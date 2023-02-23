Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Duesseldorf (ots) -- Consistent execution of strategy and strong fourth quarter performance hasresulted in organic revenue growth of 16.2% for FY 2022- Organic growth in adjusted EBITDA of 10.2% for FY 2022, ahead of guidance- Q4 2022 delivered double-digit organic growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA- Good start to 2023, remaining on course for further profitable double-digitorganic growthGerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drugdelivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reports double digit growthin revenues and adjusted EBITDA for FY 2022. Revenue rose organically by 16.2%,driven by all divisions.Adjusted EBITDA grew organically by 10.2%. "In 2022,Gerresheimer has proven that it is a profitable growth company, acceleratinggrowth across all businesses. We have exceeded our targets, while steeringGerresheimer successfully through a dynamic environment. Our strategicinvestments from recent years are paying off, resulting in significantly highergrowth rates and returns. We will continue to leverage business opportunitiesand to accelerate our profitable growth path", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO ofGerresheimer AG. "Following a strong close to 2022, we have made a good start to2023. Our order books are at record levels, and we expect continued double-digitgrowth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, while further improving margins", headded.Fourth quarter revenues amounted to EUR 529m, representing organic growth of15.9%. Both divisions, Plastics & Devices and Primary Packaging Glass,contributed to this success. With 21.2%, Q4 2022 delivered the strongestadjusted EBITDA margin of the year and adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 95m inQ4 2021 by EUR 17m to EUR 112m, representing currency adjusted organic growth of11.9%.Free cash flow before M&A activities in the fourth quarter wasparticularly strong at EUR 79m, after EUR 63m in Q4 of 2021.Plastics & Devices Division revenues grew organically by 13.8% in Q4, while forFY 2022 revenues grew organically by 12.3%, driven by strong demand for plasticpackaging solutions, inhalers and pens. Adjusted EBITDA increased organically by15.2% in Q4 and by 8.8% for FY 2022, amounting to EUR 81m in Q4 and EUR 232m forFY 2022.The Primary Packaging Glass Division grew revenues organically by 18.1% in Q4and delivered organic revenue growth of 20.8% for FY 2022. This excellentperformance was driven by continued strong demand for glass containments as wellas High Value Solutions such as Gx® Elite Glass and Gx® RTF vials. Adjusted