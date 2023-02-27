GSMA MWC Barcelona 2023 Opens its Doors

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - GSMA MWC Barcelona 2023, the world's largest

and most influential connectivity event, has today opened its doors at the Fira

Gran Via in Barcelona. Hosted by the GSMA, MWC Barcelona invites representatives

from the global mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries to network, make deals,

and learn about the future of connectivity.



"Put your explorer hat on and allow your imagination to run wild with all of the

possibilities that lie ahead," said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA

in his welcoming keynote. "Whether you're a mobile operator, a start-up, a large

traffic originator or a public sector body, there has never been a more exciting

and rewarding time to be involved in this industry."



