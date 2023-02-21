F24 Nordics extends leading position in Scandinavia by acquiring leading regional mass alerting provider FramWeb AS
Trondheim (ots) - F24 Nordics AS extends its leading market position in
Scandinavia with the acquisition of FramWeb AS, the leading regional mass
alerting provider.
With this step F24 becomes the clear leader for Emergency Notification and
Crisis Management in Norway and expands its market presence in Scandinavia
significantly. FramWeb's products are present in almost every municipality in
Norway providing important service messages within water supply, waste
management and other municipality services. Similarly, energy companies alert
lack of power supply. FramWeb also serves corporate and governmental customers
across Scandinavia. In the recent years the company has grown strong within the
emergency sector with police units, fire brigades and sea rescue units as
leading customers. Marius Røstad, Managing Director and Vice President
Engineering at F24 Nordics AS: "We are very happy to welcome FramWeb to the F24
family and thereby creating an even stronger presence in Scandinavia. Our
product offerings are highly complementary, and this is very good news for our
common customer base who will definitely benefit from this step."
F24 establishes as comprehensive resilience provider
The existing management team of FramWeb AS, including CEO Vegard Aune, are
committed to continuing in their positions and working within F24. "We are
excited to join F24 with its extensive global footprint. Being part of this
international company will offer great opportunities for our existing customers
and enable us to support them comprehensively. F24 will strengthen our strategy
of growth within the emergency sector, but also help us provide even better
service messaging systems to existing customers. We are very much looking
forward shaping the common future jointly." states Vegard Aune.
Dr. Jörg Rahmer, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at F24 group, states: "We
as F24 group continue our growth path. FramWebs products fit perfectly into our
offering, especially in the Nordics and further support us in offering a
holistic business resilience portfolio. Therefore, further strengthening our aim
to establish F24 as the leading, comprehensive resilience provider."
More information at https://f24.com/en/company/press-releases/
Press contact F24:
Dr. Stefanie Hauer
Senior Vice President Marketing & Communication
mailto:presse@f24.com
+49 89 2323 638 75
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/5446183
OTS: F24 AG
