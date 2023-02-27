Mobile Industry Deploys Open Network APIs and Prepares for New Era of Digital Services and Mobile Apps

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - The GSMA Open Gateway initiative will

provide federated access to global network capabilities for developers -

simplifying service delivery and enabling faster time to market



The GSMA today announces a new industry-wide initiative called GSMA Open

Gateway, a framework of universal network Application Programmable Interfaces

(APIs), designed to provide universal access to operator networks for

developers. Launched with the support of 21 mobile network operators, the move

represents a paradigm shift in the way the telecoms industry designs and

delivers services in an API economy world.





GSMA Open Gateway has already started to harmonise the industry around openAPIs, with many demonstrations available to see at MWC Barcelona 2023. Theseinclude an immersive concert experience from Axiata, using APIs for DeviceLocation, Carrier Billing and Authentication; a live 'jam session' from the 5GFuture Forum with musicians around the world, supported by the Edge SiteSelection API; and an immersive gaming, and high definition video showcase, fromOrange, Telefónica, Vodafone and Ericsson/Vonage based on the Quality on Demand(QoD) API.GSMA Open Gateway APIs are defined, developed and published in CAMARA, the opensource project for developers to access enhanced network capabilities, driven bythe Linux Foundation in collaboration with the GSMA. Working in CAMARA, APIsbetween telcos and developers can be delivered quickly, using developer-friendlytools and software code.José María Álvarez-Pallete López, GSMA Board Chairman and Chairman & CEO ofTelefónica, said: "GSMA Open Gateway will enable single points of access toultra-broadband networks and provide a catalyst for immersive technologies andWeb3 - giving them the ability to fulfill their potential and reach criticalmass. Telcos have come a long way in developing a global platform to connecteveryone and everything. And now, by federating open network APIs and applyingthe roaming concept of interoperability, mobile operators and cloud serviceswill be truly integrated to enable a new world of opportunity. Collaborationamongst telecom operators and cloud providers is crucial in this new digitalecosystem."By applying the concept of interconnection for operators to the API economydevelopers can utilise technology once, for services such as identity,cybersecurity or billing, but with the potential to be integrated with everyoperator worldwide. This is a profound change in the way we design and deliverservices," said Mats Granryd , Director General of GSMA. "In 1987,representatives from 13 countries worked together to harmonise mobile voice