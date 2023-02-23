"Facts against fakes" New website tackles internet disinformation (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - A new fact-checking platform on the internet makes it easier for

citizens to identify false claims and disinformation campaigns on the web. Under

the title "Facts against Fakes," fact-checking organizations from Germany and

Austria offer up-to-date articles on false information currently being

circulated on the internet. This creates the largest freely-accessible archive

of fact checks in the German language. In addition, the site provides learning

opportunities to promote media literacy among citizens, as well as many research

articles. The new platform can be accessed under Fakten-gegen-Fakes.de and

Gadmo.de or Gadmo.eu.



The project brings together the largest grouping of fact-checking teams and

research units in German-speaking countries under the heading of the

German-Austrian Digital Media Observatory (GADMO). Its goal is the coordinated

fight against dis- and misinformation. For the first time, the leading

fact-checking organizations in Germany and Austria are working together:

Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), Agence France Press (AFP), Austria Presse Agentur

(APA) and the independent research network Correctiv. The fact-checkers

cooperate with experts from TU Dortmund University and the AIT Austrian

Institute Of Technology. The Athens Technology Center is the partner in charge

of all the technological aspects of the project. GADMO is funded by the EU

Commission for an initial two and a half years.



