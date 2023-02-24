Masdar Makes Strategic Investment in One of the World's Largest Geothermal Players, Growing Clean Energy Portfolio
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Investment in Indonesian-based Pertamina Geothermal Energy marks Masdar's
entry into geothermal energy
- Increases Masdar's footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and gives company
access to second-largest geothermal market in the world
- Geothermal is a stable, dispatchable, clean renewable resource, which helps to
balance intermittency of wind and solar
Masdar, a global clean energy powerhouse, is entering the geothermal energy
sector, through a strategic investment in Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE), one
of the world's largest geothermal players.
- Investment in Indonesian-based Pertamina Geothermal Energy marks Masdar's
entry into geothermal energy
- Increases Masdar's footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and gives company
access to second-largest geothermal market in the world
- Geothermal is a stable, dispatchable, clean renewable resource, which helps to
balance intermittency of wind and solar
Masdar, a global clean energy powerhouse, is entering the geothermal energy
sector, through a strategic investment in Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE), one
of the world's largest geothermal players.
The investment marks Masdar's entry into geothermal energy, in the
second-largest geothermal market in the world.
HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and
Chairman, Masdar, said, "Achieving the 1.5C target set out in the Paris Accords
will require humanity to leverage all sources of low-carbon energy, including
sources that are currently under-utilized, like geothermal. Through its
investment in PGE, Masdar is demonstrating its continuing commitment to
Indonesia's energy transition and its support of one of the major focus areas of
the upcoming COP28, which is to provide practical energy security solutions
while reducing emissions."
Ahmad Yuniarto, Chief Executive Officer, PGE, said, "We look forward to working
with Masdar in the areas which complement and grow further our capabilities to
be a world class green energy company, with the largest geothermal capacity
globally. We endeavor to develop 600 megawatts (MW) in additional installed
capacity over the next five years to support Indonesia's renewable energy mix."
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said, "Masdar's
strategic investment in PGE will complement our already strong footprint in
Indonesia, the world's second largest geothermal market. We are especially
excited to add geothermal energy to our clean energy portfolio, a clean energy
source that can deliver dispatchable power 24 hours a day, which further
underscores our position as a global leader in delivering clean energy solutions
that help drive the global energy transition."
Indonesia has a goal of increasing its installed geothermal capacity from 2.8
gigawatts (GW) in 2022 to 6.2 GW by 2030. The Government is targeting net-zero
emissions by 2060 and having renewables provide 23 percent of the energy mix by
2023.
PGE has been operating geothermal facilities in Indonesia for the last 40 years,
with a portfolio capacity exceeding 1.87 GW.
second-largest geothermal market in the world.
HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and
Chairman, Masdar, said, "Achieving the 1.5C target set out in the Paris Accords
will require humanity to leverage all sources of low-carbon energy, including
sources that are currently under-utilized, like geothermal. Through its
investment in PGE, Masdar is demonstrating its continuing commitment to
Indonesia's energy transition and its support of one of the major focus areas of
the upcoming COP28, which is to provide practical energy security solutions
while reducing emissions."
Ahmad Yuniarto, Chief Executive Officer, PGE, said, "We look forward to working
with Masdar in the areas which complement and grow further our capabilities to
be a world class green energy company, with the largest geothermal capacity
globally. We endeavor to develop 600 megawatts (MW) in additional installed
capacity over the next five years to support Indonesia's renewable energy mix."
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said, "Masdar's
strategic investment in PGE will complement our already strong footprint in
Indonesia, the world's second largest geothermal market. We are especially
excited to add geothermal energy to our clean energy portfolio, a clean energy
source that can deliver dispatchable power 24 hours a day, which further
underscores our position as a global leader in delivering clean energy solutions
that help drive the global energy transition."
Indonesia has a goal of increasing its installed geothermal capacity from 2.8
gigawatts (GW) in 2022 to 6.2 GW by 2030. The Government is targeting net-zero
emissions by 2060 and having renewables provide 23 percent of the energy mix by
2023.
PGE has been operating geothermal facilities in Indonesia for the last 40 years,
with a portfolio capacity exceeding 1.87 GW.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 101 | 0 |