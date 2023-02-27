checkAd

Infosys Rolls Out Private 5G-as-a-Service to Accelerate Business Value for Enterprise Clients Worldwide

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Delivering simple, flexible, and
customizable private 5G services

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the roll-out of Private 5G-as-a-Service to accelerate business value
for its enterprise clients worldwide. Infosys' Private 5G-as-a-Service delivers
a simple and flexible pay-as-you-go solution for clients. Infosys' wireless 5G
expertise and its Private Network Management solution ensure high bandwidth, low
latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises.

The Private 5G-as-a-Service is customized to the specific needs of clients and
is implemented in an agile and timebound manner. To reduce the complexity of
deployment, Infosys has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product
vendors and tested against different use case requirements. Private
5G-as-a-Service is managed using unified management solution, providing
real-time insights of operation and performance of the 5G private network.

Infosys' Private 5G-as-a-Service incorporates Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC),
which reduces network lag further by minimizing the time required for data
processing. This enables a much more reliable network operation for
high-bandwidth enterprise use cases such as remote-guided vehicles, drone-based
real-time analytics, high-definition media & video analytics, metaverse
solutions and a variety of IoT/industrial IoT applications. Infosys'
collaboration with its partner ecosystem offers reduced time-to-market and total
cost of ownership of Private 5G rollout to its clients.

Mukesh Dialani, Research Vice President, Digital Engineering and Operational
Technology Services, IDC, said, "5G Technology can accelerate business
transformation goals for enterprises. The Infosys Private 5G as-a-service brings
together years of industry expertise through pre-integrated verticalized
business solutions, modular architecture, and an extensive partner ecosystem to
help enterprises evolve their existing operating environments and tap into
future business opportunities. Beyond increased cost benefits for enterprises
across industries, the solution is scalable and is also offered on a flexible
as-a-service model."

Mark Colaluca, Vice President/GM Communication Technology Group, HPE said,
"Enterprises see Private 5G as an enabler for their digital transformation, and
the Infosys approach of vertically aligned pre-integrated business solutions can
accelerate 5G adoption. HPE and Infosys are working together by combining HPE's
Private 5G solutions with Infosys as-a-Service offering and pre-integrated
