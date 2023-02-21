checkAd

ICRISAT and Eagle Genomics partnership to accelerate microbiome-based solutions to drive global climate resilience, sustainable food systems and improved nutrition

Hyderabad, India (ots/PRNewswire) - ICRISAT and Eagle Genomics sign Memorandum
of Understanding

- Internationally renowned science-based organisation and pioneering TechBio
platform expected to deliver innovative nature-based solutions through
exciting public-private relationship
- Networking microbiome science to tackle the world's Grand Challenges including
effects of climate change

A new cooperation framework was signed today between the International Crops
Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics ( ICRISAT (http://www.icrisat.org/)
) and Eagle Genomics (http://www.eaglegenomics.com/) at the International
Conference on Innovations to Transform Drylands (https://ic50.icrisat.org/) .

Director General, ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline Hughes and Eagle Genomics CEO, Anthony
Finbow signed the agreement overseen by an international gathering of some of
the world's foremost dryland agrifood system experts.

The MOU will see leading organizations - Eagle Genomics, the pioneering UK-based
TechBio platform business applying network science to biology and ICRISAT, an
India-headquartered international non-profit organization that undertakes
scientific research for development - collaborate at the intersection of life
science and data science to help solve urgent global challenges in food
security, nutrition, and agriculture.

Eagle Genomics CEO, Anthony Finbow, said the collaboration with ICRISAT was a
natural fit given the innovative and purpose-driven nature of both
organizations, to improve the lives of those suffering from hunger and
malnutrition.

Achieving Safe and Nutritious Food for All There is growing awareness that
malnutrition cannot be solved without a robust understanding of the role of the
microbiome both in enhancing resilience to climate change but also in enhancing
nutrient absorption. This includes ensuring access to safe and healthy food and
targeting novel microbial-based solutions to improve nutrition, enhance wellness
and reduce disease.

The e[datascientist]
(https://www.eaglegenomics.com/what-we-do/e-datascientist-platform) (TM) is a
platform powered by network science1 and multilayer hypergraphs2, applying
machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide a data-driven insight
journey into solving complex problems and delivering greater impact in climate
resilience, improving plant nutrient density, and increasing data-driven
wellness and human health outcomes.

The platform integrates active learning at every step of the microbiome
innovation journey, from characterising and describing microbiomes, to a better
understanding of complex causal mechanisms to elucidating host-microbiome
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  69   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

ICRISAT and Eagle Genomics partnership to accelerate microbiome-based solutions to drive global climate resilience, sustainable food systems and improved nutrition ICRISAT and Eagle Genomics sign Memorandum of Understanding - Internationally renowned science-based organisation and pioneering TechBio platform expected to deliver innovative nature-based solutions through exciting public-private relationship …

Nachrichten des Autors

Haufe Group unterstützt D21-Digital-Index 2022/2023
256 Leser
Vor 20 Jahren wurde das weltweit erste Seniorenhandy vorgestellt
176 Leser
Wunderwaffe Werbeanzeige? - 5 Gründe, warum Apotheken ihr Marketing für die Gewinnung ...
160 Leser
Angel Yeast kündigt Pläne zur Verstärkung der Liefer- und ...
132 Leser
Amidst crypto credit crunch, institutional Digital Asset Lending Platform CLST appoints industry ...
128 Leser
80 % der Bevölkerung sprechen zu Hause ausschließlich Deutsch
112 Leser
Vorläufige Zahlen Geschäftsjahr 2022
108 Leser
Des solutions de pesage innovantes METTLER TOLEDO à l'EuroShop 2023 (FOTO)
108 Leser
Modernste OSLON® Technologie von ams OSRAM von Revolution Microelectronics in der neuen ...
108 Leser
PropTech PAYUCA acquires Series A investment (FOTO)
108 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
924 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
900 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
856 Leser
Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC) erzielt 2022 einen Nettogewinn von 30,5 Millionen USD
708 Leser
IKEA unterstützt Lieferanten in zehn weiteren Märkten dabei, auf Strom aus erneuerbaren ...
612 Leser
Fast ein Drittel aller Geburten im Jahr 2021 durch Kaiserschnitt
544 Leser
MetallRente baut Position als größtes deutsches Branchenversorgungswerk 2022 weiter aus ...
516 Leser
dogado group übernimmt Geschäft des Private Cloud-Experten Filoo GmbH (FOTO)
500 Leser
1,1 Millionen Zuzüge von Menschen aus der Ukraine im Jahr 2022
488 Leser
Landtourismus wieder im Aufwärtstrend / Urlaubsnachfrage steigt deutlich - Energiekosten ...
484 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1168 Leser
brighter AI erhält Investment von der Deutschen Bahn (FOTO)
1016 Leser
SHAMIR OPTICS WÄHLT NU4000 VON INUITIVE ALS ANTRIEB FÜR SEIN DIGITALES MESSGERÄT DER ...
928 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
924 Leser
In 7 Schritten Mitarbeiter auf TikTok finden: So nutzen Pharmaunternehmen die junge Plattform richtig (FOTO)
916 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
900 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
856 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
792 Leser
Pressemitteilung "Verbraucherpreisindex, vorläufige Ergebnisse, Januar 2023" des ...
792 Leser
LexisNexis Risk Solutions ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Identity Verification ...
780 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8607 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7746 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6516 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6375 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5339 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4588 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4560 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4038 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3900 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3897 Leser