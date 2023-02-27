checkAd

GSMA MWC Barcelona 2023 Opens its Doors

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - GSMA MWC Barcelona 2023, the world's largest
and most influential connectivity event, has today opened its doors at the Fira
Gran Via in Barcelona. Hosted by the GSMA, MWC Barcelona invites representatives
from the global mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries to network, make deals,
and learn about the future of connectivity.

"Put your explorer hat on and allow your imagination to run wild with all of the
possibilities that lie ahead," said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA
in his welcoming keynote. "Whether you're a mobile operator, a start-up, a large
traffic originator or a public sector body, there has never been a more exciting
and rewarding time to be involved in this industry."

Expertise from across mobile, and beyond

MWC Barcelona 2023 will welcome a stellar line-up of keynote speakers
representing business leaders and experts from industries including telecoms,
transport, finance, professional services, logistics and more. Speakers will
include:

- Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson Group;
- Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, European Commission;
- James D. Taiclet, Chairman, President & CEO, Lockheed Martin Corporation;
- Vincent Clerc, CEO Ocean and Logistics, Executive Vice President and Member of
the Executive Board, A.P. Moller - Maersk
- Greg Peters, Co-CEO of Netflix;
- Christel Hedemann, CEO, Orange Group;
- José María Álvarez-Pallette, CEO, Telefónica

All MWC Barcelona 2023 keynotes will be live-streamed by Mobile World Live and
available on-demand here (https://www.mobileworldlive.com/mwc-barcelona-2023/) .

"We are living in extraordinary times, in which digital technology is the
foundation that underpins the economy and our society," added José María
Álvarez-Palette, Chairman of the GSMA Board, and Chairman and CEO of Telefónica.
"For more than 30 years, the mobile industry has been at the forefront of
innovation. Throughout MWC, you'll be hearing announcements and seeing
world-class innovations, all of which demonstrate how we will continue this
journey and prove a catalyst for immersive technologies like the metaverse and
Web 3.0 to fulfil their potential."

The GSMA Open Gateway

The GSMA has today launched a new industry-wide initiative called the GSMA Open
Gateway. Launched with the support of 21 mobile operators, the Open Gateway is a
framework of Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) designed to provide
developers with universal access to operator networks.

MWC Barcelona 2023 will feature many demonstrations made possible through the
