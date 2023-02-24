checkAd

Servier receives a positive CHMP opinion for Tibsovo® in IDH1-mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) patients

Paris

- Tibsovo® (ivosidenib tablets) is the first IDH1 inhibitor recommended for
approval in Europe
- The positive CHMP opinion is based on clinical data from the AGILE (in AML)
and ClarIDHy (in CCA) studies

Servier, a global pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting a marketing
authorization for Tibsovo® (ivosidenib tablets) - an inhibitor of the mutated
isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) enzyme - for two indications:

- in combination with azacitidine, for the treatment of adult patients with
newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia and not eligible for
standard induction chemotherapy,
- in monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or
metastatic IDH1-mutated Cholangiocarcinoma, previously treated by at least one
prior line of systemic therapy.

Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice President R&D of Servier, said: "The positive
CHMP opinion is a further step towards the availability, in the European Union,
of Tibsovo® which is the first IDH1 inhibitor to be recommended for approval in
Europe for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Cholangiocarcinoma for whom
therapeutic options are very limited. Tibsovo® is an illustration of the Group's
transformation and commitment in oncology which focuses its research on
hard-to-treat cancers with the development of targeted therapies being a
promising path for patients."

The positive CHMP opinion is based on clinical data from the AGILE (AML) and
ClarIDHy (CCA) studies.

The CHMP's positive opinion on Tibsovo® in IDH1 mutated AML and CCA patients
will be referred to the European Commission (EC) which will deliver a final
decision in the coming months. The decision will be applicable to all 27 EU
member states plus Iceland, Norway, Northern Ireland and Liechtenstein.





Contact: presse@servier.com





Contact:

Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 40 21







    

