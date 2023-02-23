checkAd

Gerresheimer 2022 Profitable growth company boosting revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth to double-digit levels

Duesseldorf (ots) -

- Consistent execution of strategy and strong fourth quarter performance has
resulted in organic revenue growth of 16.2% for FY 2022
- Organic growth in adjusted EBITDA of 10.2% for FY 2022, ahead of guidance
- Q4 2022 delivered double-digit organic growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA
- Good start to 2023, remaining on course for further profitable double-digit
organic growth

Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug
delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reports double digit growth
in revenues and adjusted EBITDA for FY 2022. Revenue rose organically by 16.2%,
driven by all divisions.Adjusted EBITDA grew organically by 10.2%. "In 2022,
Gerresheimer has proven that it is a profitable growth company, accelerating
growth across all businesses. We have exceeded our targets, while steering
Gerresheimer successfully through a dynamic environment. Our strategic
investments from recent years are paying off, resulting in significantly higher
growth rates and returns. We will continue to leverage business opportunities
and to accelerate our profitable growth path", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of
Gerresheimer AG. "Following a strong close to 2022, we have made a good start to
2023. Our order books are at record levels, and we expect continued double-digit
growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, while further improving margins", he
added.

Fourth quarter revenues amounted to EUR 529m, representing organic growth of
15.9%. Both divisions, Plastics & Devices and Primary Packaging Glass,
contributed to this success. With 21.2%, Q4 2022 delivered the strongest
adjusted EBITDA margin of the year and adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 95m in
Q4 2021 by EUR 17m to EUR 112m, representing currency adjusted organic growth of
11.9%.Free cash flow before M&A activities in the fourth quarter was
particularly strong at EUR 79m, after EUR 63m in Q4 of 2021.

Plastics & Devices Division revenues grew organically by 13.8% in Q4, while for
FY 2022 revenues grew organically by 12.3%, driven by strong demand for plastic
packaging solutions, inhalers and pens. Adjusted EBITDA increased organically by
15.2% in Q4 and by 8.8% for FY 2022, amounting to EUR 81m in Q4 and EUR 232m for
FY 2022.

The Primary Packaging Glass Division grew revenues organically by 18.1% in Q4
and delivered organic revenue growth of 20.8% for FY 2022. This excellent
performance was driven by continued strong demand for glass containments as well
as High Value Solutions such as Gx® Elite Glass and Gx® RTF vials. Adjusted
Seite 1 von 2


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  37   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer 2022 Profitable growth company boosting revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth to double-digit levels - Consistent execution of strategy and strong fourth quarter performance has resulted in organic revenue growth of 16.2% for FY 2022 - Organic growth in adjusted EBITDA of 10.2% for FY 2022, ahead of guidance - Q4 2022 delivered double-digit …

Nachrichten des Autors

300 neue Franchise-Verträge bis 2027: Mrs.Sporty bietet neue Gründungschancen mit optimiertem Business-Konzept (FOTO)
624 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
556 Leser
Reiselust trotz Inflation: Günstig Verreisen, Trends und Ziele / Datenerhebung des Ferienhaus-Portals Holidu (FOTO)
544 Leser
Atradius: Der Lebensmittelsektor profitiert nicht von den hohen Preisen, er steht unter Druck
416 Leser
3 Highlights des Huawei's Green Intelligent OptiX Network werden auf dem MWC 2023 enthüllt
404 Leser
Schutz lokaler Werbemärkte für Vielfalt im Rundfunk unverzichtbar / BLM-Marktbefragung zeigt: Regelung zum Schutz lokaler Meinungsvielfalt ist wirksam
396 Leser
Ein Jahr Ukraine-Krieg: Die Richtung der Cyber-Angriffe verschiebt sich
368 Leser
BVMW unterzeichnet Erklärung und unterstützt Bündnis "Gemeinsam gegen ...
368 Leser
MWC: Ericsson, Telekom und Vay zeigen Live-Demo zu teleoperiertem Fahren mit 5G (FOTO)
320 Leser
PAYBACK erhält "Deutschen Kunden-Award" (FOTO)
244 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
856 Leser
Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC) erzielt 2022 einen Nettogewinn von 30,5 Millionen USD
708 Leser
300 neue Franchise-Verträge bis 2027: Mrs.Sporty bietet neue Gründungschancen mit optimiertem Business-Konzept (FOTO)
624 Leser
ReNew gilt laut Refinitiv als eines der weltweit besten Unternehmen für ESG-Leistungen
572 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
556 Leser
Reiselust trotz Inflation: Günstig Verreisen, Trends und Ziele / Datenerhebung des Ferienhaus-Portals Holidu (FOTO)
544 Leser
1,1 Millionen Zuzüge von Menschen aus der Ukraine im Jahr 2022
488 Leser
Landtourismus wieder im Aufwärtstrend / Urlaubsnachfrage steigt deutlich - Energiekosten ...
484 Leser
4. Quartal 2022: Zahl der Erwerbstätigen in Deutschland erreicht neuen Höchststand
484 Leser
Exporte in Nicht-EU-Staaten im Januar 2023: voraussichtlich +0,2 % zum Dezember 2022
444 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1176 Leser
brighter AI erhält Investment von der Deutschen Bahn (FOTO)
1020 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
980 Leser
In 7 Schritten Mitarbeiter auf TikTok finden: So nutzen Pharmaunternehmen die junge Plattform richtig (FOTO)
940 Leser
SHAMIR OPTICS WÄHLT NU4000 VON INUITIVE ALS ANTRIEB FÜR SEIN DIGITALES MESSGERÄT DER ...
928 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
924 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
856 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
832 Leser
Pressemitteilung "Verbraucherpreisindex, vorläufige Ergebnisse, Januar 2023" des ...
800 Leser
LexisNexis Risk Solutions ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Identity Verification ...
784 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8643 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7818 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6572 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6411 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5363 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4596 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4560 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4038 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3905 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser