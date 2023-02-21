ICRISAT and Eagle Genomics partnership to accelerate microbiome-based solutions to drive global climate resilience, sustainable food systems and improved nutrition
Hyderabad, India (ots/PRNewswire) - ICRISAT and Eagle Genomics sign Memorandum
of Understanding
- Internationally renowned science-based organisation and pioneering TechBio
platform expected to deliver innovative nature-based solutions through
exciting public-private relationship
- Networking microbiome science to tackle the world's Grand Challenges including
effects of climate change
A new cooperation framework was signed today between the International Crops
Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics ( ICRISAT (http://www.icrisat.org/)
) and Eagle Genomics (http://www.eaglegenomics.com/) at the International
Conference on Innovations to Transform Drylands (https://ic50.icrisat.org/) .
Director General, ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline Hughes and Eagle Genomics CEO, Anthony
Finbow signed the agreement overseen by an international gathering of some of
the world's foremost dryland agrifood system experts.
The MOU will see leading organizations - Eagle Genomics, the pioneering UK-based
TechBio platform business applying network science to biology and ICRISAT, an
India-headquartered international non-profit organization that undertakes
scientific research for development - collaborate at the intersection of life
science and data science to help solve urgent global challenges in food
security, nutrition, and agriculture.
Eagle Genomics CEO, Anthony Finbow, said the collaboration with ICRISAT was a
natural fit given the innovative and purpose-driven nature of both
organizations, to improve the lives of those suffering from hunger and
malnutrition.
Achieving Safe and Nutritious Food for All There is growing awareness that
malnutrition cannot be solved without a robust understanding of the role of the
microbiome both in enhancing resilience to climate change but also in enhancing
nutrient absorption. This includes ensuring access to safe and healthy food and
targeting novel microbial-based solutions to improve nutrition, enhance wellness
and reduce disease.
The e[datascientist]
(https://www.eaglegenomics.com/what-we-do/e-datascientist-platform) (TM) is a
platform powered by network science1 and multilayer hypergraphs2, applying
machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide a data-driven insight
journey into solving complex problems and delivering greater impact in climate
resilience, improving plant nutrient density, and increasing data-driven
wellness and human health outcomes.
The platform integrates active learning at every step of the microbiome
innovation journey, from characterising and describing microbiomes, to a better
understanding of complex causal mechanisms to elucidating host-microbiome
