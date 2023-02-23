Gerresheimer 2022 Profitable growth company boosting revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth to double-digit levels
Duesseldorf (ots) -
- Consistent execution of strategy and strong fourth quarter performance has
resulted in organic revenue growth of 16.2% for FY 2022
- Organic growth in adjusted EBITDA of 10.2% for FY 2022, ahead of guidance
- Q4 2022 delivered double-digit organic growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA
- Good start to 2023, remaining on course for further profitable double-digit
organic growth
Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug
delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reports double digit growth
in revenues and adjusted EBITDA for FY 2022. Revenue rose organically by 16.2%,
driven by all divisions.Adjusted EBITDA grew organically by 10.2%. "In 2022,
Gerresheimer has proven that it is a profitable growth company, accelerating
growth across all businesses. We have exceeded our targets, while steering
Gerresheimer successfully through a dynamic environment. Our strategic
investments from recent years are paying off, resulting in significantly higher
growth rates and returns. We will continue to leverage business opportunities
and to accelerate our profitable growth path", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of
Gerresheimer AG. "Following a strong close to 2022, we have made a good start to
2023. Our order books are at record levels, and we expect continued double-digit
growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, while further improving margins", he
added.
Fourth quarter revenues amounted to EUR 529m, representing organic growth of
15.9%. Both divisions, Plastics & Devices and Primary Packaging Glass,
contributed to this success. With 21.2%, Q4 2022 delivered the strongest
adjusted EBITDA margin of the year and adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 95m in
Q4 2021 by EUR 17m to EUR 112m, representing currency adjusted organic growth of
11.9%.Free cash flow before M&A activities in the fourth quarter was
particularly strong at EUR 79m, after EUR 63m in Q4 of 2021.
Plastics & Devices Division revenues grew organically by 13.8% in Q4, while for
FY 2022 revenues grew organically by 12.3%, driven by strong demand for plastic
packaging solutions, inhalers and pens. Adjusted EBITDA increased organically by
15.2% in Q4 and by 8.8% for FY 2022, amounting to EUR 81m in Q4 and EUR 232m for
FY 2022.
The Primary Packaging Glass Division grew revenues organically by 18.1% in Q4
and delivered organic revenue growth of 20.8% for FY 2022. This excellent
performance was driven by continued strong demand for glass containments as well
as High Value Solutions such as Gx® Elite Glass and Gx® RTF vials. Adjusted
