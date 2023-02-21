F24 Nordics extends leading position in Scandinavia by acquiring leading regional mass alerting provider FramWeb AS

Trondheim (ots) - F24 Nordics AS extends its leading market position in

Scandinavia with the acquisition of FramWeb AS, the leading regional mass

alerting provider.



With this step F24 becomes the clear leader for Emergency Notification and

Crisis Management in Norway and expands its market presence in Scandinavia

significantly. FramWeb's products are present in almost every municipality in

Norway providing important service messages within water supply, waste

management and other municipality services. Similarly, energy companies alert

lack of power supply. FramWeb also serves corporate and governmental customers

across Scandinavia. In the recent years the company has grown strong within the

emergency sector with police units, fire brigades and sea rescue units as

leading customers. Marius Røstad, Managing Director and Vice President

Engineering at F24 Nordics AS: "We are very happy to welcome FramWeb to the F24

family and thereby creating an even stronger presence in Scandinavia. Our

product offerings are highly complementary, and this is very good news for our

common customer base who will definitely benefit from this step."



