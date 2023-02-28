Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - Mobile industry commitments to science-based

targets and net zero also growing strongly as operators seek to decarbonise



The GSMA's annual Mobile Net Zero report (https://www.gsma.com/betterfuture/reso

urces/mobile-net-zero-state-of-the-industry-on-climate-action-2023) , released

today, revealed that mobile operators are making tangible gains in the drive

towards net zero, with nearly a quarter of the industry's electricity globally

now being purchased from renewable sources. This represents a meaningful uplift

from 14% in 2020 and 18% in 2021.





The report, published annually by the GSMA to track the mobile industry'sprogress towards net zero, also demonstrates how operators are working toimprove energy efficiency across their footprint, investing in 5G - whichenables higher bandwidths with lower power usage per bit delivered - retiringpower-hungry legacy networks and investing in electric vehicle fleets.In addition, the report details the intent shown by players across the industry,including major handset and equipment suppliers such as Apple and Samsung, tomake supply chains more sustainable by using recycled content, more renewableelectricity in manufacture, extending the lifetime of devices and supportingrepair and recycling. Such actions from the ecosystem are essential, as themajority of mobile operators' emissions come from their supply chain.To date, in a unique industry-wide move, 62 operators, representing 61% of theindustry by revenue and 46% by connections, have committed to science-basedtargets intended to rapidly reduce their direct and indirect carbon emissions by2030; an increase of 12 operators since 2022.Such commitments are significant as they require operators to transition to 100%renewable electricity, move away from use of diesel generators, electrify theirvehicle fleets and engage their suppliers. A large proportion of operators havealso committed to net zero targets by 2050 or earlier, accounting for 39% ofmobile connections and 43% of global revenue.John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer for the GSMA, said: "The environmental andfinancial benefits of climate action are clear to the mobile industry. Mobileoperators are staking a leadership position on climate, and with nearly 25% ofall electricity used by our sector now coming from renewable sources, movingbeyond target setting to demonstrable action."The digital transitions is a powerful enabler of a more sustainable economy.Achieving it will require stronger collaboration between governments and theprivate sector on all fronts. It is important to recognize the impact that