Infosys Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate Industry Adoption of Cloud

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Cobalt and Microsoft Cloud solutions
will help businesses uncover value and accelerate enterprise cloud
transformation

Infosys (https://nam06.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.i
nfosys.com%2Fen.html&data=05%7C01%7Csesiddiqui%40microsoft.com%7C1cfb6e041be54e6
b623008db0ad65954%7C72f988bf86f141af91ab2d7cd011db47%7C1%7C0%7C63811568808468480
0%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLC
JXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=VxyQcvQJP5tEHcjOT0oMnb0L8%2FnLeCuj86G111szH80
%3D&reserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it will
expand its collaboration with Microsoft (https://nam06.safelinks.protection.outl
ook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-in&data=05%7C01%7Csesiddiqui%4
0microsoft.com%7C1cfb6e041be54e6b623008db0ad65954%7C72f988bf86f141af91ab2d7cd011
db47%7C1%7C0%7C638115688084684800%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLC
JQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=w7BFGow1ZcuMi
VzPBFX16hJ5L19L%2B1KkU5Jgt1yJq60%3D&reserved=0) , to help accelerate enterprise
cloud transformation journeys worldwide. According to the Infosys Cloud Radar (h
ttps://nam06.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infosys.com
%2Fservices%2Fcloud-cobalt%2Finsights%2Fcloud-radar-2021.html&data=05%7C01%7Cses
iddiqui%40microsoft.com%7C1cfb6e041be54e6b623008db0ad65954%7C72f988bf86f141af91a
b2d7cd011db47%7C1%7C0%7C638115688084684800%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wL
jAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=XTTS
Bxv2RQWEOpxdeqWp6s%2BFv79qAjV8sZfG%2BbAfpeQ%3D&reserved=0) , enterprises can add
up to $414 billion in net new profits, annually, through effective cloud
adoption. The report also calculated that adopting cloud improved speed to
market and the ability to discover new revenue streams and resulted in increased
profit growth by up to 11.2 percent YoY. The extended strategic collaboration
between Infosys and Microsoft will greatly benefit enterprises by bringing them
the best of Infosys Cobalt (https://nam06.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infosys.com%2Fservices%2Fcloud-cobalt.html&data=05%7C01%7Csesi
ddiqui%40microsoft.com%7C1cfb6e041be54e6b623008db0ad65954%7C72f988bf86f141af91ab
2d7cd011db47%7C1%7C0%7C638115688084684800%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLj
AwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=zQ4Za
Q9%2F%2BNiq0dR1QneSy83a2VTttc0FbfXUopbnr%2Bc%3D&reserved=0) cloud offerings and
