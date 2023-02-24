Masdar Makes Strategic Investment in One of the World's Largest Geothermal Players, Growing Clean Energy Portfolio

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



Masdar, a global clean energy powerhouse, is entering the geothermal energy

sector, through a strategic investment in Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE), one

of the world's largest geothermal players.





The investment marks Masdar's entry into geothermal energy, in thesecond-largest geothermal market in the world.HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, andChairman, Masdar, said, "Achieving the 1.5C target set out in the Paris Accordswill require humanity to leverage all sources of low-carbon energy, includingsources that are currently under-utilized, like geothermal. Through itsinvestment in PGE, Masdar is demonstrating its continuing commitment toIndonesia's energy transition and its support of one of the major focus areas ofthe upcoming COP28, which is to provide practical energy security solutionswhile reducing emissions."Ahmad Yuniarto, Chief Executive Officer, PGE, said, "We look forward to workingwith Masdar in the areas which complement and grow further our capabilities tobe a world class green energy company, with the largest geothermal capacityglobally. We endeavor to develop 600 megawatts (MW) in additional installedcapacity over the next five years to support Indonesia's renewable energy mix."Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said, "Masdar'sstrategic investment in PGE will complement our already strong footprint inIndonesia, the world's second largest geothermal market. We are especiallyexcited to add geothermal energy to our clean energy portfolio, a clean energysource that can deliver dispatchable power 24 hours a day, which furtherunderscores our position as a global leader in delivering clean energy solutionsthat help drive the global energy transition."Indonesia has a goal of increasing its installed geothermal capacity from 2.8gigawatts (GW) in 2022 to 6.2 GW by 2030. The Government is targeting net-zeroemissions by 2060 and having renewables provide 23 percent of the energy mix by2023.PGE has been operating geothermal facilities in Indonesia for the last 40 years,with a portfolio capacity exceeding 1.87 GW.