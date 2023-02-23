checkAd

DSM And Firmenich Have Obtained Competition Clearance from the European Commission

Kaiseraugst, Switzerland, Heerlen, Netherlands and Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) -
This is a joint press release by Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM), Firmenich
International SA (Firmenich) and Danube AG, to be renamed DSM-Firmenich AG (the
Company) in connection with the voluntary public exchange offer by the Company
for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of DSM
(each such share, a DSM Ordinary Share) (the Exchange Offer)), pursuant to
Section 4, paragraph 3 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit
openbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree). The Exchange Offer is not being made, and
the DSM Ordinary Shares will not be accepted for purchase from or on behalf of
any holder of DSM Ordinary Shares (a DSM Shareholder), in any jurisdiction in
which the making of the Exchange Offer or acceptance thereof would not be in
compliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction
or would require any registration, approval or filing with any regulatory
authority not expressly contemplated by the terms of the offering circular in
relation to the Exchange Offer dated 22 November 2022 (the Offering Circular).

DSM and Firmenich jointly announce that they have obtained the unconditional
competition clearance from the European Commission on 22 February 2023. This
follows the unconditional competition clearance of China's State Administration
for Market Regulation (SAMR) received on 16 February 2023. Consequently,
competition clearance has been obtained in nine out of the ten jurisdictions
required to satisfy the offer condition relating to competition clearances.1

The last competition clearance that is pending is the Indian competition
clearance. We continue to work constructively with the Competition Commission of
India (CCI). We will make a public announcement once the Indian competition
clearance has been obtained. The acceptance period will be extended until two
weeks after that announcement, but no later than 17:40 hours CET on 11 April
2023.2

1 Reference is made to paragraph 14.13, subparagraph (b) of the Offering
Circular.

2 Pursuant to an exemption ( ontheffing ) granted by the Netherlands Authority
for the Financial Markets on 20 January 2023.

Acceptance of the Exchange Offer by DSM Shareholders

Acceptance by DSM Shareholders through Admitted Institutions

DSM Shareholders who hold their DSM Ordinary Shares through an institution
admitted to Euronext Amsterdam and/or Euroclear Nederland ( aangesloten
instelling ) (an Admitted Institution ) must make their acceptance known through
their bank or stockbroker no later than 17:40 hours CET on the Acceptance
Closing Date. The custodian, bank or stockbroker may set an earlier deadline for
