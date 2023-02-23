Infosys Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate Industry Adoption of Cloud
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Cobalt and Microsoft Cloud solutions
will help businesses uncover value and accelerate enterprise cloud
transformation
will help businesses uncover value and accelerate enterprise cloud
transformation
%3D&reserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it will
, to help accelerate enterprise cloud transformation journeys worldwide. According to the Infosys Cloud Radar
Bxv2RQWEOpxdeqWp6s%2BFv79qAjV8sZfG%2BbAfpeQ%3D&reserved=0) , enterprises can add
up to $414 billion in net new profits, annually, through effective cloud
adoption. The report also calculated that adopting cloud improved speed to
market and the ability to discover new revenue streams and resulted in increased
profit growth by up to 11.2 percent YoY. The extended strategic collaboration
between Infosys and Microsoft will greatly benefit enterprises by bringing them
cloud offerings and
