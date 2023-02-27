Mobile Industry Deploys Open Network APIs and Prepares for New Era of Digital Services and Mobile Apps
Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - The GSMA Open Gateway initiative will
provide federated access to global network capabilities for developers -
simplifying service delivery and enabling faster time to market
The GSMA today announces a new industry-wide initiative called GSMA Open
Gateway, a framework of universal network Application Programmable Interfaces
(APIs), designed to provide universal access to operator networks for
developers. Launched with the support of 21 mobile network operators, the move
represents a paradigm shift in the way the telecoms industry designs and
delivers services in an API economy world.
provide federated access to global network capabilities for developers -
simplifying service delivery and enabling faster time to market
The GSMA today announces a new industry-wide initiative called GSMA Open
Gateway, a framework of universal network Application Programmable Interfaces
(APIs), designed to provide universal access to operator networks for
developers. Launched with the support of 21 mobile network operators, the move
represents a paradigm shift in the way the telecoms industry designs and
delivers services in an API economy world.
GSMA Open Gateway has already started to harmonise the industry around open
APIs, with many demonstrations available to see at MWC Barcelona 2023. These
include an immersive concert experience from Axiata, using APIs for Device
Location, Carrier Billing and Authentication; a live 'jam session' from the 5G
Future Forum with musicians around the world, supported by the Edge Site
Selection API; and an immersive gaming, and high definition video showcase, from
Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone and Ericsson/Vonage based on the Quality on Demand
(QoD) API.
GSMA Open Gateway APIs are defined, developed and published in CAMARA, the open
source project for developers to access enhanced network capabilities, driven by
the Linux Foundation in collaboration with the GSMA. Working in CAMARA, APIs
between telcos and developers can be delivered quickly, using developer-friendly
tools and software code.
José María Álvarez-Pallete López, GSMA Board Chairman and Chairman & CEO of
Telefónica, said: "GSMA Open Gateway will enable single points of access to
ultra-broadband networks and provide a catalyst for immersive technologies and
Web3 - giving them the ability to fulfill their potential and reach critical
mass. Telcos have come a long way in developing a global platform to connect
everyone and everything. And now, by federating open network APIs and applying
the roaming concept of interoperability, mobile operators and cloud services
will be truly integrated to enable a new world of opportunity. Collaboration
amongst telecom operators and cloud providers is crucial in this new digital
ecosystem.
"By applying the concept of interconnection for operators to the API economy
developers can utilise technology once, for services such as identity,
cybersecurity or billing, but with the potential to be integrated with every
operator worldwide. This is a profound change in the way we design and deliver
services," said Mats Granryd , Director General of GSMA. "In 1987,
representatives from 13 countries worked together to harmonise mobile voice
APIs, with many demonstrations available to see at MWC Barcelona 2023. These
include an immersive concert experience from Axiata, using APIs for Device
Location, Carrier Billing and Authentication; a live 'jam session' from the 5G
Future Forum with musicians around the world, supported by the Edge Site
Selection API; and an immersive gaming, and high definition video showcase, from
Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone and Ericsson/Vonage based on the Quality on Demand
(QoD) API.
GSMA Open Gateway APIs are defined, developed and published in CAMARA, the open
source project for developers to access enhanced network capabilities, driven by
the Linux Foundation in collaboration with the GSMA. Working in CAMARA, APIs
between telcos and developers can be delivered quickly, using developer-friendly
tools and software code.
José María Álvarez-Pallete López, GSMA Board Chairman and Chairman & CEO of
Telefónica, said: "GSMA Open Gateway will enable single points of access to
ultra-broadband networks and provide a catalyst for immersive technologies and
Web3 - giving them the ability to fulfill their potential and reach critical
mass. Telcos have come a long way in developing a global platform to connect
everyone and everything. And now, by federating open network APIs and applying
the roaming concept of interoperability, mobile operators and cloud services
will be truly integrated to enable a new world of opportunity. Collaboration
amongst telecom operators and cloud providers is crucial in this new digital
ecosystem.
"By applying the concept of interconnection for operators to the API economy
developers can utilise technology once, for services such as identity,
cybersecurity or billing, but with the potential to be integrated with every
operator worldwide. This is a profound change in the way we design and deliver
services," said Mats Granryd , Director General of GSMA. "In 1987,
representatives from 13 countries worked together to harmonise mobile voice
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 97 | 0 |