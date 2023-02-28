checkAd

Second wave of 5G 30 countries to launch services in 2023

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - New network deployments and enterprise
momentum expected to spark growth and double 5G connections by 2025

New figures from GSMA Intelligence show 5G connections are expected to double
over the next two years, expedited by technological innovations and new 5G
network deployments in more than 30 countries in 2023 alone. Of the new networks
to be deployed in 2023, it is expected that 15 will be 5G Standalone networks.

The forecasts from GSMA Intelligence, announced during MWC Barcelona 2023, point
to a significant period of growth in terms of mobile subscribers and enterprise
adoption. Consumer connections surpassed one billion at the end of 2022 and will
increase to around 1.5 billion this year - before reaching two billion by the
end 2025. This momentum confirms 5G as the fastest generational roll-out, when
compared to 3G and 4G.

As of January 2023, there were 229 commercial 5G networks globally and over 700
5G smartphone models available to users.

Opening up in emerging markets

Growth will also come from key markets within APAC and LATAM, such as Brazil and
India, which have recently launched 5G networks. India will be especially
significant, with the expansion of services from Airtel and Jio in 2023 expected
to be pivotal to the region's ongoing adoption. GSMA Intelligence predicts there
will be four 5G networks in India by the end of 2025, accounting for 145 million
additional users.

Many of the new 5G markets scheduled to launch networks in 2023 are in
developing regions across Africa - including Ethiopia and Ghana - and Asia.
Today, 5G adoption in the sub-Saharan region sits below 1% but will reach over
4% by 2025 and 16% in 2030, largely thanks to a concerted effort from industry
and government organisations to provide connectivity to citizens.

"Until now, 5G adoption has been driven by relatively mature markets and
consumer use cases like enhanced mobile broadband, but that's changing. We're
now entering a second wave for 5G that will see the technology engage a diverse
set of new markets and audiences," said Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence.
"The extension to new use cases and markets will challenge the mobile ecosystem
to prove that 5G truly is flexible enough to meet these diverse demands in a way
that's both inclusive and innovative."

The Rise of 5G FWA

As of January 2023, more than 90 fixed broadband service providers (the vast
majority of which are mobile operators) had launched commercial 5G-based fixed
