New study from Waltham Petcare Science Institute, part of Mars Petcare, shows cannabidiol (CBD) is effective at reducing stress in dog

WALTHAM-ON-THE-WOLDS, England (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Single dose of THC-free CBD reduced stress in healthy dogs
- The study, conducted by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, was published
today in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

Results from a study performed by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute
published today shows a single oral dose (4 mgs per kg of body weight) of
THC-free cannabidiol (CBD) can significantly relieve multiple measures of dogs'
stress caused by car travel or being left alone.

The aim of this randomized, placebo-controlled, blinded study was twofold:

- To understand the impact of a separation event and car travel on canine
stress.
- To establish if a single dose of a THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD could
positively influence measures of canine stress during these two events.

The study was run by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, part of Mars
Petcare, and published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science (https://www.frontiers
in.org/articles/10.3389/fvets.2023.1112604/full?&utm_source=Email_to_authors_&ut
m_medium=Email&utm_content=T1_11.5e1_author&utm_campaign=Email_publication&field
=&journalName=Frontiers_in_Veterinary_Science&id=1112604) . Another recent
WALTHAM study
(https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fvets.2022.977457/full) showed a
once-daily oral dose (4 mg/kg of body weight) broad-spectrum THC-free CBD over a
six-month period to be safe for healthy adult dogs. Together, this research adds
to a growing body of evidence around the safety and efficacy of CBD for dogs.

"We know pet owners try various approaches - from training to medications and
supplements - to help their dogs cope with stressful situations often with mixed
results," said Dr. Jennifer Welser, Chief Medical Officer of Mars Veterinary
Health. "We're focused on scientific inquiry that generates knowledge that can
inform pet professionals' and pet owners' decisions. So, this study is important
because it gives us new evidence that CBD at the dose studied can be beneficial
for dogs in specific circumstances."

The blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled study looked at how CBD impacted the
experience of 20 dogs in two commonplace activities that were anticipated to
cause stress - car journeys and being left alone. Researchers collected a range
of physiological (e.g., blood levels of cortisol, ear temperature, heart rate)
and behavioral measures (e.g., whining, trembling, panting) at different times
during the study. There were significant changes in several stress-related
measures, with the car journey eliciting a more pronounced stress response.

Dogs then received either a placebo or CBD capsule (~4mg/kg bodyweight) and, two
