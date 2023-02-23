AGRIVOLTAICS MORE SUSTAINABILITY AND COST EFFICIENCY FOR AGRICULTURE
Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - Skyrocketing prices for electricity and fossil energy
carriers, the climate protection debate and - not least - sustainability: All
these aspects are fueling the demand for photovoltaic installations by
agricultural operations. On top of that, regulatory improvements, such as the
scrapping of the EEG levy in Germany, are deepening the interest of farmers in
decentralized photovoltaic installations. Intersolar Europe and the
French-German Office for Energy Transition (DFBEW) will be giving a free webinar
on Agrivoltaics in Germany and France: Potentials and Challenges
(https://www.intersolar.de/webinars/agrivoltaics-in-germany-and-france?lang=en)
on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 11am-noon. Participants will learn about
synergies, economic benefits as well as the social and ecological effects of
agrivoltaics.
Agricultural PV (Agrivoltaics) is a trend in the energy industry that describes
the merger of farming and energy generation using photovoltaic installations.
Large-scale photovoltaic (PV) installations generate electricity at a
financially relevant scale. In these times of energy and resource crisis,
becoming involved in the energy industry can offer attractive options to
agricultural operations in Germany, France, and Europe in general. The options
include autonomous electricity and energy supply, significantly lower costs and
new business models based on power grid feed-in. However, becoming a producer of
renewable energy requires financial, technical and administrative know-how.
EEG reform creates new potential
Until July of 2022, the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) provided for a levy
for producers of solar power, the so-called EEG levy, which applied to all
photovoltaic installations except installations for self consumption whose
output was below 30 kilowatts (kW). In 2022, the levy was 3.72 Euro cents per
kilowatt hour (EURct/kWh). Any installations for self consumption with an output
above this level were subject to a 40 percent levy. As a result, many farmers
only installed PV systems below 30 kW, even though their electricity consumption
for the ventilation of stables, milk cooling, milking robots and water
purification systems as well as electric vehicle far exceeded this volume. Now
that the EEG levy has been eliminated, it is worth investing in photovoltaics or
expanding existing systems and storage devices.
Without the EEG levy, switching larger photovoltaic installations to self
consumption is also becoming more attractive. It can make sense for farmers to
use excess solar power for electrical heating (power-to-heat). In view of the
high heating costs, it is often lucrative even if electrical heating rods are
