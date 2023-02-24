checkAd
Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Buy
Original-Research Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd

Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd
ISIN: AU000000ASP3

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 0.10 AUD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

XaaS powerhouse in the making. 64% Gross Profit Margin. Record FY2022 results.
 
FY net results impacted by one-time event. The company has posted their highest EBITDA results with 2.1M AUD but ended the financial year with a net loss of (0.31M AUD) due to a 700k write-off of the Blue Horseshoe investment.
 
Strong cash position. The company has over AUD 6.6M cash on hand.  
High gross margin maintained. The company has maintained a 64% gross margin for the FY 2022 compared to 65% for FY 2021.
 
Stronger EBITDA margin. The company increased their EBITDA margin from 10% for the FY2021 to 12% for the FY2022.
 
Increase in recurring revenues. Aspermont grew their recurring revenues base from 70% to 75% YoY for 2022.
 
Continued growth. The company is growing at a double-digit rate across the XaaS KPIs board. Most importantly, their subscribers' ARPU has increased by 28% to a record $1538.
 
Delivering on promises:  The company has exceeded all their FY2022 guidance.
 
25 consecutive quarters of growth. The CaaS model is still growing, such as total revenues and earnings.
 
Based on our DCF model, with an updated market risk premium, we reviewed our price target to 0.10 AUD / 0.07 EUR (previously: 0.11 AUD / 0.08 EUR) per share.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26465.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date and time of completion of this research: 24.02.2023 11:00 Date and time of first distribution: 24.02.2023 12:00 Target price valid until: max. 31.12.2023

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Die Aspermont Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 0,013EUR gehandelt.


Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC


Wertpapier


Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd ISIN: AU000000ASP3 Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno) Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 0.10 AUD Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

