checkAd

"Facts against fakes" New website tackles internet disinformation (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - A new fact-checking platform on the internet makes it easier for
citizens to identify false claims and disinformation campaigns on the web. Under
the title "Facts against Fakes," fact-checking organizations from Germany and
Austria offer up-to-date articles on false information currently being
circulated on the internet. This creates the largest freely-accessible archive
of fact checks in the German language. In addition, the site provides learning
opportunities to promote media literacy among citizens, as well as many research
articles. The new platform can be accessed under Fakten-gegen-Fakes.de and
Gadmo.de or Gadmo.eu.

The project brings together the largest grouping of fact-checking teams and
research units in German-speaking countries under the heading of the
German-Austrian Digital Media Observatory (GADMO). Its goal is the coordinated
fight against dis- and misinformation. For the first time, the leading
fact-checking organizations in Germany and Austria are working together:
Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), Agence France Press (AFP), Austria Presse Agentur
(APA) and the independent research network Correctiv. The fact-checkers
cooperate with experts from TU Dortmund University and the AIT Austrian
Institute Of Technology. The Athens Technology Center is the partner in charge
of all the technological aspects of the project. GADMO is funded by the EU
Commission for an initial two and a half years.

GADMO pursues among others the following goals:

- Makes fact checks more accessible to the public and assembles them in a
unified repository.

- Identifies disinformation campaigns and investigates them scientifically.

- Promotes media literacy in Austria and Germany.

This German-Austrian cooperation will be part of the European Digital Media
Observatory's network (EDMO). This EU-funded, independent coordinating body was
launched in 2020 and aims to unite the forces of fact-checkers, researchers and
other experts from all over Europe in the fight against disinformation.
Including GADMO, the network now consists of nine regional centres active in 17
European countries. Further centres will be launched by the beginning of 2023.
The project partners will be able to collaborate and conduct joint research
across Europe using a common online platform. The EDMO working groups also
include social media platforms to promote exchange.

More information on: https://edmo.eu/

About dpa:

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. The organisation supplies media outlets,
businesses and other organizations with editorial content, including text,
photos, videos, graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency,
dpa reports in seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some
150 locations in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders consist of around 170
German media companies. Staff work according to the principles outlined in the
dpa statute: independently of ideologies, commercial interests and governments.
The central editing desk, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in
Berlin. The management team is led by CEO Peter Kropsch and based in Hamburg.
The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg).

Internet: http://www.dpa.com/ (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)

Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media

Contact:

German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
pressestelle@dpa.com

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of
the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union
or European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HADEA). Neither the European
Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them."

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/5448338
OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  65   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

"Facts against fakes" New website tackles internet disinformation (FOTO) A new fact-checking platform on the internet makes it easier for citizens to identify false claims and disinformation campaigns on the web. Under the title "Facts against Fakes," fact-checking organizations from Germany and Austria offer up-to-date …

Nachrichten des Autors

PAYBACK erhält "Deutschen Kunden-Award" (FOTO)
248 Leser
Kanaren/Balearen: Wird der Immobilienverkauf an Ausländer eingeschränkt?
232 Leser
Skoda Auto: Kamerasystem ,Magic Eye' erkennt frühzeitig Wartungsbedarf an der Fertigungslinie (FOTO)
204 Leser
Starhund der Netflix-Serie Gunther's Millions kauft Nicolas Cages Privatinsel auf den Bahamas ...
192 Leser
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services hat erfolgreich eine hochfunktionale anzestrale RNA-Ligase entwickelt
192 Leser
Cyberbit arbeitet mit Deloitte ECC zusammen, um die Cyber-Einsatzfähigkeit mit Schwerpunkt auf ...
172 Leser
New study from Waltham Petcare Science Institute, part of Mars Petcare, shows cannabidiol (CBD) is ...
160 Leser
Zehnmal aufs Treppchen: American Express räumt bei den Deutschen Bonus Awards ab
160 Leser
Hisense ist weltweit die Nummer 2 bei TV-Lieferungen im Jahr 2022
156 Leser
Neue Kulturanalyseplattform liefert Diagnosen zu Führung, Sicherheit, Nachhaltigkeit und ...
152 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
856 Leser
300 neue Franchise-Verträge bis 2027: Mrs.Sporty bietet neue Gründungschancen mit optimiertem Business-Konzept (FOTO)
624 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
612 Leser
ReNew gilt laut Refinitiv als eines der weltweit besten Unternehmen für ESG-Leistungen
572 Leser
Reiselust trotz Inflation: Günstig Verreisen, Trends und Ziele / Datenerhebung des Ferienhaus-Portals Holidu (FOTO)
544 Leser
Exporte in Nicht-EU-Staaten im Januar 2023: voraussichtlich +0,2 % zum Dezember 2022
444 Leser
80 % der Bevölkerung sprechen zu Hause ausschließlich Deutsch
440 Leser
Atradius: Der Lebensmittelsektor profitiert nicht von den hohen Preisen, er steht unter Druck
416 Leser
Lamy macht sich stark für die Handschrift / Vom 7. bis 11. März ist Lamy wieder auf der ...
412 Leser
3 Highlights des Huawei's Green Intelligent OptiX Network werden auf dem MWC 2023 enthüllt
404 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1176 Leser
brighter AI erhält Investment von der Deutschen Bahn (FOTO)
1020 Leser
Premiere bei ALDI SÜD: Frischetheke enthält ausschließlich Wurst aus Haltungsform 4 (FOTO)
980 Leser
SHAMIR OPTICS WÄHLT NU4000 VON INUITIVE ALS ANTRIEB FÜR SEIN DIGITALES MESSGERÄT DER ...
928 Leser
9,3 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im Jahr 2022
924 Leser
IFCO erreicht Meilenstein von 2 Milliarden Mehrwegverpackungen und ermöglicht ...
856 Leser
ReadyWise in Europa bei Amazon verfügbar
832 Leser
Pressemitteilung "Verbraucherpreisindex, vorläufige Ergebnisse, Januar 2023" des ...
800 Leser
LexisNexis Risk Solutions ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Identity Verification ...
784 Leser
Neuprodukt in der Tiefkühltruhe: EDEKA-Verbund führt exklusiv "Baywatch Berlin"-Pizza ein (FOTO)
760 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8643 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7842 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6572 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
6411 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5363 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4600 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4560 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4038 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3905 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser