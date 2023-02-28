GSMA MOBILE NET ZERO REPORT NEARLY A QUARTER OF ALL ELECTRICITY PURCHASED BY GLOBAL MOBILE INDUSTRY IS NOW RENEWABLE
Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - Mobile industry commitments to science-based
targets and net zero also growing strongly as operators seek to decarbonise
The GSMA's annual Mobile Net Zero report (https://www.gsma.com/betterfuture/reso
urces/mobile-net-zero-state-of-the-industry-on-climate-action-2023) , released
today, revealed that mobile operators are making tangible gains in the drive
towards net zero, with nearly a quarter of the industry's electricity globally
now being purchased from renewable sources. This represents a meaningful uplift
from 14% in 2020 and 18% in 2021.
The report, published annually by the GSMA to track the mobile industry's
progress towards net zero, also demonstrates how operators are working to
improve energy efficiency across their footprint, investing in 5G - which
enables higher bandwidths with lower power usage per bit delivered - retiring
power-hungry legacy networks and investing in electric vehicle fleets.
In addition, the report details the intent shown by players across the industry,
including major handset and equipment suppliers such as Apple and Samsung, to
make supply chains more sustainable by using recycled content, more renewable
electricity in manufacture, extending the lifetime of devices and supporting
repair and recycling. Such actions from the ecosystem are essential, as the
majority of mobile operators' emissions come from their supply chain.
To date, in a unique industry-wide move, 62 operators, representing 61% of the
industry by revenue and 46% by connections, have committed to science-based
targets intended to rapidly reduce their direct and indirect carbon emissions by
2030; an increase of 12 operators since 2022.
Such commitments are significant as they require operators to transition to 100%
renewable electricity, move away from use of diesel generators, electrify their
vehicle fleets and engage their suppliers. A large proportion of operators have
also committed to net zero targets by 2050 or earlier, accounting for 39% of
mobile connections and 43% of global revenue.
John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer for the GSMA, said: "The environmental and
financial benefits of climate action are clear to the mobile industry. Mobile
operators are staking a leadership position on climate, and with nearly 25% of
all electricity used by our sector now coming from renewable sources, moving
beyond target setting to demonstrable action.
"The digital transitions is a powerful enabler of a more sustainable economy.
Achieving it will require stronger collaboration between governments and the
private sector on all fronts. It is important to recognize the impact that
