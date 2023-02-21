Madeira's public health service SESARAM, EPERAM cooperates with EU project Smart4Health
- Over 260,000 residents and travelers to Madeira Islands can use the digital
health solution free of charge
- Easy access to healthcare data from the public healthcare services, via a
European electronic health record - the Smart4Health platform
The Public Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira - SESARAM, EPERAM
- has successfully completed the integration with the prototype of a
pan-European digital patient record, the Smart4Health platform, at the end of
2022. As a result, all individuals registered in the SESARAM patient portal
(residents and tourists) are now able to synchronize their healthcare data with
the Smart4Health platform. This allows any user of Madeira's public health
services to share its status information, medical records and clinical data, or
test results, securely with other healthcare professionals and family members,
anywhere and anytime, via the platform.
Madeira is a European pioneer in digital health data management
SESARAM was formally established in May 2003 and currently serves more than
260,000 residents and travelers receiving medical treatment in the Madeira
Islands. It's currently organized around 3 hospitals and 47 public health care
facilities. In the 27th of May of 2003, SESARAM was formally established and
from that day on, there was a strategy of interoperability between all IT
systems and now all public healthcare units in Madeira Islands share an unique
and innovative health information system, known as SEIS-RAM, where each person
has an unique electronic health record (EHR), with all the medical records and
structured social clinical data included.The involvement of the Madeira region
in EU projects such as Smart4Health, as well as the establishment of the Madeira
Digital Health and Wellbeing initiative, involving SESARAM, the Regional
Secretariat of Health and Civil Protection, the Regional Secretary of Tourism
and Culture, and UNINOVA (Smart4Health coordinator), demonstrates that digital
health is clearly a strategic area for Madeira, aiming to provide better care
with the patient in the center of its activities.
Barbara Spínola, Director of Information Services, Tourism Projects and Events,
Regional Directorate of Tourism, said: "It is exciting to bring a new and
innovative platform to Madeira, providing an easy and convenient way for local
citizens and tourists to have access to their health data anytime, both locally
and while traveling abroad. We believe that the Smart4Health platform has the
potential to transform the way people in Madeira, Portugal, and Europe envision
the concept of health data access and how they can manage their own health data
