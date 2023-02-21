ICRISAT and Eagle Genomics partnership to accelerate microbiome-based solutions to drive global climate resilience, sustainable food systems and improved nutrition

Hyderabad, India (ots/PRNewswire) - ICRISAT and Eagle Genomics sign Memorandum

of Understanding



- Internationally renowned science-based organisation and pioneering TechBio

platform expected to deliver innovative nature-based solutions through

exciting public-private relationship

- Networking microbiome science to tackle the world's Grand Challenges including

effects of climate change



A new cooperation framework was signed today between the International Crops

Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics ( ICRISAT (http://www.icrisat.org/)

) and Eagle Genomics (http://www.eaglegenomics.com/) at the International

Conference on Innovations to Transform Drylands (https://ic50.icrisat.org/) .





Director General, ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline Hughes and Eagle Genomics CEO, AnthonyFinbow signed the agreement overseen by an international gathering of some ofthe world's foremost dryland agrifood system experts.The MOU will see leading organizations - Eagle Genomics, the pioneering UK-basedTechBio platform business applying network science to biology and ICRISAT, anIndia-headquartered international non-profit organization that undertakesscientific research for development - collaborate at the intersection of lifescience and data science to help solve urgent global challenges in foodsecurity, nutrition, and agriculture.Eagle Genomics CEO, Anthony Finbow, said the collaboration with ICRISAT was anatural fit given the innovative and purpose-driven nature of bothorganizations, to improve the lives of those suffering from hunger andmalnutrition.Achieving Safe and Nutritious Food for All There is growing awareness thatmalnutrition cannot be solved without a robust understanding of the role of themicrobiome both in enhancing resilience to climate change but also in enhancingnutrient absorption. This includes ensuring access to safe and healthy food andtargeting novel microbial-based solutions to improve nutrition, enhance wellnessand reduce disease.The e[datascientist](https://www.eaglegenomics.com/what-we-do/e-datascientist-platform) (TM) is aplatform powered by network science1 and multilayer hypergraphs2, applyingmachine learning and artificial intelligence to provide a data-driven insightjourney into solving complex problems and delivering greater impact in climateresilience, improving plant nutrient density, and increasing data-drivenwellness and human health outcomes.The platform integrates active learning at every step of the microbiomeinnovation journey, from characterising and describing microbiomes, to a betterunderstanding of complex causal mechanisms to elucidating host-microbiome