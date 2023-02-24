The Mika Häkkinen Experience Puts Fans In Pole Position With VELO

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Imagine interviewing a two-time Formula 1 worldchampion one-on-one; well now you can! VELO, in partnership with The McLarenFormula 1 Team, are giving fans around the world the ultimate power to ask MikaHäkkinen their burning questions - marking the first time that fans can interactwith a Formula 1 great through conversational technology. To experience thismotorsport milestone first hand, simply head over to People's Paddock(https://velopeoplespaddock.com/) , an online hub providing F1 experiencesdesigned to drive deeper fan engagement in the world of motorsport.For years, fans have wanted to get closer to the action; to ask the crucial racequestions, to get behind the scenes, to speak to a driver one-on-one. Now,through conversational technology, VELO has made it possible to open up theexclusivity of the Paddock, giving fans the power, to take control and getbehind the helmet. Through the launch of the Mika Häkkinen led experience, VELOand The McLaren F1 Team are giving fans an experience like never before. Thisisn't a digital version of Mika; it really is the two-time world champion, inthe hot seat and ready to answer questions! Whether fans want to know Mika'sbiggest accomplishment in his racing career or how he thinks the upcoming racingseason will compare to previous ones, racing enthusiasts can become their own F1journalist by typing or asking Mika a question.Mika Häkkinen has been brought to fans by In The Room (https://intheroom.global/?gclid=Cj0KCQiA54KfBhCKARIsAJzSrdr2-EYf6Pur7_wlSMSmO7rhLx9RFuW086gqmHTDVLVkSYwuQWvNHJ0aAkKJEALw_wcB) , who specialises in Conversational Media that spotlights aperson of note with expert knowledge, offering them the opportunity to imparttheir wisdom from lived experiences. Through this technology fans can divedeeper into the world they love, resulting in hyper-personalised experiencesthat allow them to engage in a whole new way. Compared to synthetic avatars,this technology blends authentic video content with machine learning and naturallanguage processing to produce a personalised interactive video experience forevery fan. Using hours of video content and almost 100 questions where Mikatalks about his Formula 1 career and his time with The McLaren Formula 1 Team,the technology offers interviewers an authentic insight into Mika's world.Mika Häkkinen, two-time Formula 1 world champion with The McLaren F1 Team,comments: "Fans have played a huge role in my driving career; I'm sure all