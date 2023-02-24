Nomios Group expands in Southern Europe with the leading Italian Cybersecurity expert Aditinet

Zoeterwoude, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Nomios Group, a leading European

provider of cybersecurity services and solutions, announced today that it has

completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Aditinet, a prominent

cybersecurity company in the Italian market. The acquisition strengthens Nomios'

European position as one of the leading cybersecurity service companies.



"This acquisition marks an important step in Nomios' continued growth and

success, and we see many benefits in terms of a shared vendor portfolio,

customer relationship, and service offerings. Not only does the acquisition of

Aditinet provide the Nomios Group with a significant expertise and strong

customer base in Italy, but it also allows us to add new services such as

ethical hacking to our portfolio" explained Sébastien Kher, CEO of Nomios Group.



