Madeira's public health service SESARAM, EPERAM cooperates with EU project Smart4Health

Potsdam (Germany) (ots) -



- Over 260,000 residents and travelers to Madeira Islands can use the digital

health solution free of charge

- Easy access to healthcare data from the public healthcare services, via a

European electronic health record - the Smart4Health platform



The Public Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira - SESARAM, EPERAM

- has successfully completed the integration with the prototype of a

pan-European digital patient record, the Smart4Health platform, at the end of

2022. As a result, all individuals registered in the SESARAM patient portal

(residents and tourists) are now able to synchronize their healthcare data with

the Smart4Health platform. This allows any user of Madeira's public health

services to share its status information, medical records and clinical data, or

test results, securely with other healthcare professionals and family members,

anywhere and anytime, via the platform.





Madeira is a European pioneer in digital health data managementSESARAM was formally established in May 2003 and currently serves more than260,000 residents and travelers receiving medical treatment in the MadeiraIslands. It's currently organized around 3 hospitals and 47 public health carefacilities. In the 27th of May of 2003, SESARAM was formally established andfrom that day on, there was a strategy of interoperability between all ITsystems and now all public healthcare units in Madeira Islands share an uniqueand innovative health information system, known as SEIS-RAM, where each personhas an unique electronic health record (EHR), with all the medical records andstructured social clinical data included.The involvement of the Madeira regionin EU projects such as Smart4Health, as well as the establishment of the MadeiraDigital Health and Wellbeing initiative, involving SESARAM, the RegionalSecretariat of Health and Civil Protection, the Regional Secretary of Tourismand Culture, and UNINOVA (Smart4Health coordinator), demonstrates that digitalhealth is clearly a strategic area for Madeira, aiming to provide better carewith the patient in the center of its activities.Barbara Spínola, Director of Information Services, Tourism Projects and Events,Regional Directorate of Tourism, said: "It is exciting to bring a new andinnovative platform to Madeira, providing an easy and convenient way for localcitizens and tourists to have access to their health data anytime, both locallyand while traveling abroad. We believe that the Smart4Health platform has thepotential to transform the way people in Madeira, Portugal, and Europe envisionthe concept of health data access and how they can manage their own health data