"Facts against fakes" New website tackles internet disinformation (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - A new fact-checking platform on the internet makes it easier for
citizens to identify false claims and disinformation campaigns on the web. Under
the title "Facts against Fakes," fact-checking organizations from Germany and
Austria offer up-to-date articles on false information currently being
circulated on the internet. This creates the largest freely-accessible archive
of fact checks in the German language. In addition, the site provides learning
opportunities to promote media literacy among citizens, as well as many research
articles. The new platform can be accessed under Fakten-gegen-Fakes.de and
Gadmo.de or Gadmo.eu.
The project brings together the largest grouping of fact-checking teams and
research units in German-speaking countries under the heading of the
German-Austrian Digital Media Observatory (GADMO). Its goal is the coordinated
fight against dis- and misinformation. For the first time, the leading
fact-checking organizations in Germany and Austria are working together:
Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), Agence France Press (AFP), Austria Presse Agentur
(APA) and the independent research network Correctiv. The fact-checkers
cooperate with experts from TU Dortmund University and the AIT Austrian
Institute Of Technology. The Athens Technology Center is the partner in charge
of all the technological aspects of the project. GADMO is funded by the EU
Commission for an initial two and a half years.
GADMO pursues among others the following goals:
- Makes fact checks more accessible to the public and assembles them in a
unified repository.
- Identifies disinformation campaigns and investigates them scientifically.
- Promotes media literacy in Austria and Germany.
This German-Austrian cooperation will be part of the European Digital Media
Observatory's network (EDMO). This EU-funded, independent coordinating body was
launched in 2020 and aims to unite the forces of fact-checkers, researchers and
other experts from all over Europe in the fight against disinformation.
Including GADMO, the network now consists of nine regional centres active in 17
European countries. Further centres will be launched by the beginning of 2023.
The project partners will be able to collaborate and conduct joint research
across Europe using a common online platform. The EDMO working groups also
include social media platforms to promote exchange.
More information on: https://edmo.eu/
About dpa:
The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. The organisation supplies media outlets,
businesses and other organizations with editorial content, including text,
photos, videos, graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency,
dpa reports in seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some
150 locations in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders consist of around 170
German media companies. Staff work according to the principles outlined in the
dpa statute: independently of ideologies, commercial interests and governments.
The central editing desk, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in
Berlin. The management team is led by CEO Peter Kropsch and based in Hamburg.
The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg).
Internet: http://www.dpa.com/ (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)
Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media
Contact:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
pressestelle@dpa.com
Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of
the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union
or European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HADEA). Neither the European
Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them."
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/5448338
OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
