DSM And Firmenich Have Obtained Competition Clearance from the European Commission

Kaiseraugst, Switzerland, Heerlen, Netherlands and Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) -This is a joint press release by Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM), FirmenichInternational SA (Firmenich) and Danube AG, to be renamed DSM-Firmenich AG (theCompany) in connection with the voluntary public exchange offer by the Companyfor all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of DSM(each such share, a DSM Ordinary Share) (the Exchange Offer)), pursuant toSection 4, paragraph 3 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluitopenbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree). The Exchange Offer is not being made, andthe DSM Ordinary Shares will not be accepted for purchase from or on behalf ofany holder of DSM Ordinary Shares (a DSM Shareholder), in any jurisdiction inwhich the making of the Exchange Offer or acceptance thereof would not be incompliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdictionor would require any registration, approval or filing with any regulatoryauthority not expressly contemplated by the terms of the offering circular inrelation to the Exchange Offer dated 22 November 2022 (the Offering Circular).DSM and Firmenich jointly announce that they have obtained the unconditionalcompetition clearance from the European Commission on 22 February 2023. Thisfollows the unconditional competition clearance of China's State Administrationfor Market Regulation (SAMR) received on 16 February 2023. Consequently,competition clearance has been obtained in nine out of the ten jurisdictionsrequired to satisfy the offer condition relating to competition clearances.1The last competition clearance that is pending is the Indian competitionclearance. We continue to work constructively with the Competition Commission ofIndia (CCI). We will make a public announcement once the Indian competitionclearance has been obtained. The acceptance period will be extended until twoweeks after that announcement, but no later than 17:40 hours CET on 11 April2023.21 Reference is made to paragraph 14.13, subparagraph (b) of the OfferingCircular.2 Pursuant to an exemption ( ontheffing ) granted by the Netherlands Authorityfor the Financial Markets on 20 January 2023.Acceptance of the Exchange Offer by DSM ShareholdersAcceptance by DSM Shareholders through Admitted InstitutionsDSM Shareholders who hold their DSM Ordinary Shares through an institutionadmitted to Euronext Amsterdam and/or Euroclear Nederland ( aangesloteninstelling ) (an Admitted Institution ) must make their acceptance known throughtheir bank or stockbroker no later than 17:40 hours CET on the AcceptanceClosing Date. The custodian, bank or stockbroker may set an earlier deadline for