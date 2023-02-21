Expanding E Band - MTI Wireless Edge LTD. Launches New ABS® - Automatic Beam Steering Antenna System. Offering Robust E Band Communication in Harsh Weather Conditions.
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Innovative E-band antenna system compensates
MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. (AIM: MWE). is proud to announce the launch of its newest
patented product, the ABS®. This innovative E-band antenna system is
specifically designed to provide robust communication solutions in harsh weather
conditions, such as high winds and pole vibrations.
The ABS® compensates for tower vibrations and sway, ensuring stable
communication even in the most challenging environments. This makes it an ideal
solution for 5G backhaul in particular allowing an extended range for E Band
links.
The ABS® is currently in field trials with 3 Tier 1 customers and is already
operating for several months providing a stable E Band link of over 12
kilometers.
"We are excited to introduce the ABS® to the market," said Dov Feiner, General
Manager of MTI's Antenna Division. "It's a game-changer for companies that
require reliable communication in harsh conditions and allows faster penetration
of 5G networks where fiber isn't readily available. We are confident that our
patented ABS® will be a valuable asset to our customers."
About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.
MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. develops and produces High Quality antennas for
Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Offering off-the-shelf and
custom-developed antenna solutions in frequencies up to 174 GHz, MTI offers the
widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications. MTI is the
premier supplier worldwide of Multi Band antennas for 5G backhaul and supplies
directional and omnidirectional antennas for Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP),
Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G, Access WiFi, Small Cell Backhaul, CBRS, TVWS, public
safety, RFID and more.
For more information please contact us at:
mailto:info@mtiwe.com
http://www.mtiwe.com/
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expanding-e-ba
nd--mti-wireless-edge-ltd-launches-new-abs--automatic-beam-steering-antenna-syst
em-offering-robust-e-band-communication-in-harsh-weather-conditions-301751573.ht
ml
Contact:
Eran Shmulinson,
VP Sales & Marketing,
+972-54-2616397,
eran.shmulinson@mtiwe.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168664/5446187
OTS: MTI Wireless Edge
