The Mika Häkkinen Experience Puts Fans In Pole Position With VELO
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Imagine interviewing a two-time Formula 1 world
champion one-on-one; well now you can! VELO, in partnership with The McLaren
Formula 1 Team, are giving fans around the world the ultimate power to ask Mika
Häkkinen their burning questions - marking the first time that fans can interact
with a Formula 1 great through conversational technology. To experience this
motorsport milestone first hand, simply head over to People's Paddock
(https://velopeoplespaddock.com/) , an online hub providing F1 experiences
designed to drive deeper fan engagement in the world of motorsport.
For years, fans have wanted to get closer to the action; to ask the crucial race
questions, to get behind the scenes, to speak to a driver one-on-one. Now,
through conversational technology, VELO has made it possible to open up the
exclusivity of the Paddock, giving fans the power, to take control and get
behind the helmet. Through the launch of the Mika Häkkinen led experience, VELO
and The McLaren F1 Team are giving fans an experience like never before. This
isn't a digital version of Mika; it really is the two-time world champion, in
the hot seat and ready to answer questions! Whether fans want to know Mika's
biggest accomplishment in his racing career or how he thinks the upcoming racing
season will compare to previous ones, racing enthusiasts can become their own F1
journalist by typing or asking Mika a question.
Mika Häkkinen has been brought to fans by In The Room (https://intheroom.global/
?gclid=Cj0KCQiA54KfBhCKARIsAJzSrdr2-EYf6Pur7_wlSMSmO7rhLx9RFuW086gqmHTDVLVkSYwuQ
WvNHJ0aAkKJEALw_wcB) , who specialises in Conversational Media that spotlights a
person of note with expert knowledge, offering them the opportunity to impart
their wisdom from lived experiences. Through this technology fans can dive
deeper into the world they love, resulting in hyper-personalised experiences
that allow them to engage in a whole new way. Compared to synthetic avatars,
this technology blends authentic video content with machine learning and natural
language processing to produce a personalised interactive video experience for
every fan. Using hours of video content and almost 100 questions where Mika
talks about his Formula 1 career and his time with The McLaren Formula 1 Team,
the technology offers interviewers an authentic insight into Mika's world.
Mika Häkkinen, two-time Formula 1 world champion with The McLaren F1 Team,
comments: "Fans have played a huge role in my driving career; I'm sure all
