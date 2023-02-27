Infosys Rolls Out Private 5G-as-a-Service to Accelerate Business Value for Enterprise Clients Worldwide

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Delivering simple, flexible, and

customizable private 5G services



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced the roll-out of Private 5G-as-a-Service to accelerate business value

for its enterprise clients worldwide. Infosys' Private 5G-as-a-Service delivers

a simple and flexible pay-as-you-go solution for clients. Infosys' wireless 5G

expertise and its Private Network Management solution ensure high bandwidth, low

latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises.



The Private 5G-as-a-Service is customized to the specific needs of clients and

is implemented in an agile and timebound manner. To reduce the complexity of

deployment, Infosys has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product

vendors and tested against different use case requirements. Private

5G-as-a-Service is managed using unified management solution, providing

real-time insights of operation and performance of the 5G private network.



