Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - Skyrocketing prices for electricity and fossil energycarriers, the climate protection debate and - not least - sustainability: Allthese aspects are fueling the demand for photovoltaic installations byagricultural operations. On top of that, regulatory improvements, such as thescrapping of the EEG levy in Germany, are deepening the interest of farmers indecentralized photovoltaic installations. Intersolar Europe and theFrench-German Office for Energy Transition (DFBEW) will be giving a free webinaron Agrivoltaics in Germany and France: Potentials and Challenges(https://www.intersolar.de/webinars/agrivoltaics-in-germany-and-france?lang=en)on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 11am-noon. Participants will learn aboutsynergies, economic benefits as well as the social and ecological effects ofagrivoltaics.Agricultural PV (Agrivoltaics) is a trend in the energy industry that describesthe merger of farming and energy generation using photovoltaic installations.Large-scale photovoltaic (PV) installations generate electricity at afinancially relevant scale. In these times of energy and resource crisis,becoming involved in the energy industry can offer attractive options toagricultural operations in Germany, France, and Europe in general. The optionsinclude autonomous electricity and energy supply, significantly lower costs andnew business models based on power grid feed-in. However, becoming a producer ofrenewable energy requires financial, technical and administrative know-how.EEG reform creates new potentialUntil July of 2022, the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) provided for a levyfor producers of solar power, the so-called EEG levy, which applied to allphotovoltaic installations except installations for self consumption whoseoutput was below 30 kilowatts (kW). In 2022, the levy was 3.72 Euro cents perkilowatt hour (EURct/kWh). Any installations for self consumption with an outputabove this level were subject to a 40 percent levy. As a result, many farmersonly installed PV systems below 30 kW, even though their electricity consumptionfor the ventilation of stables, milk cooling, milking robots and waterpurification systems as well as electric vehicle far exceeded this volume. Nowthat the EEG levy has been eliminated, it is worth investing in photovoltaics orexpanding existing systems and storage devices.Without the EEG levy, switching larger photovoltaic installations to selfconsumption is also becoming more attractive. It can make sense for farmers touse excess solar power for electrical heating (power-to-heat). In view of thehigh heating costs, it is often lucrative even if electrical heating rods are