, which is controlled via an
app. PAYUCA takes care of the entire transaction with the short-term parkers and
pays the generated revenue directly to the owners. Via a dashboard, PAYUCA also
enables property managers to handle the garage management of long-term parkers
via their intelligent access system. This not only makes keys and remote
transmitters obsolete, but also saves property managers the enormous
administrative effort involved in handovers, handling deposits, and in the case
of loss or theft of keys or cards. Since 2021, PAYUCA has also been offering
rental house owners uncomplicated pre-fitting of e-charging stations for
permanently rented garage parking spaces with their product "Smart Charging".
In autumn 2022, PAYUCA also expanded its business model to the German market:
With the Berlin housing company degewo, a German big player has already been
won, and since then the first underground garages of Berlin apartment buildings
have already been completely digitalized and electrified.
New capital for the German roll-out
The newly acquired capital from the Series A financing round will now be used
for the further expansion of PAYUCA in Germany. In addition to Berlin, other
major German cities are to follow soon. The aim is to convince the German
housing industry of PAYUCA's smart complete solutions. The financing round was
raised by the international investor ABBE-mobility AG. The exact amount of the
investment was kept confidential.
About PAYUCA
PAYUCA aims to make off-street car parking and e-charging as easy as possible.
With the PAYUCA Smart Parking app, the Austrian company has been successfully
covering short term parking needs for more than 50,000 registered users at over
100 garage locations in Austria and Germany since 2017. With its solutions for
the housing industry, PAYUCA focuses on classic residential rental buildings
with a simple ownership structure. Property owners and property managers can
thus not only monetize their vacant parking spaces and manage their long-term
parkers easily and digitally, but also cost-effectively pre-equip their garage
for the ramp-up of e-mobility. PAYUCA currently employs around 35 people.
Further information: http://www.payuca.com/en
Photo credit
The use of the pictures is free of charge for editorial purposes if the photo
credit "Philipp Schuster" is mentioned.
Contact:
PAYUCA GmbH
Wolfgang WegmayerCo-CEO
T: +436765062129
E: mailto:ww@payuca.com
Press inquiries:
epmedia Werbeagentur GmbH Celine Whyte
T: +43699 17193118
E: mailto:celine.whyte@epmedia.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168636/5445844
OTS: PAYUCA
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 93 | 0 |