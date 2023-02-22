New study from Waltham Petcare Science Institute, part of Mars Petcare, shows cannabidiol (CBD) is effective at reducing stress in dog

WALTHAM-ON-THE-WOLDS, England (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Single dose of THC-free CBD reduced stress in healthy dogs

- The study, conducted by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, was published

today in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.



Results from a study performed by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute

published today shows a single oral dose (4 mgs per kg of body weight) of

THC-free cannabidiol (CBD) can significantly relieve multiple measures of dogs'

stress caused by car travel or being left alone.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The aim of this randomized, placebo-controlled, blinded study was twofold:- To understand the impact of a separation event and car travel on caninestress.- To establish if a single dose of a THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD couldpositively influence measures of canine stress during these two events.The study was run by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, part of MarsPetcare, and published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fvets.2023.1112604/full?&utm_source=Email_to_authors_&utm_medium=Email&utm_content=T1_11.5e1_author&utm_campaign=Email_publication&field=&journalName=Frontiers_in_Veterinary_Science&id=1112604) . Another recentWALTHAM study(https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fvets.2022.977457/full) showed aonce-daily oral dose (4 mg/kg of body weight) broad-spectrum THC-free CBD over asix-month period to be safe for healthy adult dogs. Together, this research addsto a growing body of evidence around the safety and efficacy of CBD for dogs."We know pet owners try various approaches - from training to medications andsupplements - to help their dogs cope with stressful situations often with mixedresults," said Dr. Jennifer Welser, Chief Medical Officer of Mars VeterinaryHealth. "We're focused on scientific inquiry that generates knowledge that caninform pet professionals' and pet owners' decisions. So, this study is importantbecause it gives us new evidence that CBD at the dose studied can be beneficialfor dogs in specific circumstances."The blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled study looked at how CBD impacted theexperience of 20 dogs in two commonplace activities that were anticipated tocause stress - car journeys and being left alone. Researchers collected a rangeof physiological (e.g., blood levels of cortisol, ear temperature, heart rate)and behavioral measures (e.g., whining, trembling, panting) at different timesduring the study. There were significant changes in several stress-relatedmeasures, with the car journey eliciting a more pronounced stress response.Dogs then received either a placebo or CBD capsule (~4mg/kg bodyweight) and, two