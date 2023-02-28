Second wave of 5G 30 countries to launch services in 2023

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - New network deployments and enterprise

momentum expected to spark growth and double 5G connections by 2025



New figures from GSMA Intelligence show 5G connections are expected to double

over the next two years, expedited by technological innovations and new 5G

network deployments in more than 30 countries in 2023 alone. Of the new networks

to be deployed in 2023, it is expected that 15 will be 5G Standalone networks.



The forecasts from GSMA Intelligence, announced during MWC Barcelona 2023, point

to a significant period of growth in terms of mobile subscribers and enterprise

adoption. Consumer connections surpassed one billion at the end of 2022 and will

increase to around 1.5 billion this year - before reaching two billion by the

end 2025. This momentum confirms 5G as the fastest generational roll-out, when

compared to 3G and 4G.



