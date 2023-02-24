Servier receives a positive CHMP opinion for Tibsovo® in IDH1-mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) patients

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) -



- in combination with azacitidine, for the treatment of adult patients withnewly diagnosed IDH1-mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia and not eligible forstandard induction chemotherapy,- in monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced ormetastatic IDH1-mutated Cholangiocarcinoma, previously treated by at least oneprior line of systemic therapy.Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice President R&D of Servier, said: "The positiveCHMP opinion is a further step towards the availability, in the European Union,of Tibsovo® which is the first IDH1 inhibitor to be recommended for approval inEurope for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Cholangiocarcinoma for whomtherapeutic options are very limited. Tibsovo® is an illustration of the Group'stransformation and commitment in oncology which focuses its research onhard-to-treat cancers with the development of targeted therapies being apromising path for patients."The positive CHMP opinion is based on clinical data from the AGILE (AML) andClarIDHy (CCA) studies.The CHMP's positive opinion on Tibsovo® in IDH1 mutated AML and CCA patientswill be referred to the European Commission (EC) which will deliver a finaldecision in the coming months. The decision will be applicable to all 27 EUmember states plus Iceland, Norway, Northern Ireland and Liechtenstein.